When you don't want to wear a full face of makeup, but you also don’t want to leave your face totally bare to the elements, the best tinted moisturizers are there to strike the perfect balance. These amped-up moisturizers will give you just a hint of coverage along with glow-boosting hydration. They're the embodiment of the “no-makeup-makeup” conundrum, especially because you won’t feel like you’re wearing makeup.

“Tinted moisturizers” can be an umbrella term for products that fuse skin care and makeup, so you’ll find a couple of BB creams on this list, too. That said, there are slight differences between these products. Tinted moisturizers really only provide hydration and light coverage, while BB creams work a little harder with the addition of priming and brightening ingredients, and they tend to focus more pointedly on blurring blemishes and evening out discoloration. And you won’t find a BB cream without sun protection, whereas SPF isn’t necessarily a prerequisite for tinted moisturizers.

Of course, the best tinted moisturizer for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences. If you have sensitive skin, for instance, opt for a tinted moisturizer that's free from artificial fragrance and other harsh ingredients that can exacerbate irritation and redness. Meanwhile, the best tinted moisturizers for oily skin should be non-comedogenic and oil-free. And if you’re looking for a tinted moisturizer to keep your dry skin hydrated and smooth, look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and rich oils to really seal in moisture.

You'll find picks for all of the aforementioned skin types and more in this roundup of the six best tinted moisturizers below.