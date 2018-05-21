Dogs are your best friends and most loyal companions. As they age, they start getting aches and pains just like humans do — arthritic joints, sore muscles, hip dysplasia. When this happens, you want to keep them as comfortable as possible. It’s the least you can do, after all, to return all those years of devotion. If the time has come for you to find the best dog beds for older dogs, you need to know what to look for.

The first thing is probably the most obvious — comfort. The older they get, the more their joints are going to keep hurting, so you want to make sure you get something made out of high-grade cushioning or memory foam. The more you can lift pressure off of their joints, the better. The next thing to look for is something they can rest their head on. As dogs move into their golden years, neck support becomes more important, so finding a bed with a bolster or other type of pillow will be beneficial to them.

Lastly, you may want to consider their particular sleeping position. Do they tend to curl up into a ball when they sleep? Or are they more prone to lying on their sides? Some dogs will sprawl out on their tummy, plopping their chin down on the floor. Take a minute to think about how your dog typically sleeps and then consider what shape or style would be most accommodating. Then scan this list of the best dog beds for older dogs.

1 The Best Dog Bed For Small Older Dogs Amazon Best Friends By Sheri OrthoComfort Deep Dish Cuddler $33 AmazonBuy Now If you have a tiny, aging pup, this orthopedic, deep dish cuddler combines comfort and security — and it's sized just for them. Constructed with OrthoComfort technology, the cozy bed offers older dogs plenty of cushioning to ease any joint pain they might have and help them sleep soundly. The plush fabric imitates the feeling of a mother dog's fur so even at their age, they can feel cuddled and protected. The bed, which has more than 2,400 glowing reviews on Amazon, is available in 13 colors and two sizes (up to either 25 or 35 pounds). "My elderly 14 year old dachshund loves this little bed," said one happy Amazon customer. "The big dogs tend to hog the couch so I wanted a nice snuggle place for my old girl. She loves it." Available sizes: standard (25 lbs); jumbo (35 lbs)

2 The Best Dog Bed For Large Older Dogs Amazon FurHaven Orthopedic Dog Sofa Bed $36-60 AmazonBuy Now Designed especially for dogs with arthritis or joint pain, this ultra-soft bed features an egg crate-style foam core engineered to ease pressure points and offer a supportive place for your pooch to rest their body. On top of being excellent for their joints, the peak-and-valley patterning of the foam boosts their circulation which is important as dogs age. The bed has high-loft polyfiber filling and three chenille bolsters so they can rest their head. "We love this orthopedic bed!" said one delighted Amazon reviewer. "Our pup has been having joint problems and the bed seems to have helped relieve her pain. She instantly fell in love with it. I would highly recommend it for any pup, big or small!" Available sizes: S, M, L, Jumbo

3 The Best Elevated Dog Bed For Older Dogs Amazon K & H Pet Products $36-58 AmazonBuy Now For older pups prone to overheating, this elevated dog bed is a fantastic way to provide comfort and support while also keeping them cool. Unlike most elevated dog beds that simply feature a cot-style design, this one has a special removable bolster around the edges to give elderly dogs the extra support they need. As they rest, air can circulate underneath the bed, cooling them down and keeping them refreshed. The bed is durable, lightweight, and available in multiple sizes. "[My dog] absolutely loves this bed and the coolness it provides, compared to her orthopedic (hot) bed," said one enthusiastic Amazon user. "We live in Florida and it’s only going to get hotter." Available sizes: S, M, L

4 The Softest Dog Bed For Older Dogs Amazon PLS Pet Birdsong Paradise Bolster Bed $25-145 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for the softest possible bed you can find for your sweet and spoiled little pup, look no further than this pillow-filled, extra-plush option. The amazingly soft dog bed has big, fluffy cushions built into the floor and a cozy raised bolster all around. It's full of shredded foam that provides elderly pooches the extra support they need, along with comfort in the face of arthritis or hip dysplasia. It has a removable zippered cover you can dump in the washing machine and a non-slip, waterproof bottom."My older dog LOVES this bed!" said one Amazon customer. "The inside pillow can be fluffed as well. Very sturdy edges where my dog tends to rest his head, yet very soft." Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

5 The Most Waterproof Dog Bed For Older Dogs Amazon Dogbed4less Orthopedic Waterproof Memory Foam Bed $60-109 AmazonBuy Now For dogs, having accidents is part of the aging process. This wonderful waterproof dog bed is a great choice for pooches who are starting to have incontinence issues. Filled with premium gel memory foam, the bed provides super soft, high-density orthopedic support to relieve arthritis and achy joints. The foam is covered with a fully waterproof zippered cover that prevents any fluid from leaking into the padding. If your dog has an accident, just pop it in the washing machine and you're good to go — the foam won't absorb smells or get odorous over time. "Our lab is 12 now and having issues with her back legs and hips," said one pleased Amazon customer. "... After having [the bed] for just a week our lab had an accident overnight. She wet the bed and we discovered it in the morning. ... The inner-most pee-cover had done its job and the foam inside was completely dry." Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL