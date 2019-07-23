As a commonplace fixture in most homes, paper towel holders often go overlooked and under-appreciated. That said, having the best paper towel holder not only helps keep your paper towels organized and readily available — but some models even help to alleviate clutter for those with limited countertop space. Although it may not seem like a life-changing purchase, there are a surprising number of factors to consider as you set out to find the perfect paper towel dispenser for your kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room.

For starters, it's best to figure out where you'd like to store your paper towel holder. The most basic models can be conveniently placed on a countertop for easy reach and usage, while others can be mounted under cabinets or on walls to save space. If mounting your unit, be sure to measure the space before you start shopping.

There's also the question of composition. Affordable units are often made of plastic, which can sometimes be a bit flimsy and prone to breakage. Others are made of sturdier materials, with some versions comprised of stainless steel or chrome. Metal-based paper towel holders are not only durable, but their aesthetic often complements other appliances and decor around the kitchen or bathroom, making them one of the most popular choices.

As far as functionality is concerned, you may want to choose a holder with a spindle, which allows for simple rolling and tearing off. Some holders also have special levers or arms that give you the ability to grab a sheet with just one hand. This feature, although not a necessity, can prove to be extremely convenient if you tend to have your hands full while cleaning or cooking.

With all that information at your fingertips, here are the best paper towel holders for all different needs, price points, and locations.

1. The Best Paper Towel Holder, All Things Considered OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Paper Towel Holder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The OXO Good Grips countertop paper towel holder is an amazing option all across the board. Its spring-action arm makes it super easy to tear off towels with just one hand, while its nonslip base provides extra stability. Made of brushed stainless steel, this model is a fan favorite that comes highly recommended by many reviewers on Amazon. Reviewers say: "I am able to remove a towel with one hand and get a clean tear every time without the holder moving."

2.The Best Budget Countertop Option Home Basics Paper Towel Holder $8 | Amazon See On Amazon At $8, the Home Basics paper towel holder offers a great overall value. Its simple finish easily complements most kitchen decor, and it's extremely lightweight so that it can be easily transported from countertop to table for ultimate convenience. This one isn't the most stable, but buyers say it gets the job done, and is therefore a good choice for outside bathrooms, work areas, and laundry rooms. Get it in your choice of black, chrome, or silver. Reviewers say: "It is a very stable paper towel holder which is good for tearing right off the roll and not having to worry about the darn thing falling over. Very functional! You can't go wrong with the chrome finish. For the price, probably the best there is."

3. The Best Wall-Mounted Paper Towel Holder Kamenstein Perfect Tear Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for wall mounting, Kamenstein Perfect Tear paper towel holder's patented design prevents rolls from wheeling out too many sheets, which helps users easily tear one off at a time. This model comes with all the necessary hardware for hanging. It also offers the option of horizontal or vertical placement, giving you both style and optimal functionality in one product. Reviewers say: "These work great! They hold the roll firmly, and let you rip off a sheet, without a half mile of towels following, so you only get the sheet you want."

4. The Best Paper Towel Holder With A Shelf mDesign Metal Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder $23 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll be able to free-up tons of kitchen space with mDesign's metal wall mount paper towel holder. With its top shelf and four added hooks, it can hold anything from cooking utensils to spices. This holder is not only convenient, but also easy to install just about anywhere you may need it. It comes in five different finishes to suit any room, and it even has a built-in bar to let your hand towels dry. Reviewers say: "I love this product! I searched online for a unique paper towel holder and found this one. It holds a roll of paper towels or towels AND has a little shelf on top and hooks on the bottom to hand aprons, etc. It's functional, classy and great!"

5. The Best Under-The-Cabinet Paper Towel Holder Simplehuman Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Simplehuman's paper towel holder is a highly functional option for under-the-cabinet mounting because its 13 by 3 by 4.9-inch dimensions are especially compact. Its chrome design is not only sleek and simple, but its quick-release knob allows for easy towel replacement in tight spaces. Using just three screws, which are also included, the holder is super easy to install and can be hung in any direction to accommodate your space. Reviewers say: "This is sturdy – it's easy to quickly rip off a sheet and the roll stays in place – and it can be mounted horizontally or vertically, depending on space and preference."