If you're looking to pick up a set of the softest sheets, you'll want to pay attention to the fabric. While, to some degree, the softest fabric for you will depend on the type of sleeper you are (hot sleepers will prefer a lighter-weight soft sheet, for example), there are some general rules you can follow. So, what are the softest sheets? For a soft and comfortable sheet, look for fabrics like cotton, bamboo, microfiber, and fleece. Keep your eyes peeled for sateen and flannel weaves, which are also exceptionally smooth.

Consider which types of sheets you prefer. For hot sleepers, cooling sheets made of microfiber or bamboo will feel soft, breathable, and lightweight so you don't overheat throughout the night. But if you tend to get chilly overnight, a fleece or flannel cotton sheet will sleep soft and cozy — perfect for cold rooms or winter weather.

When it comes to cotton, keep thread count top of mind. While high-thread-count sheets are often lauded as the best, for the softest sheets you're probably better off with a cotton sheet with a thread count of around 600. Most experts believe that once you exceed a thread count of 400, cotton sheets don't increase significantly in quality, only price. In fact, the higher the thread count of a cotton sheet, the more likely they'll feel crisp and thick as opposed to smooth and soft. By opting for one in the 600-thread-count range, you'll maximize softness, quality, and durability, while minimizing price.

The softest sheets, from microfiber to flannel to 100% cotton, are gathered below. This is one comfy home upgrade you'll be so glad you made.

1. Sonoro Kate Microfiber Soft Sheet Set

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

What makes these popular sheets so soft? Made with a lightweight yet silky-smooth microfiber, this four-piece sheet set has been described by countless reviewers as "soft" and "smooth." These are also double-brushed for extra softness, and hypoallergenic, resistant to dust mites and stains, and wrinkle-proof. Available in sizes that range from twin and twin XL to California king, these soft sheets boast deep pockets that fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep and the elastic band does a stellar job of staying on no matter how much you move around during the night. They even come in eight shades — like purple and lake blue.

What fans say: "Softest sheets. I have slept on these sheets for a few days now, and they are the best sheets that I have ever experienced. They are super soft. I had been having some sleeping issues due to low comfort, and these sheets have definitely increased my comfort. I sleep better now. A++ sheets!!!"

2. Cosy House Collection Soft Bamboo Sheets

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

With a blend of 60% bamboo and 40% microfiber, this soft sheet set offers all the breathability and temperature regulation of bamboo, with the lightweight softness of microfiber. Even better, this sheet has deep pockets that can fit over mattresses 16 inches deep, comes in 13 different colors to match your bedroom, and has over 3,000 Amazon reviewers raving. But, you really don't risk anything with this purchase — these soft bamboo sheets come with a satisfaction guarantee, so you are sure to love them or your money back.

What fans say: "These are the softest sheets I have ever owned. They are like sleeping on a silk cloud! I absolutely love them and will be ordering more!!"

3. California Design Den 100% Cotton 600-Thread-Count Sheets

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Made from 100% long-staple cotton with a thread count of 600, these soft sheets are combed in production to remove impurities from the cotton and make them feel smoother. Even better, these cotton sheets are woven with a sateen weave, known for adding softness to a fabric. They come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king mattress sizes and a choice of 16 solid and printed color options. The fitted sheet has all-around elastic that stretches over your mattress and these sheets are wrinkle, pill, and shrink resistant. It's no surprise these 100% cotton sheets have won over more than 2,000 Amazon fans.

What fans say: "Softest velvety-smooth sheets! I couldn’t have been more impressed with the quality of these sheets. The cotton is absolutely silky smooth and feels so luxurious to sleep on. The weather has been getting colder and when you pull the sheets up to your neck/face area, the fabric feels incredibly soft against your skin. They washed up very nicely and have a fantastic tag telling you which part of the sheet goes on the foot of the bed. I would definitely buy these again!"

4. Bare Home Super Soft Fleece Sheet Set

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, Split King

Simply by looking at them, you can tell these fleece sheets are soft. This four-piece set comes with a double-sided flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Made from a plush fleece, these sheets are a bit thicker than other options on this list. But, if you're after that classic near-blanket softness, these sheets truly deliver. And, while other fleece sheets can often pill or lose their softness when washed, reviewers are quick to say that these sheets don't pill and can be easily thrown in the wash. Even better, these come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try them out for yourself risk-free.

What fans say: "I bought these sheets for us and the kids. They are the most comfortable sheets ever! The best part is that they don't pill. I have bought other fleece sheets and they ended pilling and became uncomfortable. Plus they are a great value. You don't have to pay an arm and a leg for comfort."

5. Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

It's hard to argue with the over 60,000 Amazon reviewers who swear by these sheets. These Mellanni brushed microfiber sheets are some of the softest sheets you can buy, and come at a jaw dropping price. For just $25, you can get a four-piece set of these popular sheets in one of 41 different colors (not a typo). What makes this set so soft? The lightweight fabric is brushed for an extra layer of softness and, because they're comprised of 100% microfiber, these sheets won't wrinkle with repeated use or shrink with repeated washing. But, don't take my word for it. Read some of the thousands of reviews (and even a few poems reviewers have written about these sheets), and you'll see: These popular sheets live up to the hype.

Editor's note: I sleep on these sheets and highly recommend them for softness and their easy care, all at an incredible price.

What fans say: "I've been using these sheets for a few weeks now and I can absolutely say that they are my favorite sheets ever. I don't know what unicorn this fabric was harvested from, but it's so incredibly soft... Update: I've now been using this sheet set (in white) for a few months I'm still equally in love with them. No pilling yet, they wash nicely and dry quickly. They're still super soft. I'm definitely sold and have been slowly replacing all the other sheet sets in my house with these."

6. Pinzon Cotton Heavyweight Velvet Flannel Soft Sheet Set

Available in sizes: Queen, King, California King

When shopping for flannel sheets, you'll want to opt for a set with a weight above 170 grams per square meter in order to maximize softness and warmth. This popular set from Pinzon fits that bill. With a weight of 190 GSM (grams per square meter), this heavier sheet is perfect for cold sleepers or winter nights. Like other sheets on this list, this set is made from 100% cotton, but with a velvet flannel weave that makes it heavier and softer to the touch. This four-piece set comes with two pillowcases and a flat and fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 17 inches deep. While the size range on these soft sheets is a bit more limited, you can get them in one of 11 different colors and patterns.

What fans say: "I absolutely can't say enough about the softness and quality of this product. So soft - a pleasure to touch and lay on with sensitive skin! And to keep you warm and comfy on chilly nights, they just can't be compared to anything else I have ever purchased! Truly reminds me of luxurious bedding in a 5 star hotel.I've bought both sheets and pillowcases in a variety of pattern and color options. They are simply the best I have found and I can't believe how well made they are for the price."

