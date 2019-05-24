If you like your bed soft, cooling, and hypoallergenic, Tencel sheets are your pick for great sleep. Textile scientists first created Tencel from eucalyptus plants in the 1970s and now it's one of the most popular fabrics on the market, for good reason. Tencel has the feel of silk while being much easier to care for, is soft like cotton but more wrinkle-resistant, and has plenty of strength to make it through wash after wash to boot. And the best Tencel sheets definitely don't have to be expensive, either.

Tencel is an especially good choice for warm weather, sweaty sleepers, and those with allergies and sensitivities. Not only is the fiber naturally cool, it also absorbs moisture away from skin. It's also nonirritating, incredibly smooth, and helps keep allergens like dust mites away.

As an added bonus, Tencel is great for the environment since the sustainably sourced eucalyptus doesn't need much water to grow and can be grown on land that's not usable for most kinds of farming.

If you're ready to stop sweating about sheets and are ready to pick up a pack that's easy on the skin and easy to care for, shop the best Tencel sheets on Amazon below.

1. The Best Overall Tencel Sheets Stone & Beam 100% Tencel Sheet Set $70 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to bang for your buck, Amazon's in-house Stone & Beam brand made a 100 percent Tencel winner. These sheets that come in four classic muted shades are soft, breathable, and effortlessly wick moisture — making them a perfect choice for hot sleepers and summer nights. The generous size fits mattresses up to 17 inches thick, but those with twin-size beds are out of luck on this one. Customers recommend washing them once or twice after you receive them, and from then on, say hello to better sleep. Fans say: "These pillowcases are ridiculously soft and luxurious feeling... These definitely make sleeping feel fancy. They sleep on the cool side and wick away moisture, perfect for hot and humid summer nights." Available in full, queen, king, and California king

Colors: white, mulberry, lagoon, and smoke

2. The Best Budget Tencel Sheets Linenwalas Luxury Tencel Lyocell Sheets $50 Amazon See On Amazon These lightweight 100 percent Tencel sheets are silky and cooling, ideal for warm weather. With a sateen weave and especially deep pockets, this set is available in a large range of sizes including duvet and pillowcase-only options. Fans say: "These sheets are super soft and because of the sateen sheen/feel I thought they'd make me sweat (as past sheets had)... I was wrong. These are the best sheets I've had so far, ever, that have kept me cool and dry throughout the night... I'm about to order another [set]." Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king

Colors: six including white, Bahamas blue, and white pinstripe

3. Super-Soft Sheets With A Great Return Policy Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set $88 Amazon See On Amazon Don’t let the goofy marketing fool you, these sheets are serious when it comes to softness and breathability. Made of non-Tencel branded eucalyptus lyocell fabric, they're designed with extra-deep pockets to fit beds up to 20 inches thick. And best yet, if you don't like them, you can send them back at any time, but judging from the five out of five rating on Amazon, you won't need to. Fans say: "I thought I owned soft sheets but boy was I wrong. These sheets are ridiculously soft and extremely breathable. I love them so much that I got my family to jump the bandwagon and now we are loyal customers... I sheet you not, you’ll never look at your old sheets the same." Available in twin, full, queen, king, California king, and split king

Colors: five including white, gray, and bright blue

4. A Cotton And Tencel Blend For Those Who Love The Feel Of Cotton Rivet Cotton And Tencel Sheet Set $60 Amazon See On Amazon If you love the feel of cotton, but would like some of the added perks of Tencel like less wrinkling, more strength, and just a touch of silky smoothness, these 70 percent cotton, 30 percent Tencel sheets from Amazon's Rivet brand are a perfect pick. Fans say: "The Tencel [and] cotton fabric has a light sheen and is very comfortable on my skin, feeling almost like satin... love the material and would definitely consider buying this set in another color. Good quality and a good price, too." Available in full, queen, king, and California king

Colors: white, deep sea, lilac, and graphite

5. The Best Tencel Sheets For Allergies And Sensitive Skin GhostBed Supima Cotton and Tencel Sheet Set $125 Amazon See On Amazon For those who find spring and summer synonymous with allergies, consider splurging on these cotton-Tencel sheets from GhostBed featuring a patent-pending specialty weave that'll help keep bacteria, dust mites, and other allergens away while keeping sensitive skin happy. The extra-thick elastic band that goes all the way around will give you a fit snug on most mattresses. Fans say: "I have a severe allergy to fabrics and have tried, Egyptian, Peruvian, pima cottons, etc. and have reacted to all of them. I came across your company, decided to give your sheets a try, and they are fabulous... [The] sheets are soft, comfortable, and I can sleep without allergy reactions." Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king

Colors: white and gray