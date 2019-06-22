Hardwood floors are beautiful, but they're also tricky to take care of — mopping can cause water damage and vacuums can scuff and scrap the finish. Luckily, the best robot vacuum for hardwood floors can make cleaning your floors a whole lot easier. Just tap a button, kick up your feet, and just relax. These robotic cleaners do all the dirty work for you.

To choose the best robotic vacuum for your hardwood floors, you should consider a few things. The first is your cleaning needs. Do you have a pet that tends to shed a lot? If you so, you'll want a robotic vacuum with a HEPA filter for eliminating allergens and bristles that won't get knotted with hair. For cooks or family members prone to spills, you might want to opt for a mopping robot. Additional features like Wi-Fi connectivity and scheduling are also great to have, especially for busy individuals who want to clean even when they're not at home. And for a more efficient clean and minimal effort, many Roombas and other brands of robotic vacuum cleaners have built-in sensors to detect dirt, adjust to floor type, and maneuver around the furniture to thoroughly clean your home.

If you're ready to ditch the broom or dump the mop and bucket, I've checked out the reviews and specs to find you the best robotic vacuums for hardwood floors to get your place squeaky clean!

1. The Overall Best Roomba For Hardwood Floors iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum $427 | Amazon See On Amazon The iRobot Roomba 890 robot vacuum is the best all-around option for most homes. It features a three-stage cleaning system to thoroughly loosen, lift, and remove dirt or pet hair from your floor. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can schedule cleanings via the iRobot app or use voice command via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to start or stop the unit. There's also the option to view clean map reports via your smartphone, too. Hardwood floors are where the unit truly excels with a 4.5 hardwood floor rating. It also has more than 300 five-star reviews. Best of all, while it's not cheap, many reviews report that it works just as well as more expensive models. "The Roomba 890 works great. You can let it wander on its own through the whole house, or you can put it in a room and shut the door and let it clean," says one reviewer. It has a power-lifting suction feature to pick up dirt while its filter catches up to 99 percent of pesky allergens.

2. The Best Robot Vacuum For Under $100 Pure Clean PUCRC26B.5 Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don’t want to spend a lot of money for a quality clean, this Pure Clean robot vacuum cleaner has all the basics covered according to the more than 400 five-star ratings (and nearly 600 overall positive reviews). For less than $100, you get many of the same features as more expensive hardwood floor vacuums like an allergen filter. Plus with its design helps avoid hair tangles. There’s also built-in anti-fall sensors to prevent it from attempting to vacuum the down the stairs and getting damaged. It works well on hardwood floors, tile, linoleum and even hard carpets. With its low profile, it can also easily clean under sofas, too. However, there's no Wi-Fi connectivity, so you'll have to start or stop the robot manually.

3. The Best Robot Vacuum For Pet Hair Samsung PowerBot R7070 Robot Vacuum $500 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a pet that constantly sheds, the Samsung PowerBot R7070 robot vacuum is a great pick. This robotic cleaner was designed with a powerful cyclone suction to pick up all types of pet hair and dander. The built-in brush is also self-cleaning, so you don’t have to spend hours manually removing pet hair. "The self-cleaning feature is awesome. I have had to clean all the hair that collects around the brush of traditional and robotic vacuums at least weekly. Every time I clean out the bin for the R7070, there is nothing to clean," says one Amazon reviewer. There's also an extended rubber blade to help get those difficult corners and wall edges for a thorough clean. This robotic vacuum is Wi-Fi enabled with the ability to control and schedule cleaning times via smartphone. You can also operate it with voice commands using Alexa or Google Assistant.