Whether you wear your boots in hot weather or you tend to sweat easily, these socks will leave your feet feeling nice and cool. The moisture-wicking material, which is made up of 96% polyester, and the ventilation channels combine to make these crew socks from Dickies amazingly breathable. Compression at the arch of the foot provides support and stability, while extra cushioning adds comfort to the entire foot. Plus, the band at the top helps to keep them up. The crew length is comfortable to wear with most boots, too. These are available in a variety of color packs and even one mostly black 12-pack.

What Amazon reviewers are saying: “All of the other brands of socks have been OK, but these are just so superior in being comfortable, staying in place and last well too. They are never too hot, even in summer heat and also keep my feet warm in the winter. You won't be sorry if you get these socks.......period.”