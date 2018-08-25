When you have a dog who loves to chew, going through new toys every week can start to get expensive fast. That's why in the long run, you'll save money if you stock up on the best indestructible dog chew toys for your aggressive chewer.

When you’re looking for tough dog toys, the first thing to keep in mind is that no dog toy is truly “indestructible.” Given enough time or volition, a determined dog can chew through just about anything. Plastic, cloth, rubber — even bits of stone or concrete. For that reason, it’s important to monitor your dog and not let them chew without supervision or time restrictions.

Luckily, there are toys that are made of tough nylon, double-knit rope, and other durable materials that are specifically designed for heavy chewers. These toys often also come with lifetime guarantees, so if your pup is successful in chewing through them, you can replace the toy without shelling out additional money.

So, whether your dog prefers to chew on a ball toy, gnaw on a tough rope, or catch a frisbee, there's a toy out there for them. Here are the best indestructible dog chew toys money can buy, including balls, ropes, and frisbees, so your pup can chew away.

1 The Best Ball Toy The Company Of Animals Boomer Ball $12 Amazon a puncture-proof ball toy that comes in four sizes Buy Now Constructed from ultra-robust polyethylene, this ball toy is extra-durable and fully puncture-proof. It's built for outdoor use so it can withstand intense weather elements as well your pup's gnawing teeth. The rugged ball, which comes in four sizes (pictured), is designed to be chased rather than carried, so buying one size bigger than your dog can carry is recommended. The smallest size is 4 inches in diameter and only costs $2, but as you size up the price for this well-built toy increases. But, enthusiastic fans of this are quick to label this as "the toughest dog toy ever," and also the "best money I've spent all year!!"

2 The Best Squeaky Toy HuggleHounds Ruff-Tex Squeaky Dog Toy $9 Amazon a squeaky toy built with strong polyurethane foam Buy Now This innovative squeaky toy is built with a strong mix of rubber and tough polyurethane foam so your pup can gnaw away without decimating the small creature. And, unlike many animal toys, the eyes and noses are painted on so there aren't any loose parts begging to be ripped off and strewn about the house. One fan says, "I always figure my dog is going to chew through it soon anyway and they are all the same. This thing really lasts. My labrador hasn't been able to get through it and its been a while. It's her favorite toy too."

3.The Best Frisbee Toy Legendog Flying Disc Rubber Dog Toy (2-Pack) $19 Amazon a set of two tough rubber frisbees that are flexible and can float Buy Now Built with tough, non-toxic TPR rubber, the frisbees in this two-piece set feature sturdy material that won't end up with punctures and dents all over it. Not only that, the flexible construction means your pooch's gums won't take a beating every time they gnaw on them after your fetch session. They float too, making the discs great choices for dogs who love the water. The sides have cleverly-designed handles that let you easily grab it to toss it back to your dog. As a bonus, the tough frisbees have squeakers inside that make sounds sure to keep your pup entertained.

4 The Best Antler Bone White Tail All Naturals Deer Antler Chews (3-Pack) $20 Amazon three deer antlers that are stronger than any other chews on the market Buy Now For the most aggressive dog jaws out there, elk and deer antlers are stronger and more difficult to chew through. These ones are custom-cut and pre-sanded for safety. They're chock-full of protein and also provide your dog with extra minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, manganese, and zinc while they chew. Plus, every antler piece you get has been humanely sourced from bits of elk antlers that were already shed on the forest floor so you can feel good about your purchase. One caution: Some manufacturers say dogs chewing these bones require extra supervision, because the strong antler is so difficult to chew through, dogs can break teeth if they aren't properly supervised.

5 The Best Rope Toys Pacific Pups Project Durable Rope Toys $22 Amazon a set of 11 rope toys woven with chew-proof fibers Buy Now Rope toys are notorious for being tricky to keep from shredding to pieces but this rugged variety pack features ropes that have been especially designed for your pup's strong grip. The 11-pack showcases various shapes and sizes, each of which has been woven with extra-tough, chew-proof fibers. In addition to being super fun toys to chew on, the ropes floss their teeth while they play. "I would highly recommend these toys for anyone tired of cleaning up the mess left by anyone with a toothy pooch," says one Amazon reviewer. And you can feel extra good about this purchase, as some of the proceeds of the sale go to supporting a nonprofit dog rescue center in California.