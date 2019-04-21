Soft, breathable, and affordable, there's a lot to love about the best jersey sheets. Jersey sheets have become a dorm standby because they're wrinkle-resistant, easy to care for, and comfortable, all qualities that make them perfect for graduating into your home. Plus, the latest styles look good, too.

Jersey is ideal for those who live in colder climates or are staring fall and winter in the face. But, because they're not as hot as flannel, they are also versatile enough for year-round use. And according to the makers of the famous Purple Mattress, jersey will even make your bed more comfortable because the stretchiness of the material allows your body to sink in.

The vast majority of jersey sheets are 100 percent cotton. Cotton jersey is easy to machine wash, soft, and drapes well. However, those looking for an option that is even less likely to wrinkle and cooler to the touch should consider a jersey blended with something like high-quality modal.

To find quality jersey sheets, you can't look to numbers like thread count since the material is knit rather than woven. There's just softness, durability, and which colors and prints best match your bedroom.

A great way to add a dose of coziness to your existing linens is by adding a jersey duvet cover to your sheet set. Not only will jersey cost a fraction of the price of many other quality duvets, but it'll be like a soft and warm T-shirt against your skin — one that's warm in the winter and moisture wicking on hot nights.

If soft and cozy are your thing, jersey is the perfect sheet material for you. Below, the best jersey sheets on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall Jersey Sheet Set AmazonBasics Heather Jersey Sheet Set $31 Amazon See On Amazon These customer-favorite sheets are soft, machine washable, fit well on most beds, and don't pill. Add to that a great price, the 100 percent cotton material, and one-year limited warranty — and you've got our top pick. This set of a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase come in a variety of casual heather colors, making them a great match for a variety of rooms. "These are the best jersey sheets I've ever owned," one reviewer says. "They stay put all night and always seem to keep me the right temperature!" However, those looking for a bright white sheet will have to choose another option. Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king

Colors: light gray, dark gray, oatmeal, sky blue, and chambray

2. The Best Jersey Sheets To Keep You Cool At Night Royale Linens Cotton-Modal Jersey Knit Sheet Set $37 Amazon See On Amazon Although typically jersey-knit cotton sheets are warm, there are sets design to help keep you cool too. With this fitted, flat, and pillowcase set made of a modal and cotton blend, sleepers will find that the modal lends its silky and cooling properties to cotton's breathable softness. Modal also makes these jersey sheets especially wrinkle-resistant. Like all the choices here, these are machine washable. "They're so soft and cozy, and the stretchy jersey material fits our huge ridiculously thick king mattress," says one review. "I've washed them many times and no pilling." While percale cotton and linen will be best for hot sleepers during the height of summer, these are a great option for year-round use. Available in twin, full, queen, and king

Colors: seven total including white, silver, mauve, and navy

3. The Best Organic And Splurge-Worthy Jersey Sheets Coyuchi Organic Jersey Sheet Set $128 Amazon See On Amazon For those who don't mind spending a little bit more for the comfort of buying Global Organic Textile Standard–certified 100 percent organic cotton jersey sheets, Coyuchi offers an extra-soft, machine-washable set of a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases (one with the twin size, two for the others). Reviewers have found them "so soft and comfortable! Expensive but so worth it." Plus, you'll also like knowing about the zero-waste water recycling method the company uses. Available in twin, full, queen, and king

Colors: white, gray heather, and off white

4. A Soft Sheet Set With Chevron Print And Extra Pillow Options Great Bay Home Jersey Knit Cotton Sheet Set $35 Amazon See On Amazon For the sleek look of chevron at a great price, consider this easy-to-machine-wash set from Great Bay Home. With blue, gray, and tan chevron to choose from, you'll have options to mix and match in your home. This set is also one of the few where you can order separate pillowcases. "The sheets are so incredibly soft and luxurious, it's the perfect addition to a good nights sleep," says one reviewer about the 90 percent cotton, 10 percent polyester set. However, some shoppers noted that the fit is a little too snug for deep mattresses. Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king

Colors and patterns: nine including bright white, pink quartz, gray chevron, and blue chevron

5. The Best Jersey Duvet Set Lifetown Cotton Duvet Cover Set $59 Amazon See On Amazon This machine-washable set of a duvet and two pillowcases might be just what you need to turn your summer bed into one ready for a dip in temperatures. The well-considered, 100 percent cotton design includes a hidden zipper closure and four corner ties to keep the comforter in place, features usually only seen on duvets double this price. The pillows have an envelope design to tuck them in securely. However, those looking for a full bed set will need to order a fitted sheet separately. "I've owned it for a month now, and it is still in perfect condition after several washes" one customer says, "most importantly . . . [this cover is] like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud!" As an added bonus, there are more than 10 prints and colors to choose from, but white isn't among the choices. Available in twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king

Colors: 11 including blue-gray, dark green, light gray, and light coffee