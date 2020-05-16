Whether you’re relaxing on your own or having an outdoor get-together, a propane fire pit is a great way to create ambiance and stay cozy while you hang outside. There’s a variety of fire pit styles to choose from, but the best propane fire pits ignite quickly and easily, give you the amount of heat you want, and match your desired aesthetic.

When choosing the perfect fire pit for your outdoor space, you’ll want to consider how much flame and heat you want it to produce. The heat output of fire pits is measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs), and I’ve included options ranging from 35,000 to 58,000 BTU — the higher the BTU, the warmer the fire.

Beyond that, you'll have several styles and sizes to choose from, ranging from a portable fire pit that’s great for camping to larger propane fire pit tables that provide room to place food and drinks by the fire. One last thing: You'll also have to choose between fire pits that allow you to house the propane tank directly inside, or fire pits that require extra external storage — which can add a little bulk to your patio.

To make your backyard or patio more inviting than ever, these are the best propane fire pits available on Amazon that let you enjoy a fire without any smoke, ash, or firewood required. Whichever one you like best, each of these fire pits connects easily to a 20-pound propane tank (which you’ll have to purchase separately) and turns on with an easy ignition knob.

1. An Affordable Option With Great Heat Output Endless Summer 30-Inch Propane Glass Top Fire Pit $249 | Amazon See On Amazon For an affordable choice that offers great warmth and style, you can't go wrong with this steel fire pit. The fire pit measures 30 by 30 by 25 inches and has an output of 50,000 BTU to keep you toasty. The base features convenient side panels to conceal a 20-pound propane tank and there’s also a tempered glass tabletop and coordinating burner cover. The fire pit has an easy-to-start electronic piezo ignition and adjustable flame. Plus, it includes a PVC vinyl cover for rain protection. Some easy assembly is required. According to a fan: “The burner instantly lit the first time I tried with a beautiful flame. I was surprised by the amount of heat it puts out, will [come] in very handy on chilly nights. We are very pleased with the looks of this fire pit, the black glass top is beautiful.”

2. A Round Fire Pit Made From Faux Concrete Peaktop Round Propane Fire Pit $520 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from lightweight resin — which is easy to move around your patio — this round fire pit looks just like concrete and is a great choice for a modern aesthetic. Measuring 36 inches across and 15 inches high, it has a toasty output of 50,000 BTU, an adjustable flame knob, and an easy-to-start electronic ignition. The stylish fire pit comes with lava rocks, a gas regulator, and a PVC cover. However, the propane tank must be stored outside the fire pit. If you want to conceal the tank, this propane tank cover complements the fire pit and provides extra space for drinks and food. According to fans: “Love it!!! Very chic and sleek. You won’t be disappointed. Perfect piece to pull my patio furniture together."

3. A Fire Pit Table In Minimalist White Best Choice Products Square Propane Fire Pit $450 | Amazon See On Amazon Another faux concrete option, this fire pit table is made from magnesium oxide, making it a sleek, understated addition to your outdoor decor. The square fire pit table measures 35 by 35 by 12 inches and has an output of 40,000 BTU. The pit comes with lava rocks, as well as a matching side table to conceal a 20-pound propane tank. (Like the second option, the tank cannot be placed directly inside the pit.) Another nice feature: Both the side table and fire table have handle cutouts to make them easier to move around your yard. The fire pit is outfitted with a push-button ignition and adjustable flame knob, and comes with a weather-resistant cover. Some assembly is required but reviewers note it’s easy to put together. According to fans: “Great quality, looks sleek, and easy to set up and connect to the gas tank.”

4. A Rustic Fire Pit With A Faux Stone Finish Christopher Knight Home Square Propane Fire Pit With Stone $542 | Amazon See On Amazon For a rustic look, this square fire pit is a great choice. Made from steel and magnesium oxide with a faux stone finish, the fire pit measures 32 by 32 by 24 inches and has an output of 40,000 BTU. The side handles make it easy to lift when you need to replace the 20-pound propane tank, which can be concealed directly inside. The fire pit requires no assembly and features a push-button ignition and adjustable flame knob. It comes accompanied by lava rocks and a canvas cover. According to fans: “This product is extremely durable and adds a great look to our backyard. The flame is great and provides plenty of heat, especially on the high settings. We live in Southern California in the South Bay where the winter evenings are between 50s and 60s.”

5. A Rectangular Wicker Fire Table Outland Living 44-Inch Propane Fire Pit Table $568 | Amazon See On Amazon This propane fire pit table is made with an aluminum frame and resin wicker, both of which are weather- and rust-resistant. Measuring 44 by 32 by 23 inches, with an output of 35,000 BTU, it's the largest option on the list but offers the least amount of heat. However, if you're looking for ambiance with just a little warmth, it's a great choice. The fire pit features a tempered glass tabletop and comes with clear fire glass. A propane tank can be housed inside the fire table, and there are convenient access doors with pull rings for when you need to change the tank. There’s an auto-ignition knob and a flame adjuster dial. Plus, the pit comes with a protective cover as well as a wind guard. According to fans: “One of the easiest assembly projects ever. Very happy with the quality and size of the Outland Fire Table. We looked at several tables and features, and while this was not the cheapest, it provided all of the options and space we were looking for … Starting is easy. Push in the knob, hear the gas, turn knob to activate ignition and thats it.”