There are few things that feel more luxurious than slipping on a big, fluffy robe — especially one that's made of soft terry cloth. Whether you're getting out of the shower or lounging around the house, it keeps you warm while also getting the relaxing vibes flowing. However, shopping for robes can be time-consuming. That's why I've done the research for you to nail down the best terry cloth robes on Amazon. When sifting through products, I looked for the following criteria:

Additionally, I sought out robes with features like deep pockets and belts that stay in place, according to customers.

Given these factors, check out the best terry cloth robes in nearly every style.

1. The Best Overall TowelSelections Turkish Cotton Women's Robe $37 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This is one of those bathrobes that feels like a towel in all of the best ways. With over 2,000 reviews, it's made from 100% Turkish cotton with plush terry texture that's super soft and highly absorbent. On top of that, it's moisture-wicking, too. It features strong double-stitching and deep pockets with a secure, easy-tie belt. If that's not enough, it comes in 24 vibrant colors, including red, pink nectar, and deep taupe. What fans say: "I absolutely love this robe. The length is perfect and it is thick enough to envelope me during the winter. Stepping out of the shower and wrapping myself in this robe makes the winter mornings not so miserable. [...] I would definitely buy this again." Available sizes: X-Small/Small to X-Large/XX-Large

2. Another Great Option: A Full-Length Robe In Plus-Sizes Alexander Del Rossa Women's Turkish Terry Cloth Robe $65 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Constructed from 100% cotton, this ultra-soft terry cloth robe is the perfect blend of comfort and utility. It's practical in the sense that it absorbs moisture well, according to reviewers, yet it's also fantastically warm and cozy. Like the first selection, it has deep, convenient pockets and a belt that doesn't constantly come undone. The loop-style terry cloth gives it a towel-like texture, and it's made with durable, high-quality stitching. Customers say it's thick, with heavy material that feels well-made. Best of all, it's available in a range of plus sizes and four different colors. What fans say: "My wife is in love with this robe. It is heavy and very warm just perfect for those cold mornings and evenings." Available sizes: X-Large/XX-Large to XXX-Large/XXXX-Large

3. The Best Hooded Bathrobe Arus Women's Classic Hooded Terry Cloth Bathrobe $34 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: When it comes to the best robes on Amazon, this cozy hooded option is a notable contender. Like some of the others, it's made with 100% Turkish terry cloth that feels soft and delicate against your skin. Like with my other picks, the material is extremely absorbent and also breathable, so it won't leave you feeling overheated. Reviewers note that it's well-made, with two full-size pockets and a snug belt that stays in place. It comes in your choice of six colors, too. What fans say: "I wanted a robe like the one I wore at a luxury hotel and this is it. It's fluffy and warm and the hood helps your hair dry faster.I didn't want a robe that's all smooth with no absorption. I wanted a luxurious work horse. Excellent quality. I love it" Available sizes: X-Small to Large/X-Large

4. The Best Zippered Robe Dreams & Co. Women's Plus Size Long French Terry Zip-Front Rob $45 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: The awesome thing about this soft French terry robe, aside from the fact that it comes in a variety of plus sizes, is that is has a full-on zipper in the front. That means you don't have to deal with the belt coming undone. It also stays warm and cozy without as much draft, and many reviewers commented on its impressive quality. It's constructed with a cotton-polyester blend that's breathable and highly absorbent — and it comes in more than 10 colors and patterns. What fans say: "Lovelovelove this!! So comfortable and great for everyday!" Available sizes: Medium to 6X-Large

5. The Best Knee-Length Robe TowelSelections Women's Robe $36 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This extra soft women's robe is perfect if you're partial to a knee-length style. According to reviewers it's extraordinarily cozy, and it's made with soft 100% Turkish cotton and top-grade double-stitching. The durable material is lightweight and breathable, yet it still keeps you warm. Plus, the towel-like fabric soaks up water easily. It has convenient pockets for stashing small items like your phone or the remote control, and it comes in more than a dozen colors. What fans say: "My favorite robe! My absolutely most favorite robe! I was so pleased with the quality. It's the perfect thickness soft and fluffy and I wear it every single day. ... It's not so thick as to be bulky but not flimsy or thin either it's literally the perfect thickness." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large