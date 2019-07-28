As someone with thinner hair that hangs straight, I know all too well the struggle of finding the best shampoo for fine hair. Many shampoos that claim to be volumizing fall flat (literally), and you can forget about using any of those super-nourishing formulas entirely — unless you're into hair that looks slick and greasy.

But luckily, there are some volumizing formulas out there that do actually work. From shampoos that use unique technologies, like L’Oréal Paris' Filloxane, which was specifically developed to help hair appear thicker and fuller (more on that, ahead), to ingredients like kaolin clay, which naturally helps add volume while regulating oily roots, there are options to fulfill each and every hair goal. There are even moisturizing shampoos for fine and frizzy hair that won't weigh it down, thanks to formulas that are free of heavy silicones.

And while a shampoo alone can't give you Pantene commercial-level hair, it is the building block for faking your way to fuller hair. But if you find yourself wanting even more volume and texture, reevaluate the rest of your routine. Products that can be applied on damp hair, like mousse and sea salt spray, will help provide texture before you even blow dry, while dry shampoos and texturizing sprays can build volume on dry hair and revive second day styles that may have fallen flat.

Scroll on to discover six of the best shampoos for thin, fine hair.

1. The Overall Best Volumizing Shampoo For Fine Hair Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Shampoo $33 | Amazon See On Amazon According to multiple reviewers, Aveda's Pure Abundance Volumizing Shampoo is "perfect" and "the absolute best shampoo for fine hair." It also happens to be a personal favorite. In this luxurious formula, kaolin clay and acacia gum help give fine hair more body and volume without causing product buildup on the scalp. You can use it every day, and still, it won't cause your hair to feel heavy or greasy. Plus, it has a delicious botanical scent made from a blend of natural essential oils that'll leave your hair not only looking fresh and clean, but smelling fresh and clean, too. One reviewer raved, "I LOVE this shampoo. I have fine hair and if I use the wrong product it easily gets weighed down and looks horrible. Needless to say, since I've started using this shampoo I've gotten so many compliments, saying everything from my hair [is] looking healthier to even asking if I had been to the salon!" Another fan who describes their hair as "fine" and "thin," shared, "I used to have to wash my hair everyday because it was flat each morning. With this shampoo, I can wash my hair every other day, and it still has volume from the day before."

2. Best Drugstore Volumizing Shampoo For Fine Hair L’Oréal Paris Elvive Volume Filler Thickening Shampoo $7 | Amazon See On Amazon For a shampoo that will add some life to your fine hair for under $10, L’Oréal Paris' Elvive Volume Filler Thickening Shampoo is your best bet. The secret to its boosting abilities comes from the brand's own creation, Filloxane, which works by penetrating the hair fiber to expand it from the inside out. The texture this shampoo creates when used alongside the conditioner helps keep your hair feeling fuller and longer, and I also find that it prevents it from getting greasy right away. Additionally, I love that it doesn't seem to zap my hair of all of its moisture, but instead leaves it feeling smoother and easier to comb through post-shower. Amazon users seem to agree. One in particular wrote, "I have fine hair and this product has definitely made my hair look and feel fuller and [has] given it more volume." Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "Love this shampoo!!! I have fine hair and this shampoo makes my hair feel so much more full. It gives me body that lasts all day."

3. Best Moisturizing Shampoo For Fine Hair Klorane Nourishing Shampoo With Mango Butter $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Of course, not all fine hair types are the same. While grease is a problem for some, frizz is a bigger concern for others. If you have a fine texture that's dried out and frizzy, French pharmacy brand Klorane created this Nourishing Shampoo With Mango Butter to restore your hair without weighing it down. To give your hair a silky, smooth finish, Klorane uses ingredients like mango seed butter, lipoproteins, and emollient wax, which moisturize and repair hair while also protecting the shaft from drying effects like the sun. Since it's SLS-free, it's also safe to use on dyed or chemically-processed hair. Plus, the fruity scent is divine. Several Amazon reviewers with fine, frizzy hair credit the shampoo with leaving their hair super-soft. "I usually used an anti-frizz shampoo, but that weighed my hair down and made it oily after one day. This makes my hair soft [and] moisturized, and it smells great," one shared. Another wrote, "I received a trial size and had to order the large size, this does exactly what it says 'VOLUME.'"

4. Best Clarifying Shampoo For Fine Hair Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo $5 | Amazon See On Amazon All that dry shampoo us folks with fine hair rely on to add volume and eliminate grease can build up. And if you're not thoroughly cleansing your hair, not only can product buildup weigh it down, but it can also cause uncomfortable scalp irritation, like tightness and itching. To keep your hair and scalp clean, try rotating this Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo into your lineup once a week to remove all the remnants of your styling products and conditioners. It's also recommended to use after dips in the ocean or, more importantly, chlorine-filled pools. This clarifying shampoo is also an Amazon-favorite, with nearly 1,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer shared, "One wash with this shampoo has made a huge difference. My hair has more volume, my roots are not greasy, and my highlights even look brighter." Another fan wrote, "Great product! This shampoo removed months/years of product build-up in my hair that I didn't even know I had. After just one wash, my hair felt lighter, finer, more voluminous, and I needed less styling products to achieve the same results."

5. Best Shampoo For Fine, Oily Hair L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo $3 | Amazon See On Amazon For fine hair that seems to have greasy roots just minutes after washing, finding the right shampoo can be particularly frustrating (especially if you don't want to be going through a bottle of dry shampoo every week). You may find yourself washing your hair more often to prevent your hair from looking greasy —but just like when it comes to the skin on your face, over-washing your hair can cause your scalp to produce even more oil in the end. That's why L’Oréal Paris created their Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo. The shampoo uses three clays — kaolin, montmorillonite, and argilla — to balance greasy roots for up to 48 hours. It also promises to keep hair hydrated, so you aren't drying out the lengths and ends in the process of going grease-free. "It helps my greasy roots and dry ends," confirmed one reviewer on Amazon. "I used to have to wash my hair daily, [and] now I can do it every other day or every two days." Another shared, "My hair is fine, but I have a lot of it, and this product gives my hair more bounce and has brought my dry ends back to life. My roots aren't as oily either."