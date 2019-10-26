The 6 Best Electric Skillets

Oh, the marvels of an electric skillet — it heats up quickly and frees up space on your stovetop (or allows you to whip up tasty creations when you don't have a stove to work with). But shopping around can be daunting, especially if you don't know what to look for. Below, I've made a list of the best electric skillets to help you out. During my research, I looked for the following features:

Temperature controls: In order to ensure precise heating, all of my selections have easy-turn dials that allow you to set the temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Cool-touch handles: With the exception one stainless steel option, all of my selections boast handles made of heat-resistant material that won't burn your hands.

Liquid draining system: A nice perk to have, some of the selections have mechanisms to drain fluids from the pan, be it a hole in the leg or a convenient pour spout.

Dishwasher-safe parts: Finally, most of my picks have parts that are dishwasher-friendly for even easier cleanup.

Given these features, take a look at the best electric skillets below. My picks range in size, from an 8-quart skillet to a compact option that's perfect for solo meals, so you can find the right addition to your kitchen.

1. The Overall Best Black & Decker SK1215BC Family Sized Electric Skillet $42 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 12 by 15 by 2 inches Temperature range: 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit What's great about it: Made with durable, high-quality materials and a smooth, nonstick coating, this popular electric skillet makes a great all-purpose choice. It's equipped with a wide surface area and a quick-release temperature gauge. The cool-touch handles prevent your hands from burning, and the tempered glass lid lets you watch your cooking in progress. There's a convenient funnel in the leg to drain excess oils and other liquids, and, best of all, the base is dishwasher-safe.

2. The Runner-Up Hamilton Beach 38529 Durathon Ceramic Electric Skillet $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 12 by 15 by 3 inches Temperature range: 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit What's great about it: Constructed with a top-of-the-line nonstick coating, this is one of the best ceramic-coated electric skillets out there. The ceramic material on the interior is about four times tougher than normal nonstick coating, according to the brand, so it won't wear off as easily, and it's also PTFE- and PFOA-free. The pan itself heats slides easily out of the heating unit, which can be adjusted up to 400 degrees. It is lightweight, sturdy, and dishwasher-safe after you remove the cord.

3. The Best Stainless Steel Skillet All-Clad SK492 Electric Skillet With Adjustable Temperature Dial $195 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 14 inches in diameter (depth not specified) Temperature range: 250 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit What's great about it: If you prefer the sleek aesthetic of stainless steel, this is one of the best stainless steel electric skillets available. With top-grade material and a robust design, the heavy-duty metal bonding ensures that your food heats evenly, according to the manufacturer. On top of that, the frying surface is covered in a high-quality, nonstick coating that keeps food from burning. Constructed with a 7-quart capacity, this skillet has a sturdy glass lid and deep sides to prevent food from spilling over. The temperature dial goes up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than any of my other picks. On top of that, the skillet and lid are dishwasher-safe. The only drawbacks are that it's a pricier skillet and the handles are prone to getting hot. However, if you're looking for a large-capacity option that's built to last, it may be worth it.

4. The Best Extra Large Skillet Elite Platinum EG-6203 Deep Dish Electric Skillet $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 16 by 13 by 3.15 inches Temperature range: 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit What's great about it: With an 8-quart capacity, this large electric skillet is perfect for people who like to make big batches of food at a time. Not only is it wider than most skillets, but it's deeper, too. The aluminum material is durable and heat-consistent, while the tempered glass lid is secure and sturdy. It has a honeycomb-style nonstick coating, cool-touch knobs, and an integrated pour spout to let extra liquids funnel out. And for added convenience, it's made with dishwasher-safe parts, too.