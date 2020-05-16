Toss your regular old pillow aside and turn your bedroom into a real streaming oasis with one optimized to help you sit more upright. The best pillows for watching TV in bed feature comfy foam support for your neck, back, and sometimes even your legs, so that you won't have to strain yourself to find the right viewing angle.

There are two main styles to consider when shopping for a pillow to enhance your TV-watching experience. First, a basic angular wedge pillow filled with foam can easily be propped up, so you can recline your upper body on its elongated side. Wedges also have proven orthopedic support — studies show that sleeping on one at night may help relieve symptoms of acid reflux. For an even more customizable arrangement, look for wedge pillows that come with multiple pieces, which you can also use to bolster your legs.

The more classic option for watching shows in bed is a sit-up "reading pillow." While these have long been a go-to for dorm rooms, they now have enough thoughtful features to make them worthy loungers for people of all ages. Besides armrests, the best reading pillows have a high enough back to support your neck and come with pockets for stashing the remote or your phone. Like the wedge style, they are stuffed with cushy memory foam, but some plush models even give you the option to add or remove the stuffing to your liking.

If you're the type who also likes to snack in bed, look for a pillow that comes with a removable and washable cover.

I've curated a list of the best pillows for watching TV in bed below. No matter which you choose, you'll be relaxing in style.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Most Affordable Wedge Pillow Brentwood Home Zuma Therapeutic Wedge Pillow (7-Inch) $42 | Amazon See On Amazon For the price point, this Brentwood Home Zuma pillow is, as one of the more than 1,000 Amazon reviewers put it, an "excellent buy." The angular shape of the memory foam wedge pillow is designed to support your head and neck in a number of ways. Prop it up on its most narrow side for cozy back support in bed, or lay it flat to keep your head and neck elevated. You can also use it to elevate your feet or knees, or place it on your lap as a makeshift desk for typing on your laptop in bed. The breathable bamboo cover is removable for easy washing, and you can choose from three sizes: 7, 10, and 12 inches.

2. The Best Adjustable Wedge Pillow Xtra-Comfort Bed Wedge Pillow $65 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of the Xtra-Comfort bed wedge pillow is in its versatility. Its four-in-one design allows it to be used to prop yourself up in bed, keep you elevated while you sleep, bolster your knees, or support your feet. The two memory foam wedges are permanently attached together, but a velcro connection allows the smaller wedge to swivel around to where you need it. The soft polyester cover comes with zippers, making it easily removable so that you can put it in your washer (note: the manufacturer doesn't indicate if it's safe for the dryer). The main wedge is 12 inches tall and comes with a carrying handle, making it easy to tote it around the house.

3. The Most Affordable Sit-Up Reading Pillow ComfortSpa Reading Pillow $38 | Amazon See On Amazon A basic sit-up pillow, like the ComfortSpa reading pillow, is a cozy alternative to a wedge. It's just the right size (18 inches high by 15 inches wide) to provide ample neck and back support and has large, cushy armrests (that extend 11 inches out on each side) for added comfort. The shredded foam inside isn't too soft or firm, so you get some decent give when you're snuggled against it. This model also has two pockets on the sides of both armrests, so you can keep your books, phone, or remote within arm's reach. The velour cover is not removable, however, so for any spills or stains, you'll want to spot clean it with a damp cloth. Note: Per the manufacturer, this pillow is shipped compressed, so once you unwrap it, give it at least 24 hours for the foam to plump up.

4. The Ultimate Reading Pillow Upgrade Husband Pillow (Original Version) $85 | Amazon See On Amazon Nearly 1,500 Amazon reviewers have given this Husband Pillow a perfect five-star rating, with many reporting that it's truly "worth every penny." It's the same width as the pick above (15 inches), but thanks to its extra-tall profile — it measures 31 inches high when the detachable neck bolster is in place — fans report how well it props up both their back and neck. The armrests extend 12 inches out. This pillow has other nice features, too. Along with a pocket on one armrest, there's an oversized pocket in the back for storing books, magazines, or a tablet. And to achieve the ultimate firmness, you can unzip the bottom to add or remove some of the shredded memory foam. The entire microsuede cover (neck roll included) is also removable and machine washable. Get it in dark blue (pictured) or a handful of other fun colors. Keep in mind, your Husband Pillow will be shipped in a compressed state. Per the manufacturer, it will take at least 24 hours it to fluff back up.

5. A Luxe Set Of Wedge Pillows That You Can Configure To Your Lounging Needs Avana Orthopedic Pillow Comfort System (4-Pieces) $178 | Amazon See On Amazon This Avana Comfort System requires more of an upfront investment, but you'll get everything you could ever need to turn your bed into a sublime lounge space. The set includes four ergonomic foam pillows (a cradle arch, back support cradle, support bar/headrest, and a knee rest) that can be repositioned in a number of ways to make you completely comfortable — whether you're sitting up straight or lying down. All of the soft micro-velvet fabric covers come with zippers, which makes them easy to remove and safe to throw into the washing machine and tumble dry on low. Choose from six colors, including gray/navy (pictured), cloud/camel, and rose/gray.