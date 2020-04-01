Firing up a vacuum is the surest and quickest way to keep carpet, hardwood, and even upholstery spick-and-span. But with countless options available, it's not easy to narrow down the best suction vacuums out there. So, if you're in the market for a new vacuum, here's what to consider:

Canister, Upright, Or Robotic Vacuum?

First, you'll want to decide what style of vacuum you want. Canister vacuums are the most powerful. Because the bulk of the vacuum stays on the ground, manufacturers don't need to worry about minimizing weight. As a result, they can utilize the most heavy-duty materials for superior suction. That said, upright vacuums are much more portable, and many of them still offer adequate suction for the majority of household jobs. If you're looking for convenience above all else, you'll also want to consider a robotic vacuum cleaner; it'll be less powerful than uprights or canisters, but they do all the work for you while still offering decent suction.

Power

Regardless of the style you choose, there are a few reliable ways to discern just how powerful a vacuum is. One of the best determinants is wattage, which measures the input power of the vacuum's motor. High-suction vacuums tend to use motors with 1,000 watts or more. Suction pressure, which is measures in kilopascals, is another great way to discern a vacuum's power, although fewer manufacturers disclose this number. But if they do — look for a range of between 5 to 20 kilopascals.

Finally, if neither of these specs are available, you can make your decision based on reviewer feedback. For example, these six vacuum cleaners come highly rated and recommended — and most importantly, buyers can't stop raving about their powerful suction.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Suction Vacuum Miele Pure Suction Canister Vacuum $399 | Amazon See On Amazon The widely respected Miele Pure Suction vacuum is your best bet for a powerful vacuum. The surprisingly compact vacuum weighs 15 pounds and features a 1,200-watt vortex motor, as well as a grand total of six different suction options for cleaning surfaces of all kinds. The combination floor head works safely on both hard floors and low-pile carpet, and the sealed filter system keeps your air as clean and dust-free as possible. Buyers note that the 30-foot cord and the three attachments (dusting brush, upholstery tool and crevice tool) provide all they need for a super deep clean. A reviewer writes: "Compact, powerful, quiet, easy to maneuver. Very lightweight but very solidly built. It has just enough attachments to get just about any job done...and I have two cats! I also appreciate that its compact design makes it easy to store and a breeze to take out and use for quick pickups."

2. The Best Upright Vacuum Cleaner Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum $160 | Amazon See On Amazon Typically, canister-style vacuums offer the most power and suction; that said, you can find an upright that gets the job done. For the best upright vacuum cleaner, look no further than the Shark Navigator. Weighing in at 12.5 pounds and boasting a 1,200-watt motor, it's more portable than a canister and features a detachable pod and an extended-reach hose for vacuuming stairs. The unit comes with upholstery and crevice tools, and the spinning brush roll mode lets you gently vacuum hardwood and other delicate surfaces. Also a great feature: The vacuum uses a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens in the vacuum, so you can breathe easy while using it. A reviewer writes: "This is by far the best vacuum I have ever owned. It's very easy to push around and holds great suction [...] I have a 2 year old son that is constantly bringing in sand/dirt, crushing crackers into the carpet and this vacuum picks it all up in one pass. I have used it at least once a day every day since I got it and I'm still impressed."

3. The Best Budget Vacuum With High Suction BISSELL Featherweight Stick Vacuum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Most high-suction vacuums are a financial investment, but if you're on a strict budget, the BISSELL Featherweight is a worthy alternative that's still pretty impressive. At only 4 pounds, it's extremely lightweight but still picks up significant messes on carpets, hard surfaces, and upholstery, but the vacuum makes up for it in versatility: The three-in-one gadget can transform from a stick vacuum to a handheld vacuum to a stair vacuum. Keep in mind though, this pick doesn't feature a built-in air filter. A reviewer writes: "This lightweight Bissell is perfect - it is so easy to use and the suction is quite strong. More amazing is that emptying the thing shows you immediately what it sucked up off the floor - much more than you imagined."

4. The Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaner MOOSOO Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $157 | Amazon See On Amazon Cordless vacuums are typically lightweight and powerful, so it's difficult to find one that really cleans. This cordless vacuum by MOOSOO is one of the exceptions. Weighing in at less than 3 pounds (thanks to its aluminum alloy frame), the unit features 10-kilopascal and 17-kilopascal suction modes to powerfully capture dust, dirt, and hair. Keep in mind, though, that the unit can only operate on these modes for 30 and 15 minutes respectively before needing to be recharged. (Charging takes about four hours.) The vacuum uses a HEPA filter to trap allergens. It comes with a crevice tool and two brush-head attachments. A reviewer writes: "Loving this vacuum a couple months in. Great suction! The attachments are helpful too. I typically use the vacuum on tile but sometimes on short carpet. I’ll also take off the long tube and replace with a short attachment to clean out my car."

5. The Best Vacuum For Pet Hair Eureka $90 | Amazon See On Amazon Almost all vacuums can pick up dust, but pet hair is a different animal (pun intended). This pet hair vacuum by Eureka is specifically designed to suck up fur and dander, courtesy of the pet turbo brush. The vacuum features five height settings for vacuuming floors, carpets, and more, and the built-in LED light gives you maximum visibility. Like most upright vacuums, it's lightweight, weighing in at 10 pounds, so it's easy to maneuver. There's no air filter, and while the power specs aren't listed, reviewers swear by its pet hair-busting capabilities. Along with the pet turbo brush, the vacuum comes with an upholstery attachment and crevice tool. A reviewer writes: "I mean HOLY COW! I have a dog and I know he sheds but the amount of dust and hair this thing picked up was incredible."