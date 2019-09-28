The 6 Best Socks For Boots
If you’ve ever had to stop because your sock keeps falling down in your boot, you know that it’s pretty frustrating. Luckily, the best socks for boots are designed to not only stay up (usually thanks to smart designs like a ribbed cuff at the top), but also provide comfort for your feet. When looking for a great sock to wear with boots, consider the following:
- Sock length: The appropriate sock length depends on the height of your boot, and whether or not you want your sock to be visible (which is mostly a style decision, not a functionality one). For example, if you’re wearing a short bootie and don’t want your socks peeking out the top, ankle length socks are probably best. If you’re wearing cowboy boots and want to make sure that the boots aren’t rubbing against your legs, longer crew-length socks are ideal.
- Material: Many socks are made from cotton, which is soft, breathable, and comfortable. However, if you’re looking for socks that are designed to keep your feet warm in winter and cool in summer, be on the lookout for Merino wool socks, a favorite of hikers but suitable for most boots, too. If your feet tend to sweat easily, there are extra moisture-wicking styles often made with specialty polyester designed for extra air circulation, too.
- Comfort: Some socks feature extra cushioning and support, which is ideal if you’re walking long distances or if your shoe isn’t the comfiest.
Before you put on your boots, check out these six highly rated socks from Amazon.
1. The Best Socks For Ankle Boots
These ankle-length socks from Formeu are the perfect length to wear with all of your favorite booties. Made from a blend of 80% cotton, 16% polyester, 3% nylon, and 1% spandex, these socks are breathable, fast-drying, and moisture-wicking, with just a touch of stretch. The ribbed cuff holds the socks in place, and the cushioned design gives your feet extra support. Choose from all-white or all-black sets of four.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “These socks were great to wear with low booties. I am a 7.5 shoe and the socks fit perfectly. Good quality, fairly thick and don't have any uncomfortable toe seams.”
2. The Best Socks For Mid-Calf Boots
The name of these socks isn’t lying . . . Amazon reviewers report that they truly are comfortable. The crew length is ideal for wearing with mid-calf boots, including cowboy boots and work boots. Made from a blend of cotton, polyester, rubber, nylon, and spandex, these Hanes crew socks are super soft and the spandex offers just the right amount of stretch for a great fit. The plush cushioned bottom adds extra comfort, while the ribbed top helps the socks stay in place. And that price? It’s an all-around win.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “These socks are my favorite to wear with my work boots. They aren't too heavy, so my feet don't sweat. They also are long enough so they don't fall into my tactical boot. I can't seem to find any socks this good and especially not at this great low price!”
3. The Best Socks For Knee-High Boots
The 4.6-star rating on Amazon proves that these knee-high socks from Lovely Annie are truly a must for any boot-wearer. The socks are made from a blend of cotton and spandex (read: they are soft, breathable, and slightly stretchy), and you can choose from different color combination sets to find one that fits your style. The ribbed top keeps the socks up, which is extra essential when wearing such tall socks.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “These are fabulous. Quality socks that look nice and keep me warm. Thickness level just right for my boots as sometimes the toes are too thick for comfort..but these are nice. I have average size legs and the part at the knee does not fall down while not feeling tight. Yes, a dream, right?"
4. The Best Breathable Socks
Whether you wear your boots in hot weather or you tend to sweat easily, these socks will leave your feet feeling nice and cool. The moisture-wicking material, which is made up of 96% polyester, and the ventilation channels combine to make these crew socks from Dickies amazingly breathable. Compression at the arch of the foot provides support and stability, while extra cushioning adds comfort to the entire foot. Plus, the band at the top helps to keep them up. The crew length is comfortable to wear with most boots, too. These are available in a variety of color packs and even one mostly black 12-pack.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “All of the other brands of socks have been OK, but these are just so superior in being comfortable, staying in place and last well too. They are never too hot, even in summer heat and also keep my feet warm in the winter. You won't be sorry if you get these socks.......period.”
5. The Best Merino Wool Boot Socks
With more than 4,100 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, these Merino wool crew socks from People Socks are a great choice for hiking and any other time you want your feet warm in the colder months and cool in the summer. These medium- to heavy-weight socks boast cushioning in the footbed for extra comfort without being too bulky, and the smooth toe construction means way less irritation. While this is a more expensive choice compared to the previous picks, these socks are cheaper than many Merino wool options available and truly are a high-quality pick. The only downside? Potential shrinkage. To minimize this, wash the socks on cold inside out and then air dry.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “These are the perfect socks for me. I wear them year round... IN TEXAS. They're cool and keep my feet dry in summer, and they're warm in winter. I wear them tent-camping in Colorado (30° at night) and they fill up my hiking boots perfectly.”
6. A Cute Peek-A-Boo Sock For Boots
These knee-high socks from Modern Boho feature a cute lace and button detail at the top that will look adorable peeking out from the top of your boots. Made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, the socks are comfortable, yet not super bulky. Choose from a range of colors to complement your boots and look.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: "These are the cutest socks I have ever seen. [...] The details are beautiful and workmanship is quality. I can't wait to wear these with my boots! I have muscular calves and these fit great, but they are very stretchy and would probably fit someone with smaller calves. Also, they are quite long, so will probably work for all lengths of legs, as shorter limbed ladies can scrunch them down in their boots. Love these socks!"
