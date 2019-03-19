Dildos are the cornerstone of a good sex toy collection. Think about it: they're typically inexpensive, they come in a range of shapes and sizes, and above all else, they're self-explanatory. The best suction cup dildos take all that a step further though, because when you use one, you're not just getting off with another toy — you can go hands-free.

Like penises, dildos come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so you can definitely pick and choose when it comes to both length and girth. For beginners, it's usually best to start off small (think anywhere from 4 to 6 inches in length) and slowly work your way up until you find one that hits the right groove.

The beauty of using a dildo with a suction cup base is that you can mount it virtually anywhere and use it in a variety of positions. Since good suction cup dildos are designed to stay in place no matter how much you thrust or grind, they're also shockingly good for getting off.

Dildos can sometimes get overshadowed in the sex toy world — especially compared to a high-powered wand or a fancy wedge — but don't let their simplicity fool you. With this round-up as your guide, you can easily find the right dildo to rock your world.

1 Best Overall: This Firm Yet Squishy Dildo Made From Dual-Density Silicone Vixen Creations Buck Vixskin $90 Amazon See On Amazon Squishy but also sturdy, Vixen Creations' Buck is an incredible option if you're looking for hands-free play with a dildo that has a suction cup base. Designed with a large mushroom-style head, this dildo is 6.5 inches long and 1.75 inches in diameter at the head. It's made with VixSkin's special dual-density silicone, which gives it the life-like feel. Since it comes with an integrated suction cup base, it sticks to slick hard surfaces with ease, which can open the door to all kinds of fantastic scenarios. In general, Vixen Creations offers an amazing line of dildos made from dual-density silicone, including the Mustang, Maverick, and more. Available in caramel (as pictured here), chocolate, and vanilla, the Buck's ample head size makes it perfect if you're really craving a fuller sensation with every thrust.

2 Best Value: This Realistic Dildo With A Curved Shaft And Balls (Plus, A Lube) PALOQUETH Realistic Ultra-Soft Dildo $13 Amazon See On Amazon With dildos that have a suction cup base, balls aren't always standard. But for some folks, they're a make-or-break part of getting off from a dildo. If that's your preference, this budget-friendly dildo from Paloqueth is one I recommend trying. Made from soft silicone, this 6.7-inch dildo (with 5.2 insertable inches) is a great find that you won't be breaking your budget to try out. It comes with an incredibly strong and flared suction cup base, plus it has a pronounced head and veiny shaft for added sensations. Because the shaft itself is curved and flexible, this dildo also makes a solid starting point for beginners and can be used to try out various angles for the hottest stimulation.

3 Best Texture: A 7.5-Inch Dildo With Pronounced Ribbing Maia Astral D3 Silicone Dong Ribbed $23 Amazon See On Amazon The first thing you need to know about the Maia Astral D3 dildo is that it's definitely not small. At 7 inches in insertable length, it's not ideal for beginners and can definitely feel like a lot, just in your grip. Available in purple or blue, this silicone toy isn't designed to recreate the exact look and feel of a penis, but its wavy, ribbed-like texture can absolutely deliver the kind of intensity through grinding that will make you forget about appearances. While it's not as squishy or bendable as other options on this list, the firmness of the Maia Astral D3 makes it a good fit for those who want hardness in a toy. Another benefit? This one is safe for anal use and can also be used with an O-ring harness, so it can be fun for pegging as well.

4 Best For Anal: A Slim Dildo That's A Great Entry Into Backdoor Play Doc Johnson Anal Starter 6-Inch $10 Amazon See On Amazon Realistically shaped and textured just enough to make it exciting, this dildo from Doc Johnson is a fun option for those who really want anal and prostate stimulation. It's 6 inches in length — 5.7 of which are insertable — and made from phthalate-free PVC, which helps give this toy a soft, jelly-like feel. For some reviewers, it's a comfier sensation than silicone, and some say that (coupled with its non-intimidating size) makes this toy really ideal as a gateway dildo for backdoor action. Since this also comes with a tapered tip and lifelike head, it inserts easily and works best with a water-based lubricant, which you'll definitely need plenty of if you're game for any kind of anal penetration.

5 Best For Double Penetration: This King-Sized Dildo Pairing Pipedream King Cock Double Penetrator $30 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to let you have it all, the Pipedream King Cock double penetrator gives you two dildos for the price of one — one that's slim and ideal for anal entry and another that has the girth and length to make vaginal and G-spot stimulation extra fun. This toy is also hypoallergenic and phthalate-free, so it's gentle on sensitive skin. One reviewer wrote: "What a fantastic addition to my toy collection! ... The material is soft yet sturdy making it easy to maneuver. As for the size, it's ideal for someone who is beginner to intermediate with anal sex. The vaginal dildo is perfect size for hitting the g spot."