Dogs spend a lot of their time snoozing. (Up to 14 hours a day!) And like humans, a good night's sleep can have a serious impact on the well-being of your dog. If you find that your pup is tossing and turning at night or has trouble getting up after a nap, you may want to consider purchasing them an orthopedic dog bed. The best orthopedic dog beds typically have thick foam bedding that help pups slumber more comfortably.

Orthopedic beds are a great idea for older canines as well as ones that are recovering from injuries, but even young healthy puppies may enjoy the extra-comfort of a well-supported dog bed.

Case in point: when I was a first-time dog parent, I bought my 7-month-old rescue pup a nice but thin bolster bed for his crate. As soon as I ordered a more plush, orthopedic dog bed that I intended to be his sleeping spot for the living room, he soon abandoned that bolster bed and wouldn’t sleep in his crate until I swapped out the old thin bed for the much more comfortable orthopedic one.

So no matter your dog's age, they may benefit from an orthopedic bed. Here are some of the best orthopedic dog beds for older or injured dogs available to buy on Amazon.

Brindle 4 Inch Solid Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed $40-78 Because of its plethora of features, this orthopedic dog bed from Brindle is a great value for the price. The 4-inch thick bed is made of 2 inches of memory foam (that the manufacturer claims is the same kind used in $2,000 human beds) and 2 inches of high-density support foam. The result is a bed that is both comfortable and sturdy enough to soothe dogs with achy joints or arthritis pain. It supposedly won't flatten out over time, like some cheaper beds are reported to do, and the waterproof cover is made of a super-soft velour that is machine washable. Amazon reviewers seem to love it with the average rating a 4.4 out of 5 stars. "This is the Benz of floor dog beds," wrote one reviewer, comparing the Brindle to a luxury car. Available sizes: S-L

Titan Durable Premium Dog Bed $125 Finding a bed that's both chew-proof and orthopedic can be a struggle, as supportive bedding is typically made of soft materials that can be easily destroyed by a strong chewer. However, this orthopedic dog bed from Titan Dog Bed strikes a balance between the two needs. The cover is comprised of durable Oxford material made from ballistic-grade nylon that the company claims is more chew resistant than other similar beds. And underneath the washable cover and waterproof liner is soft bedding made of premium memory foam. On the off-chance that this bed is not strong enough to withstand your dog's chewing, the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. One size only

K&H Pet Products Thermo-Snuggly Sleeper Heated Pet Bed $55-75 Applying heat to a dog's body has been shown to reduce inflammation and aid sore muscles, so buying a self-heating orthopedic bed like this one from K&H Pet Product could be a great idea for dogs recovering from injuries or who could otherwise benefit from heat therapy. This bed features thick, 5-inch booster walls and an energy-efficient heater that can run 24 hours a day and then be removed when you're ready to wash the bed. In addition to soothing muscles, the extra warmth might also be nice for your dog to snuggle up with on during cold weather days. Available sizes: M and L

Dogbed4less Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed $60-126 Although many dog beds claim to be waterproof, this orthopedic one from Dogbed4less has a pee-proof internal liner and two additional machine washable external liners that can be used together, making it the best pick for accident-prone dogs. This doggy bed doesn't skimp on comfort either. It's made with comfy, gel-infused memory foam filling that will return to its original shape and not get lumpy or flatten out like some other dog beds. Available sizes: S-Jumbo

Big Barker Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed (Headrest Edition) $240-400 Large-breed dogs have heavier bodies that need more support than their petite counterparts, and luckily the Big Barker brand seems to understand this. The company makes this chaise-style bed orthopedic bed specifically for large dogs from Golden Retrievers to Great Danes. The bedding is made of therapeutic foam that the company claims is better than memory-foam and that won't flatten over time. Although it's a bit pricier than other orthopedic dog beds on Amazon, Big Barker guarantees this bed will last for at least 10 years, so it's basically a lifetime guarantee! Available sizes: L, XL, and Giant