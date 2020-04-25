When it comes to flexibility, stress relief, fitness, and more, there's no shortage of available tools. The hardest part is narrowing down the best ones. Just about any strap will act as an extension of your arms to facilitate a deeper stretch, but the best stretching strap for you in particular will largely depend on how you plan on using it.

A non-stretchy option with a wide selection of loops will allow for a deep, controlled, personalized stretch. (Generally, the more loops a strap has, the more you're able to customize your stretch and measure your improvements.) For those who want to focus specifically on the legs and feet, opt for a thicker strap or one with a specially designed cradle; this prevents the strap from digging uncomfortably into your feet. If you're training for gymnastics, cheerleading, or dance, an over-the-door strap will likely provide the deepest stretch. And if you prefer a more dynamic stretch, I've also included an elastic choice to suit that — just be sure to avoid bouncing as you stretch.

Once you've narrowed down a type, take a look at the length of the strap to be sure that it suits your body's needs; taller people or those with limited flexibility should opt for longer straps so they can reach their limbs without straining.

Keep scrolling to see the six best stretching straps for all kinds of purposes.

1. The Overall Best Stretching Strap For Most People The Original Stretch Out Strap $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 5,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating, the Original Stretch Out strap is one of the top-selling options on Amazon. This woven nylon style has 10 individual loops so it's versatile and well-suited for all different intensities — plus it's durable, comfortable, and designed for control while you gradually improve your flexibility. While some reviewers use it for yoga or dance preparation, others say it was a recommendation from their personal trainer or physical therapist. Length: 6 feet 4 inches

Number of loops: 10 One reviewer wrote: "A useful tool for all kinds of stretches. In my case I'm using it on the advice of my physical therapist for neck issues. Well worth the money. I bought one to have at work, one for home and even bought one for my sister."

2. The Best Elastic Stretching Strap — & The Best Value A AZURELIFE Stretch Strap $9 | Amazon See On Amazon There are multiple reasons why the A AZURELIFE stretching strap is the best elastic option: For one, it's made with two webbings — one that's polyester and the other that has elastic rubber threads throughout, so you can easily switch between stretchy and non-stretchy. For another, the 11 loops allow you to gradually increase your difficulty level while the nonslip rubber pad improves the stability of any pose. Choose from two colors. Length: 5 feet 8 inches

Number of loops: 11 One reviewer wrote: "I am just getting into yoga and really trying to stretch. This has been a great helpful item. I really like the grip on it so it doesn’t slip."

3. The Best Extra-Wide Stretching Strap Core Prodigy Active Stretch $13 | Amazon See On Amazon When stretching straps are thin, they may dig into your feet and hands or slip easily — but the Core Prodigy Active Stretch strap has 3 inches of padded fabric to improve comfort. The extra-wide design offers four different loops, and the neoprene material offers a bit more give in a pose than nylon, though it still allows for control. It's not as long as the others, so it may not be the best choice for taller people, but many buyers say it's definitely more comfortable. Length: 3 feet

Number of loops: 4 One reviewer wrote: "This stretch strap is soft and comfortable enough for bare feet! The length is perfect for assisting quad, hamstring, shoulder and gluteal flexibility and mobility. Necessary addition to workout gear!"

4. The Most Comfortable To Hold StretchRite Physical Therapy Strap $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If your main priority is a firm, comfortable grip, look no further than the StretchRite strap. It doesn't have any foot loops, but it allows you to choose between dual hand loops or the patented nonslip handles for improved grip that won't cut off your circulation. The six ergonomic grips on each side make it easy to adjust the tension and monitor your progress, while the wider center is durable and comfortable around the feet. Get it in blue or purple. Length: Approximately 6 feet 1 inch

Number of loops: None One reviewer wrote: "The place that I go for Physical Therapy uses this strap. I love it because of the plastic pieces. I can easily hold onto them. They don't cut into my hand like other straps do."

5. The Best Leg & Foot Stretcher OPTP Stretch-EZ $33 | Amazon See On Amazon For those who are specifically looking for a way to stretch their feet and calves, the OPTP Stretch-EZ tool may be the best strap for your needs. Instead of a flat band, this one has a genius foot sling that can be worn in three different configurations. This, plus the multiple loops allow you to stretch your entire leg, helping to improve flexibility and strength. Thanks to the adjustability, it fits a wide range of sizes. Length : 3 feet

: 3 feet Number of loops: 7 One reviewer wrote: "I have a long-running problem with my Achilles [and] plantar fasciitis that started with a calf muscle injury. However, it's hard for me to stretch it properly without aggravating my back. This works a treat! It's easy, sturdy, well made, light, portable, foldable, very effective, inexpensive!"