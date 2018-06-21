When you're working out, chances are you'd rather be thinking about crushing your exercise goals than your tank top riding up. That's why the best long workout tanks are so essential for gym days: they're supportive, comfortable, and don't budge whether you're in the middle of a long run or a power lift.

With so many choices for long workout tanks out there, it can be tough to narrow down which ones will fit you best. First and foremost, keep in mind the length of your torso. This may go without saying, but a tank top will hit you in a different place than your friend with a different-sized torso.

To further complicate your search, many brands don't offer up the length of their tanks, making it difficult for you to judge where they will hit you. So I've done the research and scoured the reviews to offer up six tank tops you can wear while working out that will give you extra coverage and length.

This round up has tanks of all varieties, including one with a built-in bra for extra support, a tank with a band at the bottom to keep it from riding up, and even a compression tank top designed to help increase blood flow and circulation as you work out. So start scrolling: The best long workout tanks are just one click away.

Amazon Mippo Cross Back Tank Top $14 AmazonBuy Now Not only does this workout tank have a unique cross back design, it's also made from a unique modal-spandex mix, making it an ultra-lightweight and long tank. It also features extra-wide arm holes for maximum movability so you can wear it for just about any studio class without compromising flexibility. One reviewer uses this shirt for just about every workout, writing, "Extremely comfortable, cool to the skin and very flattering. You can't have a closet without a shirt like this in it!" One note: The seller advises sizing up if you prefer a looser fit and full coverage. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Amazon Core 10 Women's 'Lighter Than Air' Performance Tank $25 AmazonBuy Now Core 10's workout tank offers full coverage and breathability, and comes in a wide variety of sizes. This high-neck tank is made with quick-dry, moisture-wicking fabric and is loose along the bottom to allow for extra airflow to keep you cool. The split in the back offers extra ventilation, and the back can also be tied together for a shorter look, as well. One fan praises the design, saying the cut back is great, "you can leave it open, or you can tie it up if you want. Gives more breathability while still covering more." Available Sizes: X-Small —XX-Large; 1X—3X

Amazon Miusey Loose Fit Workout Tank Top $27 AmazonBuy Now Miusey's workout tank features a comfortable, relaxed fit and a banded bottom to keep it firmly in place while you're working out. Made from sweat-wicking material, this tank keeps you completely dry, while the band hugs your hips to keep it from riding up. And if you're worried about the band being too snug, one reviewer insists it's not an issue, writing, "The fitted waist makes for a nice look blousy without hanging. Not tight at the waist. I can't say enough nice things about this top." Best of all, it comes in 14 colors and designs, so that you can match it to the rest of your workout gear if you like. Available Sizes: M — XX-Large

Amazon Gaiam Women's Racerback With Built-In Sports Bra $20 AmazonBuy Now This classic racerback tank has a built-in shelf bra to provide extra support when you work out. Designed with a relaxed fit and a spandex blend material, this tank has plenty of stretch and can move with you during even the most strenuous workout. The fabric even features DRI-MOTION moisture management to wick away sweat while you work out. Reviewers love that the material gives off "a luxurious, "this costs a lot" feel," and that the length extends down to their hips, providing extra coverage while they exercise. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Amazon HEAD Women's Victorious Racerback Tank Top $13 AmazonBuy Now This long workout tank has a loose scoop neck and large arm holes to keep you cool and allow for a wide range of motion when you're exercising. The material is also made from a polyspan blend that combines spandex and polyester to make this top durable, stretchy, and machine-washable. It also features reflective detailing on the front and back so you can wear it during a run or walk at night and be completely visible to drivers or bike riders in the nighttime. One reviewer says that it fits "exactly how I wanted it to fit. I was very pleased with the length. It covers my entire backside." Available Sizes: X-Small — Large