For those who want a custom tap at home, the GrowlerWerks Stainless Steel uKeg is the way to go. Featuring double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction to keep beer cold, and a carbonation cap that automatically regulates pressure for optimal carbonation, the uKeg keeps beer fresh for weeks. Thanks to the dispenser tap, you can easily pour beer without removing a cap, and there's an ergonomic handle for carrying.

You will have to take some care to clean it, but there are simple step-by-step instructions to follow. While there is no government label on the vessel, it has ample real estate for a self-adhesive one to be added.

Helpful Review: "I purchased this for my husband for Christmas[...]First of all, its aesthetically beautiful. Nice and classy looking enough that I let him set it out on our counter for storage with our other stainless steel appliances. It also works as advertised. He had it filled yesterday and the beer was great last night, and is just as fresh today. He had it sitting out for several hours last night and it kept the beer cold. It fits nicely for overnight storage in our refrigerator. Setting up the CO2 cartridge was easy, and the how to instructional videos available on the growlerwerks website are also convenient and easy to access. [...]"