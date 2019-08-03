THE BEST OVERALL

What's great about them: Available in single options or packs of three and seven, these versatile women's travel leggings are available in a number of colors and accommodate a wide range of sizes. They also come at a great price and, according to fans, are extremely soft and comfortable, especially when traveling. The stretchy fabric (thank you, polyester and spandex) moves with your body, and the high waistband helps them stay in place instead of slipping down.

What fans say: "I needed some comfortable affordable leggings for my trip to Florida and this trio pack worked out perfectly! Lovely vibrant colors, good quality, very soft and not too thin! Will definitely buy again!"

Available sizes: One (2 to 12), Plus (12 to 24), Extra plus (24 to 32)

THE WIDEST COLOR SELECTION

What's great about them: On top of the soft material and super comfy fit, these tights make the best leggings to wear as pants (not just for the airplane or hotel) due to their wide variety of color choices. Available in your choice of 32 solid colors or six patterns, they have an impressive cult following on Amazon, with more than 3,600 reviews. According to fans, the high-waist prevents these leggings from sliding around, and the stitching is strong and durable. As a bonus, they're fairly affordable, too.

What fans say: "I bought these to wear on the plane. They are really soft, roomy, and comfortable. I like that they are completely opaque, unlike some leggings that become see-through once you put them on."

Available sizes: One (0 to 10), Plus (12 to 22)

THE BEST JEGGINGS

What's great about them: If you want the style of jeans without the bulkiness or extra weight in your suitcase, these popular women's jeggings offer the best of both worlds. On top of that, they provide additional comfort, letting you look like you're wearing denim without any prodding zippers or buttons. The construction is a blend of cotton (think soft), spandex (think stretchy), and polyester (think wrinkle-free). The result is that these leggings are super versatile and travel impressively well. Plus, they have pockets for stashing small items.

What fans say: "I was looking for comfortable jeggings to wear on an overseas trip. 20+ hrs of traveling and these were great!"