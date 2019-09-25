If you've already started your search for the best kitchen soap dispensers, you've probably run into the many different styles available. When choosing one for your kitchen, the main features to consider are the dispenser's material and design.

Typically, the most common materials are stainless steel, glass, or plastic, but the right choice comes down to what best suits your lifestyle. For example, stainless steel is super durable, easy to clean, and won't rust or corrode. However, it tends to be more expensive and may not fit your interior design aesthetic. Glass, on the other hand, is timeless and suitable for any kitchen, but it's easy to break if you're not careful. And plastic is more budget-friendly, though it won't be as sturdy or feel as refined as other options.

The design itself is also essential to consider before purchasing your dispenser. A simple standard pump is quick-to-use and won't need much maintenance. More specialty options, like automatic, foaming, or built-in sink dispensers, require a little more maintenance, like batteries, special soap, or installation.

Automatic soap dispensers are a no-touch option that's especially great for the kitchen, where you may be handling raw meats and other contaminants. Meanwhile, foaming dispensers are great for those who want to save more on liquid soap by decreasing the amount used per pump. And, if you're interested in a built-in sink dispenser, make sure your sink is able to accommodate it, or that the dispenser is compatible with all sinks (like one of my picks below). Some dispensers can also be wall-mounted to keep your countertop clutter-free.

With all this in mind, read on to find the best soap dispenser for your kitchen.

1. These Glass Foaming Dispensers That Make Soap Last Longer mDesign Modern Square Glass Foaming Hand Soap Dispenser (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon What fans say: Available as a set of two, this mDesign modern hand soap dispenser is not only made with a timeless design, but also foams as it dispenses, helping you save soap (and money) by using less each time. This dispenser also features a wide-mouth opening for easy refilling and has a durable plastic pump with a chrome finish. It's capable of holding 14 ounces of soap, though it's important to note that this dispenser only works with foaming soap mix (or you can make your own). What's great about it: "These soap dispensers are very nice and exactly what I was looking for. I find myself using less soap with these since the soap comes out as foam. I have [tried] it both with making my own foaming soap and purchasing foaming soap and both work great."

2. These BPA-Free Plastic Dispensers That Are Super Cost-Effective ULG Soap Dispensers Bottles (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who prefer using plastic, these ULG soap dispensers come in a two-pack and are BPA-free. Cost-effective and well-designed, each one features a long-lasting stainless steel head that won't rust or corrode over time. This pick's container holds 16 ounces and is made of tough PET material. The waterproof labels make this option great for storing hand soap and dish soap in the same place with easy identification. Just note that you shouldn't clean this bottle with boiling water or fill it with any liquid over 104 degrees Fahrenheit. What fans say: "Hard to believe it's plastic and stainless steel. The container is so clear I had to tap it to make sure it wasn't glass. [...] And of course the safety that if it gets knocked off the counter there's no worry of broken glass. Plus the pump takes little pressure to dispense the right amount of soap."

3. This Minimalist Style Soap Dispenser That’s Made Of Durable Stainless Steel YC-KITCHEN Pump Soap Dispenser $16 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: To add a sleek, minimalist touch to your kitchen, this stainless steel dispenser from YC-KITCHEN is a great option. While its pump head is made of plastic, its 10-ounce-capacity body is made of stainless steel that's super durable and won't corrode. Eco-friendly, this material won't interact chemically with any soap you use and its pump is simple and easy-to-use with a wide-mouth design that's ideal for refilling. What fans say: "Great quality pump, it looks great on the counter top, the metal finish is matte so it doesn't get fingerprints all over, good size nozzle piece that makes it just the right amount of soap to dispense, the mechanism feels smooth and with good suction, it is [a] sturdy, well made product."

4. This Stylish Mason Jar Dispenser That’s Also Rust-Proof Jarmazing Products Mason Jar Soap Dispenser $15 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a more unique design, this Jarmazing mason jar soap dispenser would be a fun addition to your kitchen. Decorative and functional, it's made with stainless steel parts that won't rust or corrode. Its durable metal pump head isn't breakable, and the lid has an FDA-approved silicone gasket that provides a secure fit to avoid leaks and spills. Additionally, the wide mouth makes for easy refills. The dispenser holds up to 16 ounces of soap and has an optional foaming pump available to purchase. What fans say: "I am sick of buying 'cute' dispensers and spending a lot of money and they eventually do not work. This SUPER CUTE mason jar dispenser is sturdy, holds a lot of product, and works like a charm. It works so well for my kitchen dish soap, I bought a second jar for my hand soap."

5. This Built-In Soap Dispenser That’s Simple To Install & Available In Seven Different Finishes Kimi Cuisine Soap Dispenser For Kitchen Sink $25 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those interested in a built-in option, this Kimi Cuisine soap dispenser holds 17-ounces, and it's easy to install and compatible with all kitchen-counter materials. The no-drip pump is made of stainless steel that resists rust and corrosion, and it comes in your choice of seven different finishes to perfectly match your sink (including brushed nickel, chrome, and copper). This dispenser's interior is made of PE plastic, and it's simple to refill from the top. What fans say: "Installation took less than 10 minutes. Works very well. We like that the container can be refilled from the top (whereas some other companies soap dispensers can only be refilled by removing the bottle from underneath the cabinet). Great product!"