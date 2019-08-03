The 6 Best Travel Leggings
As far as I'm concerned, there's no better travel attire than a comfy pair of leggings. However, when you're on the road, there are certain qualities that become even more important in a pair of tights. The best travel leggings will generally tick off the following boxes:
- Comfort: You always want leggings to be comfortable — that's the whole point of wearing them. But this quality is extra important when you're traveling. I've made sure that all of the leggings I selected below are soft, comfy, and vouched for by reviewers.
- Flexibility: When you're sitting on a cramped plane or curled up on a bus, range of motion is especially critical. You want to be able to move your body freely and not feel constricted. Spandex or other stretchy materials are key to ensuring maximum flexibility.
- Fit: If you're walking around a new city all day, taking tours, or otherwise exploring a new place, it's a pain to spend the whole time yanking up your tights. All of my selections below feature snug-yet-comfortable waistbands that reviewers say keep them reliably in place.
- Compression (Optional): A final consideration when picking out the best travel leggings is whether or not you want compression. When flying especially, some people get swollen legs, and compression tights can really help with this. The tradeoff, however, is that they're often tighter, which some folks find less comfortable, so think about your priorities. Also, if you have any existing health concerns, you'll want to talk to your doctor before trying compression leggings for the first time.
For easy navigation, I divided my picks below into two categories: standard leggings and compression leggings. Read on so you can find the right pair for your next trip.
The Best Standard Leggings
THE BEST OVERALL
What's great about them: Available in single options or packs of three and seven, these versatile women's travel leggings are available in a number of colors and accommodate a wide range of sizes. They also come at a great price and, according to fans, are extremely soft and comfortable, especially when traveling. The stretchy fabric (thank you, polyester and spandex) moves with your body, and the high waistband helps them stay in place instead of slipping down.
What fans say: "I needed some comfortable affordable leggings for my trip to Florida and this trio pack worked out perfectly! Lovely vibrant colors, good quality, very soft and not too thin! Will definitely buy again!"
- Available sizes: One (2 to 12), Plus (12 to 24), Extra plus (24 to 32)
THE WIDEST COLOR SELECTION
What's great about them: On top of the soft material and super comfy fit, these tights make the best leggings to wear as pants (not just for the airplane or hotel) due to their wide variety of color choices. Available in your choice of 32 solid colors or six patterns, they have an impressive cult following on Amazon, with more than 3,600 reviews. According to fans, the high-waist prevents these leggings from sliding around, and the stitching is strong and durable. As a bonus, they're fairly affordable, too.
What fans say: "I bought these to wear on the plane. They are really soft, roomy, and comfortable. I like that they are completely opaque, unlike some leggings that become see-through once you put them on."
- Available sizes: One (0 to 10), Plus (12 to 22)
THE BEST JEGGINGS
What's great about them: If you want the style of jeans without the bulkiness or extra weight in your suitcase, these popular women's jeggings offer the best of both worlds. On top of that, they provide additional comfort, letting you look like you're wearing denim without any prodding zippers or buttons. The construction is a blend of cotton (think soft), spandex (think stretchy), and polyester (think wrinkle-free). The result is that these leggings are super versatile and travel impressively well. Plus, they have pockets for stashing small items.
What fans say: "I was looking for comfortable jeggings to wear on an overseas trip. 20+ hrs of traveling and these were great!"
- Available sizes: Small to XX-Large
The Best Compression Leggings
THE BEST OVERALL
What's great about them: These are some of the best compression leggings for travel because they keep your blood flowing without feeling tight or restrictive. They're made with a poly-spandex blend that isn't quite as soft as cotton, but they make up for it with their ultra-stretchy feel. Not only that, but the material is also extremely lightweight — and they're fully opaque. The compression is mild, so if you you have a medical condition that requires serious compression, they may not be a good fit (and you should consult with your doctor before making a purchase). But if you just want leggings that are comfortable enough to travel in and will also help with swelling, they're an excellent choice.
What fans say: "Wow I don't want to take these off! These leggings are absurdly comfortable. Material feels like excellent quality. Very smooth and medium thickness. Decent compression too ... Only down side is that underwear lines are slightly visible, but they are squat proof by me."
- Available sizes: X-Small to XXX-Large
THE BEST FOR LONG FLIGHTS
What's great about them: If your legs are prone to swelling on long plane rides and you're looking for true compression tights, these flight support leggings are a clear winner. Reviewers say the compression is excellent, and they're surprisingly comfy, too. They keep your blood circulating without feeling too restrictive, and you can use them as exercise pants, too, because they're moisture-wicking. On top of all this, they stay in place and offer a full range of motion.
What fans say: "Item purchased to keep down leg swelling during international travel, IT Worked. I have now purchased six pairs. Smart buy."
- Available sizes: Small to X-Large
THE BEST LEGGINGS WITH POCKETS
What's great about them: With two pouches on the outside and another hidden inside, these are some of the best travel leggings with pockets you can find. The exterior pockets are big enough to hold a cell phone, and the pouch tucked in the waistband is perfect for storing cash, keys, or a credit card. These leggings are ideal for traveling because the secret pocket acts as an anti-theft tool, so you'll still have cash if your purse or bag gets swiped. The four-way stretch material provides stellar range of motion, according to reviewers, and they're moisture-wicking to boot. Just note that some customers found they run large, so keep that in mind when picking a size.
What fans say: "I LOVE these pants. They are so comfortable and they hit me just right. They don't ride up or down, for me they are high waisted and the pockets are perfect. I would recommend these all day long!"
- Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large
