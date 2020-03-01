If you're on the hunt for one of the best thumb rings, then you've come to the right place. Made with wider diameters (or available in larger sizes), thumb rings can slide onto your widest finger comfortably and add flare to any outfit. But how can you find a ring that matches your style and fits well?

Whether you go with a delicate thumb ring or something thicker, it's important to look for something that's made from a high-quality metal and has a generally flat surface. The last thing you want is for your new ring to leave a green-gray stain on your skin or to snag your favorite sweater.

A cardinal rule? Know thy ring size. Keep in mind that your thumb will have a bigger circumference than your standard ring finger, and thus require a larger-sized ring. Not sure of your size? Check out this handy guide for determining your ring size.

Lastly, consider style. If you really want to kick your outfit up a notch or highlight a fresh mani, opt for a statement thumb ring with lots of texture. But if you're not into the idea of a ring that reaches your knuckle, no worries. There are plenty of super slim, simple rings that are just as stylish and comfortable .

Not sure where to find the perfect thumb ring? I've got you covered. Here's a round-up of some of the most stylish and high-quality rings out there.

1. A Stainless Steel Ring That's Adjustable ELBLUVF 18k Stainless Steel Silver Adjustable Ring $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel ring is cute and adjustable, making it a great pick for anyone who falls between standard ring sizes or who wants to wear it on different fingers depending on the day. You can adjust it to fit ring sizes five through eight, and it features a durable stainless steel base that bends to fit perfectly without damaging or weakening the ring itself. This ring also features a waterproof coating so it's guaranteed to last for at least a year without leaving behind any stains on your skin. Available in sizes: One size (Adjustable to ring sizes 5-8) According to one reviewer: "I've had this ring now for 4 months and it hasn't tarnished or faded at all. Still bendy, but very easy to fit to the shape of any finger."

2. These Dainty Gold Thumb Rings That Are Stackable uGems 14K Gold-Filled Stacking Rings (Set of 2) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These delicate gold rings look chic with pretty much any outfit. This set features two rings with bands that are only 1 millimeter thick, so you can stack them or wear them with other rings without them feeling too bulky. They're also designed with authentic 14-karat yellow gold filling, to last longer and to better withstand tarnishing. Available in sizes: 2-10 According to one reviewer: "These rings are wonderful. Very high quality, smooth finish, no tarnishing, lightweight and very strong. I initially ordered one set and loved them so much I ended up ordering two other sets in different sizes. One set I wear as a thumb ring, and the others are great minimalist jewelry on their own or are great for stacking."

3. A Leaf Thumb Ring That's Hypoallergenic Jude Jewelers Oxidized Stainless Steel Leaf Thumb Ring $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel leaf thumb ring is nickel-free, hypoallergenic, and won't turn your skin green, even when it gets wet. It's also lightweight so you can comfortably wear it all day. Plus, the twisted band and leaf detail add a fun bit of texture to your look. Best yet, this ring even comes with a lifetime warrantee. Available in sizes: 3-13 According to one reviewer: "I completely love it!! I wanted a thumb ring and this was perfect! And it doesn't turn your finger green."

4. A Thin Heart Ring That Has Tons Of Fans BAMOER Endless Love Heart Stacking Ring $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This 2-centimeter heart ring is made from a single row of tiny sterling silver hearts and is completely hypoallergenic and nickel-free, so it won't irritate even the most sensitive skin. It also features a high-polish finish to catch the light when you wear it. While it's not available in as many sizes as some of the other options, plenty of reviewers say it fits their thumbs well and won't get in the way when you wear it throughout the day. Available in sizes: 6-8 According to one reviewer: "I LOVE this ring! Fits perfectly on my thumb. Looks so nice with the solid silver I have now. Stacks great and comfortably. I liked the way it looked online but looks better when you get it. Def recommend."

5. A Wavy Gold Band That's Worth The Splurge Floreo 10K Fine Gold Thumb Ring $48 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're willing to splurge, this wavy gold ring is constructed from genuine, high-quality 10-karat gold that won't lose its shape over time. It's coated in a high-polish finish for plenty of shine and is designed with the slightest curve to give it a little extra shape (and to nestle well into the bend of your thumb). Plus, the band is so slim that it can easily be stacked with other rings. And, while the 10-karat gold version is shown above, you can also get it in white gold or rose gold if those colors are more to your style. Available in sizes: 7-13 According to one reviewer: "This is a thin band, but it is exactly what I was looking for for my thumb. It's really comfortable, I don't even know it's there!"