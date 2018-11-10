You can have the most durable, lightweight tent in the world, but if it's not fully waterproof, you'll be miserable when the rain starts to pour. Thankfully, the best waterproof tents for rain can keep you dry no matter what.

These tents are made with a tough, weather-resistant fabric and are generally packed with extra game-changing features for rainy adventures. In your quest for the best, you'll first want to look for a tent with seams that are taped, welded, or otherwise sealed to keep moisture out. Go for an angled tent over a flat tent so that water doesn't pool on the roof or puddle on the floor. You'll also want one with ventilating features — like mesh panels and breathable fabrics — to ward off condensation buildup.

For extra waterproofing, look for an option with a well-taut rainfly that's big enough to cover all the openings or one with a weather-proof footprint to go underneath its base. Other things to consider when buying a tent — aside from the ease of setup — include overall roominess, size, and weight. Backpacking tents will typically be lighter and more compact, while car camping tents will be bulkier with more weight.

Here, I've put together a list of the best waterproof tents for rain to help you out.