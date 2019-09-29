This complete granite cleaning kit from Weiman includes all three of the products recommended for granite care: a daily cleaner, a polish, and a sealer — plus, it includes a microfiber cloth, the recommended material for cleaning granite.

The Weiman cleaner safely removes grease, grime, and surface stains while simultaneously reducing scratches and dullness and enhancing natural color and veining. The polish works to restore shine to dull and faded stone surfaces while also revitalizing their natural color; and the seal creates a protective barrier that repels water-based and oil-based stains, which makes cleaning easier and extends the life of your countertops. The specialized formulas are pH-neutral.

What fans are saying: “This kit makes taking care of our granite countertops very easy. The countertops look great, and so far nothing has penetrated or stained them despite several opportunities to have done so. Happy with these products — they really work!”