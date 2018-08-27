It's never too early to start planning for Halloween. (Personally, by mid-August, I've already made LED candles out of toilet paper rolls and called someone about getting dry ice.) If you, like me, are already scouring the internet for inspiration and ideas, you've probably realized that the most impressive costumes start with one thing: a tube of one of the best white face paints for Halloween.

Outfits are easy enough to throw together, but unless you're going for a mask this year, the best costume makeup will make or break your whole look. So why is white the go-to for so many people? Well, if you're using a single color, white is the basis for tons of costumes, including ghosts, vampires, zombies, witches, and anything else that's supposed to be pale and dead. If you're layering, blending, or doing detail-work, white is an easy way to even out your skin tone and get the other colors to pop.

Maybe you need to check out a few awesome Halloween makeup tutorials first, or maybe you've known what you're going to dress up as for months. Either way, when you're ready to start your prep shopping, these white face paints are some of the best you'll find, and there's one to suit every budget, look, and skin type.

1 Because It’s Long-Lasting, Hypoallergenic, And A Great Value, This Is The Best Overall Pick Bo Buggles Professional White Face Paint $15 Amazon Considering quality, size, price, and reviews, this is our top pick. Buy Now Even though it's one of the lesser-known brands, Bo Buggles face paint earns the best overall title because it offers professional-level quality while remaining affordable and easy to use for beginners. Most containers hold 30 grams of product, but this one has 90 grams for only $15, meaning it'll last you dozens of applications. Simply add a few drops of water into the paint to activate it; then stir into a creamy consistency for opaque coverage that dries quickly and lasts all day. It's also hypoallergenic and paraben-free, so it's suitable and safe for use on sensitive skin.

2 A Solid Choice For Anyone On A Budget Mehron Clown White Face Paint $8 Amazon This is a high-quality option at a great price, but you get less product than the Bo Buggles. Buy Now If you're doing Halloween on a budget, Mehron Clown White face paint is your best option. For just $8, you get nearly 67 grams of smooth, easy-to-apply product that offers sufficient coverage without creasing or cracking. It's one of the most popular choices because it's so versatile — reviewers have used it for clown costumes, comic book characters, sugar skull makeup, and more — plus it's especially long-lasting when covered with a layer of baby powder. It has rave reviews — one customer, who often works with face paint, called it "The best white paint in my life." The only downside is, apparently it's so long-lasting, it's hard to get off.

3 This One Goes On Smoothly And Opaquely To Cover All Skin Tones Paradise Makeup AQ Face And Body Paint $11 Amazon Though this option provides great coverage, you get the least amount of product (besides the stick). Buy Now "I have very dark skin so I was hesitant," one reviewer comments on Paradise Makeup AQ paint, "But the coverage is amazing." Even though it's water-based and infused with skin-friendly ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and cocoa butter, this stuff is highly pigmented and concentrated for vibrant colors and smooth application. The cake-like palettes are activated with water, and according to buyers, you can layer it as many times as you want to get the saturation you're looking for. It'll even cover tattoos. The only downside here is, it only contains about 40 grams of product, which is less than half than our top pick.

4 This Wax-Based Paint Is Ideal For Layering, Blending, Line Work, And Detailing Diamond FX Essential Face Paint $23 Amazon This is the most expensive option on the list, but it's the highest quality option and you get the same amount of product (90 grams) as the first one. Buy Now Any of the other brands will do if you're looking for an all-white face, but for more intricate designs, you'll need something that's more reliable. Diamond FX Essential face paint is one of the top-rated whites available, especially when it comes to layering, blending, and line work. Since it's wax-based and denser than most other brands, it holds its consistency as a base color, offers great coverage, and doesn't show brush strokes; plus, you get a huge tub of product. "The best white paint for line work and detailing," one reviewer says. It "goes on opaque, even over black," plus it "feels good on skin" and "dries pretty quickly."