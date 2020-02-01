Just because you have to get up and go to work for the day, doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to comfort. Enter: the ponte pant. It's a genius blend of leggings, skinny pants, and trousers, and the best ponte pants feel like pajamas but look like dress pants.

The key to finding the perfect ponte pants is all in the fabric. Any pair you purchase should be made with a stretchy, durable fabric — look for spandex or elastane on the label. That's what makes these dress pants so comfortable and helps them keep their shape all day long. It's totally fine if they're also made from a cotton or polyester blend, too, as long as they also have some type of stretchier fiber woven throughout.

You also want to consider your own personal style. Some ponte pants look more like leggings than others, and if that works for your workplace attire or style, then you should definitely go for it. On the other hand, if you're looking for dressy ponte pants, be on the lookout for options with front or back pockets, belt loops, or even a faux fly.

I've gathered up the best ponte pants out there, and even included a few that aren't technically ponte, but that offer all the same benefits. Don't worry! Here's a roundup of some of the most comfortable, highly rated options out there to help you find your perfect pair.

1. Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $23.96 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for a basic black ponte pant that you can wear with anything, look no further. These are made from a nylon-spandex blend so they offer plenty of stretch, and the double-knit fabric ensures that they're completely opaque. On top of that, they feature a high-waist elastic band (read: no buttons) so you can easily slip these on and fool everyone at the office into thinking they're real slacks. Best yet, this pair comes in four lengths, so you can find the perfect pants for your height. Basic Black Pants That You Can Wear Anywhere According to one reviewer: "I will do everything in my power to avoid having to wear slacks to work. Or I guess I just avoid having to wear pants in general. I cannot live my life in pants anymore. I thought they looked work-pants-y enough for work, and they do! Recommend." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (short, regular, long, and extra long)

2. Daily Ritual Women's Stirrup Ponte Legging Daily Ritual Women's Stirrup Ponte Legging $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these stretchy ponte pants ridiculously comfortable, but they also have stirrups to keep them in place. They feature super clean lines, flat seams, and zero buttons or zippers to speak of, so these pants sit comfortably against your skin. And, because these pants have tons of stretch (5% spandex), the stirrups are an essential addition. They loop around the soles of your feet to keep them in place so they won't ride up while you're on the go. Even better, like the pair above, these come in three different lengths for the perfect fit. Stretchy Leggings That Also Have A Stirrup According to one reviewer: "[T]hese fit perfect. What I love is that they are straight leg stirrups yet they aren't skin tight against your body, nor are they baggy. They are perfect. The material is more on the thicker side which I love as well. I'll be back for more." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (short, regular, long)

3. Premium Women's Stretch Ponte Pants Conceited Premium Women's Stretch Ponte Pants $18.95 | Amazon See On Amazon These breathable ponte pants are designed with a healthy blend of cotton (60%), and add a pop of color to your wardrobe. For less than $20, you can snag a pair of these pants that have tons of stretch. These pants do a great job of moving with you instead of constricting, thanks to their 5% spandex construction. Plus, since there are 28 different colors and patterns to choose from, you can even invest in a couple of pairs to round out your wardrobe. Breathable Pants That Come In 28 Colors According to one reviewer: "Years ago, I had a couple of pairs of pants from The Limited that I simply wore out and could never find them again. These remind me so much of them. They are not leggings, but they feel like buttery leggings. You almost don't feel anything. They are thick enough that they don't show panty colors. Just enough give. I can't wait to wear them to work." Available sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large

4. NYDJ Women's Basic Ponte Knit Leggings NYDJ Women's Basic Ponte Knit Leggings $89.85 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're ready to splurge, these luxe ponte leggings are definitely worth the investment. For one, they're made of a silky rayon-nylon blend with a touch of spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. These will feel buttery soft against your skin, and are designed with a soft elastic waistband that won't pinch or roll. And the best part? Even though these pants fall in a higher price range, they're super low maintenance to care for. Just toss in the washer and go. A Splurge-Worthy Option That's Machine Washable According to one reviewer: "Fits like a glove without highlighting any bumps. Fabric is thicker than the typical legging on the market. [They] fit perfectly. A good buy." Available sizes: Women's sizes 00 - 18

5. Also, Great: Rekucci Women's Ease Into Comfort Stretch Pant Rekucci Women's Ease Into Comfort Stretch Pant $34.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Hundreds of Amazon reviewers absolutely rave about these high-waisted pants. While, they aren't technically made with ponte, these super high-waisted pants have all the same features you love in a ponte pant — stretchy construction and a thick elastic button-free waistband. This pair even has faux front pockets and belt loops to camouflage them as work pants. You can also get these in two different inseam lengths, to customize them to your height. They even come in 28 different colors and styles. A High-Waisted Option With Nearly 1,500 Reviews According to one reviewer: "I had to write a review for these pants. I can’t say enough how much I love them. I was really impressed with the look and feel of [these] pants, but still didn’t have too much hope for the way I would look in them… to my HUGE surprise, they fit wonderfully. I don’t feel uncomfortable, frumpy or sloppy… I feel great. I almost cried because it felt so good to put on something [I liked]." Available sizes: Women's sizes 2 - 18 (regular and short)