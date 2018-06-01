If you spend entire shifts on your feet, you've probably invested in a solid pair of shoes by now. But when it comes to swollen ankles, sore arches, and lower back pain, people seriously underestimate how much pain relief they can experience with the best socks for working on your feet all day. When you're a nurse, caretaker, teacher, or construction worker, all pairs are not created equal, and investing in the most supportive socks might just mean a full work day without feeling like your feet are on fire.

While shopping for the best socks for an active lifestyle, you're essentially looking for three things: breathable material, cushioning, and compression. Especially if you'll be sweating or working outside, the ability to stay fresh and wick moisture is a must. Cushioning is also important, as it provides arch support and prevents chafing and blisters. Finally, there are compression socks to help boost circulation, relieve inflammation, and help your body heal faster so you don't feel as much pain during or after your day.

All of these best-selling socks from Amazon have one of the aforementioned features, if not all three. They're also well-reviewed by athletes and active workers who can't stop raving about how much of a difference they've made in their day-to-day routine. Check them out, below.

1 Best-Selling Compression Socks That Over 7,500 Swear By Amazon Physix, Gear Compression Socks $15 -$20 AmazonBuy Now With over 7,500 reviews, Physix Gear is easily one of the most-loved compression sock brands on Amazon. Not only do they use a quality Lycra fabric and shock-absorbing sleeves to reduce inflammation and pain while boosting stamina and circulation, but they're actually built to last. Their double-stitched fabric, reinforced seams, and careful construction ensure they won't rip in areas where excess friction occurs, while their antibacterial layer keeps them fresh despite sweat or long wear. Finally, the compression technology reaches from your arch to your calf to deliver enhanced oxygen and blood flow to every area of your leg. The ratings section is filled with chefs, nurses, and even someone who is "over seven months pregnant and [works on their feet on] hard concrete full time." All of them are thrilled with the results, and since they fit both women and men and come in nine different colors, there are tons of options to suit your style. Available sizes: S-XL

2 No-Show Toe Socks That Offer Optimal Support Without Getting In Your Way Amazon Injinji, No-Show Toe Socks $10-$16 AmazonBuy Now Thanks to their close-fit design and special fabric, these Injinji no-show toe socks are ideal for those looking for minimal weight and maximum protection. They're marketed towards runners, hikers, and athletes, but since they offer a padded heel, protected toes, and arch support, they're also a wonderful option for people who are on their feet all day. The 200-needle-count Coolmax fabric prevents blisters, manages moisture, and keeps feet at an optimal temperature, while the lightweight design and no-show height look and feel as if you're not wearing anything. They're available in four different colors, and one reviewer reviewer raved: "I have struggled with calluses for years as I have been working on my feet for over 20 years. I wore these socks for one night and my toes didn't hurt at the end of my shift. Highly recommend." Available sizes: XS-L

3 Padded, Antibacterial Bamboo Socks That'll Keep Your Feet Fresh And Odor-Free Amazon Orthofeet, Padded Bamboo Socks $27 (3 Pairs) AmazonBuy Now Bamboo is well-known for its antibacterial, moisture-wicking, and anti-odor qualities — which is why these Orthofeet bamboo socks are one of the best options for someone who wants to keep their feet fresh throughout the work day. They're loose-knit with a super stretchy fit to offer maximum blood-flow; they're seam-free to prevent chafing; and they have a unique brushed interior to minimize friction. Best of all, the bottom of the sock is well-padded with an extra layer to absorb shock and support your arches. Available sizes: S-XL

4 Compression Socks Infused With Copper To Relieve Pain And Speed Up Healing Amazon ISEASOO, Copper Compression Socks $17 - $22 (7 Pairs) AmazonBuy Now Since these ISEASOO compression socks are made using leading compression technology, reviewers are raving that they're "such good quality," "a great bargain," and "actually do what they're supposed to do." The breathable, high-performance fabric is infused with real copper-embedded fibers, which pull the electricity away from your body to relieve pain and speed up healing. They also help to wick moisture and keep your body at an optimal temperature while protecting against sunlight, chafing, and irritation. This pack comes in a set of seven pairs for both men and women, and they're available in black and white, multicolored, and neutral tones, too. "I am a RN who works 12 hour shifts. I have been at it for over 40 years," one reviewer writes. "I never realized how different my legs would feel with good compression socks. I will not work another day without them." Available sizes: S-XL

5 A No-Frills Option That's Affordable, Durable, And Reliable Amazon Carhartt, All-Season Cotton Crew Work Socks $13 - $15 (3 Pairs) AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a reliable, no-frills option, Carhartt crew work socks are made with a breathable cotton blend that fights odors, wicks sweat, and balances temperature in any season. They're engineered with arch support to deliver targeted protection for both motion and stability, and they're reinforced with extra yarn in the heel and toe for long-lasting durability and shock absorption. Most importantly, they're built to be rugged-yet-hassle-free, so you can focus on whatever job is in front of you. One reviewer wrote, "These are nice, comfortable socks with plenty of padding, good for long walks or hard work. Having had several pairs of these Carhartt socks over the years, I can also tell you that they last a very long time." Available sizes: 5-15