You're going to spend about one-third of your life asleep — so why not do it while wrapped in the warmth and comfort of one of the best sheets on Amazon? Sheet sets are as different as shoe styles, but many of us treat them like they're one and the same. They're a necessity, and one that's often an afterthought, but scoring a set of sheets that suit your sleeping style and needs can make all the difference between a so-so night of rest and getting at least 8 hours of sleep per night.

If you're a naturally sweaty sleeper who can't make it through the night without wanting to tear off your sheets, there are amazing sheets that keep you cool and are lightweight and breathable. Of course, if the opposite scenario applies to you and you feel like you're sleeping in an igloo, an option like flannel sheets that trap heat inside are made with you in mind.

This list of 12 great bed sheets found on Amazon run the gamut from gorgeous silk sheets that are a total investment (but worth every penny, according to reviewers) to those that won't break the bank and eco-friendly options made from sustainable bamboo. Find a set that work for you and transform your bed into the comfy, cozy sleep chamber of your dreams.

1.The Best Cooling Sheets For Hot Sleepers: CGK Unlimited 6-Piece Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets

If you're the kind of sleeper who wakes up in the middle of the night kicking off the sheets because it's too darn hot (even in the winter), cooling sheets are the breathable solution you need in your life. This bedsheet set is made from light, brushed microfiber, which feels soft, cool, and silky. You'll get a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillow cases, and can choose among 12 shades and four sizes: full, queen, king, and California king. These are the kind of sheets that never wrinkle and always feel airy, thin, and perfect for warm nights.

The cherry on top: for an affordable set of sheets, these hold up well, according to most reviews.

According to a reviewer: "I normally sleep hot, these sheets keep me cool. I love it!"

2. The Best Cotton Sheets: Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets

Woven from 10% Egyptian cotton, these pure 800 thread-count cotton sheets are both comfortable and long lasting. They come in 10 colors and are available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. The benefit of investing in Egyptian cotton sheets is that the longer threads and stronger fibers used to make these sheets mean they'll stand the test of time and are softer and shinier than most other cotton and microfiber sheets.

According to a reviewer: "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE our new sheets! The feel of the sheets on skin is as good as it gets with cotton linens. I can't recommend these sheets any more emphatically."

3. The Best Microfiber: Mellanni Bed Sheet Set

Microfiber sheets are a dime a dozen these days, but that doesn't mean they're all the same. This microfiber sheet set is one of the most popular on Amazon with more than 29,000 mostly glowing reviews because it basically ticks off every box imaginable. It comes in 34 shades, fits every bed size from twin to split-king, fits mattresses up to 16-inches, and is durable, hypoallergenic, and resistant to dust mites. These sheets are neither too thin nor too thick, won't wrinkle after a wash, and are breathable and adjustable to various temperatures.

According to a reviewer: "These are thick sheets, they stay both cool and warm (I don't know how - it's like friggin' magic)."

4. The Budget-Friendly Buy: AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set

When you're on a serious budget, but still need a quality pair of sheets, it doesn't get much better (or more affordable) than this microfiber sheet set, which is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, California, and California king sizes. With more than 63,000 mostly positive reviews, these sheets are doing something right — and, according to reviewers, the magic of them is that they're lightweight, soft, and shockingly high quality for their low price. These sheets come in 20 solid shades and prints like floral, paisley, and gingham.

According to a reviewer: "I LOVE these sheets. SERIOUSLY. [...]They are VERY soft, and actually have the feel of a silky sheet."

5. The Best Linen: Simple&Opulence Pure Linen Sheet Set

Crafted from 100% natural Belgian linen, these fresh and lightweight linen sheets hold up in the hottest temperatures and always feel cool and dry on your skin. They're made without chemicals, and if you're a linen fan, these sheets are a luxurious alternative to cotton and microfiber sheets that hit the mark. Available in four stone washed shades in twin, queen, and king options, these sheets just get softer over time.

According to a reviewer: "I love the weight and how they keep me warm yet comfortably cool at the same time. They do feel softer with use. Well worth the investment."

6. The Best Wrinkle-Resistant: Utopia Bedding 3-Piece Bed Sheet

Because no one really wants to have to iron their sheets, these wrinkle-resistant sheets save you time and energy — and they always look fantastic on your bed. Made from brushed microfiber with a 15-inch pocketed fitted sheet, these are wrinkle, fade, and stain resistant, come in five neutral shades, and fit twin, full, queen, and king beds.

According to a reviewer: "These sheet are so comfortable, soft and wrinkle free. I had to recommend them to family and friends to buy..."

7. A Fun, Printed Sheet Set: Sweet Home Collection 1800-Thread-Count Bed Set

This fun printed sheet set is made of a soft brushed microfiber that is like heaven to sleep on. This four-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases. And, because the sheets are deep pocket, you can easily fit them over any mattress topper or thick mattress. It comes in a bunch of fun prints and solid colors, and is available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

According to one reviewer: "Very soft, not quite wrinkle free but understandable and no smell. Came on time. Great value. Love them. Probably going to be my favorite sheets."

8. The Softest Sheets: Cozy Fleece Microplush Sheet Set

Imagine surrounding yourself, literally, with a cloud of plush material as you sleep. Well, you totally can with these super soft and warm microplush sheets, which fit twin, full, queen, king, and California king mattresses. These come in a variety of hues like aqua, camel, and orchid, the fitted sheet stretches up to 16 inches, and — though they may look like a mystery to care for — they can be thrown right into the washing machine and dryer.

These sheets are not for sweaty sweaters, warm climates, or summer sleeping — but they're an excellent set if you're looking to retain heat in bed.

According to a reviewer: "These are super soft! I look forward to climbing in bed, and for the past couple weeks, I go to bed early so that I can spend some more time enjoying the warm coziness."

9. The Most Eco-Friendly: Cariloha Classic Bamboo Sheets

Sheets made from bamboo are an eco-friendly choice, as well as one that provides a naturally soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking fabric that works in warm weather and for hot sleepers. These bamboo sheets made from viscose come in five shades, fit twin, full, queen, king, California king, and split-king mattresses, and are cooler and softer than cotton sheets. Since they save trees and are made from bamboo that regenerates without pesticides and chemicals, you can feel good about your purchase — and reviewers say they are comfortable, soft, and adjust to various temperatures.

According to a reviewer: "The sheets are expensive, but I am so so happy I purchased them," writes one reviewer. "They keep me so comfortable and cool, they are in a category all their own."

10. The Best Flannel Set: Briarwood Home Brushed Flannel Sheet Set

These 100% Turkish cotton flannel sheets fit twin, twin XL, queen, king, and California king mattresses, come in nine shades, and combine the soft warmth of velvet flannel with the breathability of cotton for a more comfortable sleep. The 150-gram flannel is incredible quality that keeps you cozy in cool weather, but this set can even be used in the warmer summer months.

According to a reviewer: "We just had one of the most comfortable night sleep in a while. We had flannel sheets and had worn them out so it was time to replace them. We were skeptical of the quality for the price but were we surprised. Soooo comfortable.I just ordered a second set."

11. The Most Luxurious Sheets: THXSILK Silk Sheets Set

Made from the highest grade mulberry silk, these luxurious bed sheets come in queen and king sizes, 14 sumptuous shades like dark thistle (shown here), burgundy, and metallic gold, and boast an embroidered top sheet that gives them an even more regal feel. They're made by a company called Taihu Snow Silk, which is considered one of the top 10 silk brands in China. And, if you can invest in these incredible sheets, reviewers say you won't regret it.

According to a reviewer: "The silk is so soft, and plenty thick — but magically does not get hot (one of the amazing properties of silk)."

12. The Best For Cold Nights: True North By Sleep Philosophy Microplush Sheets

If you're shivering under your sheets, something's not right. These cozy micro plush sheets are the answer to your cold nights. Constructed from fluffy but lightweight fleece material, this sheet set comes in six muted shades, fits twin, full, queen, and king beds, and won't pill after several washing machine cycles.

According to a reviewer: "My partner and I love these sheets. These are great for sleeping in cooler climates.... very warm and comfortable without being too hot. Very good for snuggling."