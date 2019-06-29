If you want soft, buttery sheets, look no further than sateen. While there are a lot of buzzwords, sateen simply refers to the way the fabric is woven. Unlike percale, another common type of sheet, which is crisper, sateen has a luminous, satin-like finish (thus the name). That smooth texture also means sateen tend to wrinkle less. It also tends to be more tightly woven, making it heavier than percale. But that doesn’t mean hot sleepers have to miss out on the luxurious comfort of the best sateen sheets — there are lightweight options as well in moisture-wicking fabrics like bamboo that make them perfect for year-round use.

The one thing you don’t have to worry about? Thread count. High thread count has been a way to connote quality, but studies, including from Consumer Reports, have demonstrated that it doesn’t actually mean that much. It refers to the number of threads per square inch, both horizontal and vertical, and can also be hard to verify. Once upon a time, a 180 thread count was considered luxurious. Manufacturers had to keep upping the ante, with thread counts now going as high as 1,000. But, as Consumer Reports also found, a thread count of 400 is the sweet spot — and is also the thread count of most of our top picks.

At the end of the day, the biggest guiding factor might be personal preference: Do you want natural fibers, which tend to be more expensive, or do you want to go with more value-driven synthetic fibers? Fortunately, no matter what you decide, these soft, cozy sheets are perfect for a good night's sleep.

1. The Best Overall Sateen Sheets California Design Den Sateen Sheets $32 | Amazon See On Amazon These 100 percent cotton, 400-thread-count sheets are an amazing buy for the price. For less than $50 for all sizes (including California king), you get high-quality sheets that come in more than 20 colorways, including patterns. The soft, sateen finish is designed to last wash after wash. They're sustainably made and ‎Oeko-Tex certified, which means that the fabric stands up to rigorous testing standards to be produced without the use of harmful chemicals. The sheets are also produced in a factory that treats employers ethically and is LEED certified. What reviewers say: "I absolutely love them. They are so comfortable and they wash up great with very little wrinkling." Comes in 23 colors including white, gray, and floral print

Available in twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king

2. The Best Luxury Sateen Sheets Brooklinen Luxe Sateen 4-Piece Bed Core Sheet Set $129 | Amazon See On Amazon One of Consumer Reports’s recommended sheets for feel, quality, and ability to fit different mattress sizes. Brooklinen's sateen sheets have 480 thread count for a soft, luxurious sleep. They are organic and Oeko-Tex certified for quality and sustainability and made of long-staple cotton which lasts longer. They come with a lifetime warranty in case of rips and tears. They come in seven colorways, as well as matching duvet covers for your comforter. What reviewers say: “The sheets are super soft and I am so happy we splurged on these sheets for our new mattress. You will not wanna get out of bed!” Comes in seven colors including white, cream, and windowpane

Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

3. A Budget Set Of Sheets For Deep Mattresses AmazonBasics 400 Thread Count Sheet Set $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Silky soft, 100 percent cotton with a sateen finish, these budget-friendly sheets have a 400 thread count, the sweet spot identified by Consumer Reports. But what sets these apart is that it fits mattresses as deep as 18 inches, making them a great choice for those who like to add an inch or more to their beds with a mattress pad. Just be aware that, because they will fit such deep mattresses, smaller ones might have too much slack. They are also Oeko-Tex certified for being free of harmful chemicals. What reviewers say: “This is a very good sheet set for the price. The sheets are thick enough to feel substantial, but light enough for warm weather.” Comes in seven colors including white, stone gray, and navy

Available in twin, full, queen, king, California king

4. The Best Sateen Sheets For Hot Sleepers Pure Bamboo Sheets $90 | Amazon See On Amazon If you like the soft feel of cotton sateen but want something better suited for hot sleepers or warm nights, bamboo sheets are a great option. Softer than cotton, bamboo is also sweat-wicking and more breathable. This natural choice is more expensive than polyester microfiber alternatives to cotton sateen, however. What reviewers say: “No more getting hot and kicking off the covers only to get cold and pull them back up again all night long. These sheets breathe and somehow manage to regulate my body temp. Not to mention how soft they are.” Comes in 10 colors including white, sand, and purple

Available in twin, full, queen, king, split king

5. The Best for Cold Weather Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets $48 | Amazon See On Amazon Another well-rated 100 percent cotton sheet set, this 600-thread-count set is slightly heavier (and more expensive) than our top pick. While it is still breathable, the denser thread count traps in more heat, making it better for cold sleepers or cold weather. What reviewers say: "I absolutely love the feel of these sheets! They don’t sleep warm but they sure are cozy! And the color is a great match to their listing!" Comes in 11 colors including plum, sky blue, and dark gray

Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king