Each plant has its own unique needs, so it's important to find a spot with enough sunlight and out of reach from curious pets. That's where plant-hanging hooks come in. Whether you're looking to find the best light for your plant, keeping them away from pets, or just simply decorating, the best hooks for hanging plants should be strong enough to hold your plants (pot and all) and easy to install.

There are tons of hooks and other contraptions that can hold up your pots, but you first want to consider the best environment for your plant. Will it thrive indoors under a lamp? You may want to opt for a ceiling hook and chain combo so it can dangle beneath the light. Also consider if your plant will hang indoors or outdoors on a porch or in a backyard. That will dictate which hook is right for you.

You also want to consider your own personal style. While metal wall hooks may look gorgeous in your farmhouse-style kitchen, you may not love the look as much if you're into more modern decor. And while pulley hooks make caring for your hanging plant so much easier (you can lower your plant easily, water it, and then return it to its place), they are a bit bulkier and less decorative than other options out there.

No matter which way you go, having a study plant hook that looks great indoors or outside is key. Here's a round-up of some top notch picks to choose from.

1. The Best Indoor/Outdoor Wall Hooks: Mkono Wall Hooks Mkono Wall Hooks (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you want your plants indoors or outside, these versatile wall hooks have you covered. Each hook is made from heavy-duty iron that won't rust over time. They also feature a "curl" at the end that keeps anything you hang in from slipping. And, at just about 6 inches long, these hangers give your plant plenty of space to grow whether they're hanging on your living room wall or off your back deck. Amazon reviewers agree that these wall hooks look great just about anywhere — and they're easy to install, too. According to one reviewer: "These hooks are great. They are really heavy, not the flat pressed metal you sometimes see. These are sturdy. Two screws and they are up. Now I’m thinking of getting another set. You won’t be disappointed in these."

2. The Best Ceiling Hooks For Hanging Plants: Alamic Ceiling Hooks Alamic Ceiling Hooks (12-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If simple is what you're looking for, these 2-inch ceiling hooks are as easy as it gets. They come in a pack of 12 and feature extremely durable screws that are large enough to twist directly into drywall without coming loose. Each hook is also coated in vinyl so your plants won't slip, and reviewers have even hung some pretty heavy plants on these hooks with total success. These ceiling hooks have left tons of reviewers impressed with how sturdy they are. According to one reviewer: "I've used several of these for hanging plants and so far so good. Easy to screw into the wall or ceiling. I would purchase again."

3. The Best Chain Hooks: eBoot Hanging Chains eBoot Hanging Chains (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon To spruce up your porch with a little greenery, these chain hooks are an absolute must. They come in a pack of two, and each chain is made from solid iron and has a weather- and rust-resistant finish. They also feature a solid clip at the end so you can snap them onto your deck, porch railing, nails, or installed ceiling hooks. Plus, at only $6 for two, they're a total steal. Amazon reviewers love how you can adjust these chains by adding or removing links. According to one reviewer: "Great for hanging plants. Great price and enough links for plants and other household uses."

4. The Best Pulley Hook For Plants: Lythor Plant Hook Pulley Lythor Plant Hook Pulley (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These pulley hooks are a lifesaver for when it's time to water your plants. They feature a stainless steel hook to hold your plant hanger on one end, and a pulley system on the other. This hook holds your plant at the height you want, and when you're ready to water, tug on the durable nylon rope to bring your plant to eye level. Water away, then place it back at hanging height until it's time to do it again. According to one reviewer: "These things are GREAT if you want to have hanging baskets up higher than 5 [feet]. They allow you to reach up and pull down the hanging plant to water it without having a "wand" for water hose or getting water running down your arm. I love them and highly recommend."

5. The Best Hook For Air Plants: Awesomes Air Plant Stand Awesomes Air Plant Stand $14 | Amazon See On Amazon For air plants, a tabletop free-standing hook like this one is a great, stable option. The wire is made from heavy-duty iron, and it's drilled into a solid wooden base that won't budge. At its widest point, there's a 6-inch space between one side of the heart to the other, so it's the perfect decorative hook to show off your favorite small plant. According to one reviewer: "I love this air plant stand!!! It is a beautiful way to display my air plants and with this stand they don't take up so much room. In fact I ordered another one for my remaining plants."