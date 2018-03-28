It's hard to retain the zen when you have a mat in one hand, two blocks and a water bottle in the other, and there's no one to help you open the door to the studio. The best yoga bags keep all of your essentials contained in one easy-to-carry case, so that you can go to and from your classes without hassle. That being said, the internet is absolutely loaded with choices, so how do you figure out which is the best way to carry around your yoga mat?

Personally, the longer I've practiced, the more comfortable I've gotten with using tools to help me to deepen my poses and get more out of a class. It's both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, I've learned to accept my weaknesses and utilize smart yoga accessories to help me get there, which can be a really freeing experience. On the other hand, I'm carrying a million things as I enter the studio, and leave with the feeling that I've forgotten something.

Consequently, the best yoga bag for me is one that holds everything from my phone and water bottle to my mat and towel. But that might not be the best bag for you and your practice. All of these yoga bag options are well-made, highly-reviewed, and come in all different designs to turn anyone into an efficient yogi on the go.

1 The Best Value: A Roomy Bag With A Strap For Your Yoga Mat (Plus, It Comes With A Free Mat Cleaner) Amazon ASUTRA Compact Yoga Mat Bag $25 AmazonBuy Now A yoga strap is a great way to keep your mat portable and contained, but it doesn't help with much else. This ASUTRA compact carrier combines the efficiency of a strap with the storage of a pouch. With four mesh pockets and two zippered pockets (both inside and out), you can carry your phone, sunglasses, strap, water bottle, towels, and even a pair of flip flops. It's made to be efficient and lightweight while still retaining its durability, and it even comes with a free bottle of ASUTRA's all-natural yoga mat cleaner, which is infused with calming lavender essential oils.

2 The Easiest To Carry: This Yoga Sak That Wears Like A Backpack Amazon Yoga Sak $55 AmazonBuy Now Designed for the avid traveler, the Yoga Sak can handle so much more than just going to and from the studio. It's made from heavy-duty twill polyester and unrolls to offer a hidden cash and ID holder, multiple mesh and zipper pockets, and even a spot for pens or makeup brushes. In addition to all that, it holds your mat with secure clips and a three-point harness. When rolled up, it wears like a backpack with adjustable straps, an exterior cell phone holder, and a place for your water bottle.

3 The Most Discreet: A Yoga Mat Bag That Looks Like Your Standard Tote Amazon Aurorae Yoga Mat Tote Bag $25 AmazonBuy Now If you're headed to brunch, the grocery store, and the salon right after a class, you'll probably want something a little more discreet. The Aurorae tote looks less like a yoga bag and more like an everyday purse. That being said, the outer zipper pocket, large interior, and inside pockets provide loads of storage for your mat, blocks, straps, towels, phone, chargers, and wallet. It also has a waterproof liner for damp clothes or water bottles and is available in six colorful patterns. "My yoga tote arrived today and it is nirvana!" one reviewer raves. "Now I can put everything in one perfect yoga bag!"

4 Also, Discreet: Another Great Standard Tote With A More Minimalist Design Amazon Yogiii Large Sling Tote Bag $27 AmazonBuy Now If you'd rather not waste time with zippers and fasteners, the Yogiii large sling tote is truly a grab-and-go option. It has one huge interior and a convenient easy-access side pocket — that's it. As a result, you can simply toss in all your gear and head off to class. It's ergonomically designed to comfortably carry everything from your mat to your blocks, the durable canvas is both sturdy and lightweight, and the double-stitched webbing offers support despite how heavy it gets. It's also available in five different colors.

5 The Largest Option: A Duffel Bag That Fits Up To Two Mats Amazon Kindfolk Yoga Duffel Bag $30 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for an option that's made in the true spirit of yoga, the Kindfolk duffel bag is the way to go. Kindfold is partnered with the non-profit A21 and donates $1 from every sale to help end slavery and sex trafficking worldwide. This bag is made using eco-friendly and vegan materials like man-made leather and a cotton-blend canvas. It's big enough to carry two mats at once, and the outer pocket has a zipper to secure your phone and keys. Reviewers are also in love with the traditional designs, and say that the elephants and celestial patterns are "very yogi-spirited" and "never fail to get complimented."