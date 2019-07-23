Whether you're hosting a keg-fueled BBQ with friends, a more low-key event with family, or even a big outdoor wedding, having lawn games on hand can transform a mediocre gathering into a legendary one. But not all yard games are created equal — just ask anyone who's sustained an injury from lawn darts! However, the best outdoor lawn games can entertain your group for hours and will give everyone something to talk about for years to come.

In order to find the perfect outdoor game for your next event, it's important to think about your audience. Are you looking for a game that specifically appeals to adults, just kids, or all generations? If you're trying to get kids to play, you don't want a game that's going to take forever to set up or explain — simplicity is key. Alternately, if you're entertaining your buddies, you might want a game that has built-in drinking game potential.

From there, it's all about portability and packability. No matter where you live, you don't want bulky lawn toys taking up a ton of space in your garage or apartment. That's why all the games on this list come with handy carrying cases so you can store the games with ease when the party is over.

1. The Best Outdoor Lawn Game Overall Spikeball 3 Ball Kit $60 | Amazon See on Amazon This 'as seen on Shark Tank' Spikeball game has amassed more than 1,800 Amazon reviews, with 77 percent of them being 5 stars — and it's easy to see why. Designed to be played with two teams of two, this active game is fast-paced and competitive, and you're likely to break a sweat! The game is easy to pack up and set up so you can play it in your yard or on the beach, and it comes with durable legs that can withstand a lot fo hard play. Fans say: "First time Spikeballers and we are addicted!!! Fun for all ages and levels. We've played with 5 year old to 65 year old. Even a pregnant mom. Easy to take apart and pack up."

2. The Best Outdoor Lawn Game For Large Groups — & All Ages GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Toss Game Set $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Corn hole is the quintessential yard game and since this PVC-framed Cornhole Toss Game Set comes with eight bean bags, it's the perfect game to play with large groups of varying ages, whether it's for a child's birthday party, a family reunion, or a BBQ with friends. With a 4.2-star rating and nearly 600 reviews, fans love this portable set that comes with two easily collapsible boards and a travel case. It can be set up in under a minute and comes with a lifetime warranty. Fans say: "I'm very impressed with the quality of this set. I love how easy it is to pack up. Great for parties with kids and adults."

3. The Best Outdoor Lawn Game For Kids Elite Sportz Equipment Ring Toss Game $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Ring toss might not seem like the most modern of games, but with more than 1,300 customer reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this classic ring toss game from Elite Sportz Equipment is a total hit with kids of all ages, whether they're 3 or 13. It can be set up in just a few minutes, so kids can get right to playing, and packing it up is a breeze too. The set comes with five durable rope rings, 10 bonus plastic rings, a sturdy wood ring board with point markings on the pegs, and a convenient carry bag. While great for outdoor use, this is one game that can also be used indoors for when winter boredom hits. Fans say: "Game and case are well made and easy to take with you. Our family has played in the kitchen, yard, while camping, and at the beach/park. It is small, convenient to store, and quick to assemble...I keep it in my car so we always have it on hand. We don't play for hours on end, but this is a great little distraction when the kids (or adults) are bored. My daughter even created different "levels" of play by drawing lines on the driveway that are progressively farther away."

4. Another Great Lawn Game — Especially For Weddings Yard Games Giant Tumbling Timbers $79 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an outdoor game that's fun for everyone, look no further than this Giant Tumbling Timbers set. With a 4.5-star rating and more than 600 reviews, fans love this game for it's ability to entertain anyone (and check out the fan quote below for a tip on how to integrate it in your wedding-day fun). The giant Jenga-like game comes with 56 large timbers that when stacked, create a 2.5-feet tall tower at the start of play — although the tower can grow to over 5 feet. Also included in the set is a high-quality nylon carrying case for easy transport and compact storage. The timber pieces are hand-sanded for smoothness so you don't have to worry about splinters, and many reviewers mentioned how well made the game is. Fans say: "We had our wedding guests pull a block and write a memory or advice for us and stack the block on top. It worked great."

5. The Best Inexpensive Lawn Game Haywire Group Flickin' Chicken $15 | AMazon See on Amazon For just $15, you can't go wrong with this Flickin' Chicken yard game. The award-nominated game has a wacky premise designed for ages 6 and up, but adults will love it too. To play, you toss the target to get started, and then take turns flicking your chicken at the target. Think of it like frisbee and mini-golf rolled into one, with some silly-looking chickens thrown in for good measure. It's meant to be played by two to four players, and the game goes for nine rounds. Fans say: "So yes.. the chickens bounce everywhere.. But that's what makes it fun! Get creative and put a hula hoop around the target to create levels of points awarded. It really is impossible to get the chicken on that small red Target so make a wider range. These are fun on the lawn or in the pool. They float and you can try to toss them into donut shaped pool floaties."