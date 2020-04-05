Whether you spend your time lifting weights, pedaling in a cycling class, or grinding away on a treadmill, you need a good pair of sneakers if you're going to hit the gym. Typically, the best gym shoes for women offer a combination of three key features:

Comfort: It's hard to motivate yourself to work out if your shoes make your feet uncomfortable. It's important to find sneakers that have ample cushioning (preferably from EVA or some type of memory foam) and shock absorption (which generally comes from the midsoles).

Durability: There's no point in spending money on a pair of gym shoes if they're going to start falling apart after a few wears. Opt for sturdy materials, like leather and ripstop nylon, which will usually hold up over the long run.

Traction: If your feet aren't able to grip the floor sufficiently, it's hard to work out with confidence. When looking at the soles of your gym shoes, make sure they're made from top-grade rubber or a similarly grippy synthetic and feature quality tread.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, check out this list of the best gym shoes below to find the pair that fits your workout routine the best.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Most Popular Skechers Women's D'Lites Memory Foam Lace-Up Sneaker $41 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 14,000 reviews, these intensely popular running shoes have quite a cult following on Amazon. And it's no wonder why — they're exceptionally comfortable, according to reviewers, with memory foam cushioning and shock-absorbing midsoles. The sturdy leather material is durable yet flexible, and the pull tabs on the heels make them easy to slide on and off. On top of all of that, they have mesh panels for ventilation and sturdy rubber soles with great tread. Choose from a number of color schemes (just note that some colors don't feature the pull-tab at the heel). Available sizes: 5 to 11 (regular, wide, and X-wide)

2. The Best Quick-Lace Gym Shoes Salomon Women's XR Mission Running Shoe $100 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't want to deal with the hassle of traditional laces, these unique quick-lace sneakers offer a convenient alternative. The clever system relies on a pull cord that you simply tug on to tighten the fit. Once sufficiently snug, just tuck the cord in and you're ready to go. As a bonus, they can be used as trail shoes, too. Made with tough synthetic material, the versatile running shoes have durable uppers, comfy EVA foam footbeds, and strong soles made with tough Contagrip traction. On top of that, they're another popular pick on Amazon, with thousands of positive reviews, and they come in two colors. Available sizes: 7 to 11

3. The Best Cross Trainers PUMA Women's Tazon 6 FM Cross Trainer Shoe $65 | Amazon See On Amazon These Puma cross-trainers are specifically designed for athletes who do a variety of activities at the gym and want a shoe they can use for all of them, from running and cardio to weight lifting and even volleyball. These versatile shoes showcase sturdy uppers made from 100% leather, with shock-absorbing heels, soft cushioning, and rubber soles. Another popular pick on Amazon with over 1,500 five-star reviews, they are available in wide sizing options, as well as four colors. Available sizes: 5.5 to 11 (regular and wide)

4. The Best High Tops AVIA Women's Alc-Diva Cross Trainer Shoe $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you play basketball at the gym or simply prefer a taller sneaker, these high-top workout shoes are a great way to go. Available in black or gray color schemes, the durable shoes have soft gel sock-liners that offer excellent cushioning, plus EVA midsoles to absorb impact and provide rebound. They're lightweight yet stable, and the tough rubber soles have lots of tread. Best of all, reviewers noted that they provide great ankle support. Available sizes: 6 to 11

5. The Best Gym Shoes For Underpronation ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 4 Running Shoe $65 | Amazon See On Amazon These popular ASICS are some of the best running shoes for the gym. They're made for feet that are either neutral or tend to underpronate (also called supinating) when your foot strikes the ground. The lightweight sneakers, which boast more than 2,000 reviews, feature removable sock liners that you can take out to accommodate a medical orthotic. The gel footbeds offer stellar cushioning, and the sides have reflective stripes to help keep you visible if you ever train outside at dusk. The blend of faux leather and mesh makes them durable as well as breathable, and the rubber soles provide excellent tread. Additionally, you can choose from 15 colorful styles. Available sizes: 6 to 12 (regular and wide)