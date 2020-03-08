If you cook regularly, you know that it doesn’t take much effort for stovetops to become dirty. Spills, grease, caked-on food, and burns from daily meal preparation can all take their toll on a stovetop and leave it looking messy and unkempt. Fortunately, the best stovetop cleaners can help break down grease and grime and restore shine to your cooking surface.

When shopping for a stovetop cleaner, you'll want to pay attention to the surfaces that the cleaning product is recommended for. Some cleaners are only suitable for glass and ceramic cooktops, while others are better for gas ranges. You can also find cleaners for the cast-iron coils on gas stovetops.

Sometimes, when you're dealing with extra-tough, smeared crumbs and burns, elbow grease and a chemical cleaner alone is not enough to clean it. To tackle those problem areas, you may want to use a scraper that can get under bake-on food that using a sponge alone can't, or a scouring pad that's designed specifically for cleaning stovetops. These tools allow you to better remove especially stubborn residue that typical kitchen cleaners can't break down. You can also find convenient kits that contain both tools and cleaning solutions in them. If you prefer to use a more more naturally derived cleaner, there are options for more eco-friendly stovetop cleaners, as well.

Keep scrolling for more details on the best stovetop cleaners you can buy.

1. The Best Cleaner For Glass & Ceramic Stovetops Weiman Glass Cooktop Cleaner and Polish $7 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating and more than 1,000 enthusiastic Amazon reviews, this biodegradable Weiman cooktop cleaner and polish is a popular choice to clean a glass or ceramic stovetop. Its formulated to help dissolve burnt-on food, degrease surfaces, and polish them. All you have to do is apply it to your cooktop surface using a paper towel, kitchen cloth, or non-scratch sponge, spread it around, and then wipe it away. For extra tough jobs, one Amazon reviewer suggests letting the cleaner sit for 30 minutes and then scrub it off. Helpful review: “I've been using this stuff for years on my glass top. I've not found anything that works anywhere near as well. I use a relatively small amount for day-to-day cleaning. If something gets cooked on, you will have to use more and add in elbow grease, but anything will come up in my experience.”

2. The Best For Gas Ranges Weiman Gas Range Cleaner and Degreaser $3 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a stainless steel, ceramic, or porcelain gas range stovetop, this handy spray, which is also by Weiman, is what you'll want to use. It's able to quickly dissolve and break down multiple kinds of debris — grease, residue, water spots, and even rust — as you scrub without causing abrasions. Helpful review: “Great product. It easily cleaned a burned on greasy mess off my gas range stove top. The instructions were clear and easy to follow, and the product worked very well. I’ve used it regularly for about a month now, and my stove’s never looked better.”

3. The Best Natural Stovetop Cleaner Grab Green Power Degreaser (3-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For a natural stovetop cleaner, look no further than this Grab Green Power Degreaser. Made with sodium citrate and other naturally-occurring ingredients, it's nontoxic and free of dyes, phthalates, ammonia, and formaldehyde. It can safely be used on a number of stovetop surfaces, including glass, ceramic, and gas. Simply spray it and wipe or scrub the stovetop clean. Several Amazon users also report successfully using it to remove grime on cabinets, countertops, and inside microwaves. Plus, it leaves a pleasant, non-synthetic fragrance behind as it's formulated with essential oils. Helpful review: "This removes grease easily and will even leave your stovetop shiny clean. I cannot say enough about this product. I absolutely love it."

4. The Best Scraper Werxrite RetraGuard Razor Scraper $10 | Amazon See on Amazon For tough, burnt-on food messes, sometimes a chemical cleaner and some elbow grease is just not enough to clean it off your stovetop. That's when a tool like this Werxrite RetraGuard razor scraper is ideal to have. You can use it on a variety of surfaces, including glass, tile, and metal, to physically scrape the residue off. This scraper also comes with five replacement blades and is made of high-quality plastic construction. Helpful review: “IT WORKS...I do [not] remember where I saw this but I have tried everything to clean burnt on spills off of my glass cook top and nothing worked...so I just got this delivery 30 min ago and at last cook top is clean and unscratched. Once you think the top is clean, change the angle and direction to get more off without scratching the glass top...best find ever.”

5. The Best For Removing Food Remnants From Cast Iron Grates & Griddles Avant Grub Cleaning Pads (5-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon For scouring cast iron grates, griddles, and grills, you can't go wrong with these Avant Grub cleaning pads. They come in a pack of five and have an abrasive texture that helps remove grease and burnt-on food without damaging the metal surface of the cooktop. They are built strong to work fast without the need for soap. Helpful review: "It does a great job getting baked on grease from oven racks. So far, that's the only thing I've used it for. I will be using it to clean the grill outside."