The 6 Best Thermal Coffee Carafes

When it comes to keeping your coffee hot or cold all day, the best thermal coffee carafes truly excel at the task. Most thermal carafes have a similar construction, but the main variations you'll want to think about are the quality and the capacity.

Generally, thermal carafes will be made out of tough stainless steel and have a double-wall, vacuum-insulated design. This enables the carafe to keep your coffee warm or cold for an extended period of time. Some of the best carafes can keep liquids hot or cold for up to 24 hours. Along with retaining temperature, double-wall technology in carafes prevents condensation with cold drinks and keeps the exterior cool to the touch with hot drinks.

Another important factor to think about is size. While there is a lot of disagreement over this measurement, for the purposes of this article, I'm going to say that a cup of coffee is roughly 8 fluid ounces. Smaller carafes will hold around 20 ounces or 2.5 cups of coffee, while some of the larger ones can handle as much as 120 ounces or about 15 cups. Whether your carafe is for personal use, traveling, or for a group of people, finding a carafe that suits your preference and desired capacity is key.

You'll also want to consider other features like a sturdy handle for pouring and whether it has a large mouth for easy refilling. While most insulated carafes will be hand-wash only, some have detachable lids, which makes cleanup more hassle-free.

With all of this in mind, read on to find the best thermal coffee carafe for your needs.

1. The Overall Best Pykal Thermal Coffee Carafe $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Pykal thermal coffee carafe is a great option for most people, with a capacity of about 68 ounces, which translates to roughly 8.5 cups of coffee. It can keep beverages hot or cold for up to 24 hours at a time. Super easy to use, it's built with a solid handle, a lid that locks with the push of a button, and a spill-free spout. However, it's important to note that its lid isn't detachable and the carafe itself should be hand-washed. What fans say: "This is the best coffee carafe I have ever owned! Coffee remains hot far longer than other brands. It’s sleek styling and ease of cleaning are also advantages. I bought one for my daughter several years ago and she recommended that I get one for myself. It did not disappoint."

2. The Runner-Up Cresimo Thermal Coffee Carafe $25 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Cresimo thermal coffee carafe also holds up to 68 ounces (or about 8.5 cups) of liquid. While not quite as insulating as the previous pick, it keeps drinks hot for about 12 hours and cold for about 24 hours. A big advantage with this carafe is that it has a large mouth for easy refilling and cleaning. The sturdy handle and push-button lid also make it easy to pour. Like the first pick, this one is hand-wash-only. What fans say: "This is a great carafe for keeping coffee hot for hours. Strongly recommend."

3. The Best Large-Capacity Carafe Pykal SplashProof Coffee Carafe Airpot Dispenser $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a carafe with a larger capacity, this Pykal airpot dispenser holds up to 120 ounces, or about 15 cups of coffee. For up to 24 hours, this carafe can keep beverages cold or hot. It's designed to sit on a counter or table top, it works with the push of a pump-button. The nozzle is extendable to prevent any splashing or spraying while dispensing, and it's also removable to make cleanup easier. The carafe itself is designed with a supportive handle, making it easy to carry around. Just be sure not to put this carafe in the dishwasher or submerge it in water (it should only be cleaned using the included long-handled brush). What fans say: "The best $40 I've spent. We had coffee-loving house guests and instead of waiting for everyone to have their cup of coffee then making pot after pot....I just brewed 2 pots early AM and filled this up! Lasted ALL day and was a big hit :)"

4. The Most Stylish SDREAM Thermal Coffee Carafe $29 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Designed with a stable red oak handle, this SDREAM thermal coffee carafe is super stylish and available in a wide set of colors. It can hold up to 24 ounces, or 3 cups of coffee, and will keep liquids hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. It's great for personal use or for smaller groups of people. With a large mouth that makes filling and cleaning easy, this carafe is also designed with a lid that is leak-proof and has two silicone rings for optimal, air-tight insulation. Like the previous picks, you shouldn't put this one in the dishwasher; instead, it's recommended that you clean it by hand or with a brush. What fans say: "Very chic & perfect for daily use and it preserves heat for a long time."

5. The Best Insulated Carafe For Travel Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Stanley classic vacuum bottle is a great option when you're on the go with a group. At a 1.1-quart capacity, it's able to hold around 4.4 cups of coffee. It will maintain hot or cold beverage temperatures for 32 hours, and the brand says it can even preserve iced liquids for an impressive 160 hours. A big plus is that its insulated lid also functions as an 8-ounce drinking cup. Hand-wash only, this pick also comes in a 2-quart option. What fans say: "The Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle does not disappoint. Built to last, keeps the contents hot for a long time and it's pretty lightweight. A favorite of mine and of many of my friends. Plus, it's pretty affordable."