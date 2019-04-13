While they're not a necessity, watering cans can make life a lot easier, and less messy. Sure, using a drinking glass to water the houseplants works in a pinch, but the lack of a targeted flow means that often, more water ends up on the floor than in your plant pot — that’s where the best indoor watering cans come in.

When it comes to choosing the best watering can for your home, consider the stream style, material, and size that will best suit your plants. When it comes to how the unit pours, you generally choose between a sprinkler head or a more targeted stream. While the rainfall-mimicking sprinkler head is slightly gentler on the plant and allows for a more even spread of water, its wide diameter makes it a tricky choice for those with mostly succulents or other small plants. It's also typically more expensive. Either way, choose a model with a long spout for easy reach.

In terms of material, plastic is the best choice for most people since it is affordable, sturdy, and doesn't rust. However, metal watering cans have an aesthetic some prefer. And when it comes to size, it's really about how many plants you have, how large they are, and how much space you're willing to dedicate to your watering can. Half a gallon, or 8 cups, is large enough to soak a few small to medium plants to their roots in one refill, making it a good choice for most people.

No matter your level of plant love and needs, find the right watering can for you below.

1. The Overall Best Indoor Watering Can Novelty Indoor Watering Can, Half Gallon $6 Amazon See On Amazon This easy-to-use model holds half a gallon of water, enough for a few small to medium houseplants, and can be had for less than $10. The long stem allows you to reach plants in the back and up high while the impact-resistant, UV-protected plastic is durable. Amazon customers found it "lightweight," "compact," and that it watered with "no drips or leaks anywhere." They gave it a 4.3 overall rating after more than 400 reviews. A few mentioned that filling it all the way up to the top could cause a little sloshing, though.

2. The Best For Succulents And Other Small Plants Mkono Plastic Watering Bottle, 250 Milliliter and 500 Milliliter (2-Pack) $5 Amazon See On Amazon For less than $5, get two squeeze bottles perfect for succulents, orchids, terrariums, and other small plants. The clear body and measurements on the side let you know how much water you're adding easily, and the bent nose makes reaching to plant bases hassle-free. It's best suited for pots about 5 inches across or smaller. The more than 300 reviews give it a 4.8 overall rating, and customers have found that these "reach between the leaves to deliver water right where I need it to go" with "no leaking" and "no more mess." It's also a great addition to your at-home gardening tools for adding liquid plant food.

3. The Best Small Watering Can For Your Desk Plants Imeea Small Modern Watering Can, 11 Ounces $17 Amazon See On Amazon For an attractive accessory you'd be happy to keep on your desk, consider this watering can from Imeea. With a small capacity of 11 ounces, or about 1.4 cups, it's a great choice for small desk plants. The thoughtful design includes a long spout which makes it easy to reach the roots without spilling. This brushed stainless steel model is a slightly more expensive option than plastic ones, but, as one customer writes, "It looks good and works well."

4. The Best Indoor Watering Can For Large Plants Novelty Indoor Watering Can, 1 Gallon $6 Amazon See On Amazon This larger version from Novelty has all the great features of the half gallon size, but is supersized for those with large plants or just a big collection of containers. It's an affordable, reliable choice made of shatterproof plastic, comes with measurements on the side so you have an idea of how much water you’re adding, and features a long spout that delivers targeted water flow to your plants. Amazon reviewers found it "sturdy," "easy to carry," and liked the way the "weight is distributed" even when full.

5. The Cutest Indoor Watering Can Union Elephant Watering Can $7 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this elephant-shaped watering can incredibly cute, it's also highly functional. The plastic model is easy to fill and works without many drips. It's less than $10 and holds half a gallon of water at a time. Some reviewers noted that tipping it over too quickly while it was full can cause some splashing, but the 4.3 overall rating indicates that this has both form and function.