Sleep is serious business, and having the best quality sheets can make a huge difference in the quality of your slumber (and thus your overall well-being). One of the biggest factors to consider is the material. There isn't one type that's best for everyone, so it's important to understand the differences when you're shopping around:

Cotton: With the exception of silk, 100 percent cotton sheets usually feel the smoothest against your skin, making softness their biggest asset. The downside is they don't wick moisture very well, so they're not great for hot sleepers.

Polyester: If you get sweaty at night, polyester is a good choice because it wicks moisture and dries quickly. It's not traditionally as soft; however, microfiber styles often feel comparable and pill less. On top of that, they're super affordable.

Silk: Pure silk sheets are the pinnacle of softness and difficult to beat when it comes to that smooth feeling. That said, they come with a hefty price tag.

Linen: Made from flax fibers, linen is without question the most durable material for bedding. However, it's among the most expensive, too. It's also not as soft out of the box — you need to wash it several times to bring out the comfort.

What's a good thread count for sheets?

After considering material, you may be wondering: Is thread count important when buying sheets? The answer depends on the weave. With cotton sheets, high-quality plain weaves often have lower thread counts (think: 200 to 300) because the design doesn't allow for much density, according to The Wirecutter. Sateen weaves, on the other hand, often increase in quality with higher thread counts (aka 300 to 600), becoming softer and less prone to snags. That said, sheets of either kind tend to get thicker and less breathable at higher thread counts, so you should probably be wary of any thread count that's too high.

To help you find the right pick, I've made a list of the best quality sheets in a variety of materials below.

1. The Overall Best ONE PARK LINENS Organic Cotton Sheet Set $60 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: With a 400 thread count and GOTS-certified material, these exceptionally well-made sheets blend softness, durability, and comfort for an all-around great option. The 100 percent organic cotton construction makes them feel silky while also ensuring they'e eco-friendly and hypoallergenic. Beyond that, they are ethically made and feature a sateen weave with a shiny, satin feel. What fans say: "The best sheets I have had in a long time. Soft, silky and luxurious. They are very soft to the touch and extremely comfortable. Loved the beautiful package. You can really feel the organic cotton."

2. The Most Popular Sheets On Amazon Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These top-rated bedsheets offer high quality fabric at a super affordable price, making them some of the most popular sheets on Amazon (with more than 54,000 reviews). Made from 100 percent polyester, they're smooth to the touch and moisture-wicking, too, which means they're especially great for hot sleepers. The microfiber fabric is strong, durable, and hypoallergenic. Even better: they come in almost 40 color choices. What fans say: "Trust me when I say these sheets are the best set of sheets I’ve ever purchased. I’ve paid well over $100+ in the past for so called soft high quality sheets and have never found any that compare to these! The softness is amazing and I can’t even explain to you how comfy they are. You must try a set for yourself."

3. The Warmest Sheets Mellanni 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: For those of you searching for a cozy option to use on winter nights, these soft flannel sheets make a great choice. They have almost 2,000 reviews and for good reason — they're made with 100 percent cotton flannel, which provides warmth without compromising ventilation. The result is that you'll stay toasty but won't wake up in a puddle of perspiration. The two-sided, double-napped finish weighs 170 grams and feels like velvet against your skin, according to reviewers. What fans say: "I bought these sheet[s] to warm my bed in the coldish months ... I found that they are so soft and warm that I was able to put my electric blanket away because I no longer needed it! I love them, they are nice and soft, the color I ordered is very pretty. They fit my bed (king) perfectly, the top sheet is large enough to tuck in at the feet and still have enough at the top to fold over my blanket."

4. The Most Lightweight Sheets PeachSkin Sheets Night Sweats Sheet Set $90 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Specifically designed for folks who sleep hot or get night sweats, these lightweight cooling sheets are made with breathable, moisture-wicking polyester material. Although they come in a 1,500 thread count, the fabric isn't overly thick or bulky and showcases a well-ventilated weave that promotes airflow. The fabric is dual-brushed for comfort and dries extra quickly. As a bonus, they come in almost 20 colors. What fans say: "These sheets are AMAZING! ... I used to wake up in the middle of the night to soaking wet sheets and have to put towels down to sleep on. In the morning they would take FOREVER to dry. But these sheets only feel slightly damp at most and dry super quickly. I am in LOVE. I just can't believe that for the amazing quality they don't cost more. If you have night sweats I can't recommend these sheets highly enough."

5. The Most Durable Sheets Len Linium European Made Pure Linen Sheets Set $190 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These ultra-high quality bedsheets are made from 100 percent organic flax linen. The hypoallergenic material, which is completely free of any chemical treatments, offers exceptional quality and durability — they will literally last forever if cared for properly. Just keep in mind that as with all linen, you'll need to wash them a few times to break them in or they will feel scratchy. Fortunately, on top of being strong and breathable, they are fully machine-washable. What fans say: "I LOVE sleeping on linen! And I LOVE this brand so far! The weight of these sheets feels similar to that of a high thread count cotton and yet they breathe so well! Better than anything I have ever experienced. They hold in the warmth of your body heat but they release the excess! ... These sheets have a good weight, breathe better than any other sheet I have ever used, feel nice and cool, fit my mattress perfectly, and have dramatically improved my sleep! I can't recommend them enough."