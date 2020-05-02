Nothing personal, but I never want glitter, shimmer, or other light-reflecting particles in my blush. Give me a sweep of color to make me look alive — not like a disco ball — or give me nothing, I say. This is why tracking down the best matte blushes has been of great personal importance to me, and I’m thrilled to share six of them with you, my fellow shimmer-phobes.

Matte blushes can come in either pressed powder, loose powder, or cream formulations. But what they all have in common is a complete and utter lack of mica (or any other cosmetic-grade glitters), a finely ground silicate mineral that gives cosmetics a shimmery or sparkly effect. Matte does not equal flat, however: Many matte blushes have a satin matte finish, which enhances (or cheats) your natural radiance without the addition of glitter. That said, even the most truly matte blushes on this list are super blendable, so you’ll look awake and refreshed, and not at all like a Madame Alexander doll.

From a foolproof drugstore pick to a silky-smooth, all-natural pigment, scroll on to shop six of the best matte blushes you can get on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.