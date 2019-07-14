Ballet flats are a wardrobe staple, but they're not known for being the most comfortable. Frequently, they feature a thin slab of rubber sole for cushioning and even less arch support. Luckily, that's not the case with the most comfortable ballet flats. Depending on your feet's needs and your style preferences, they can range from stretchy ankle straps for extra support and style, all the way up to a memory foam sole.

When looking for a comfortable shoe, cushioning is a must. Those who don't plan on walking too far should choose padded soles, but those really putting in the miles should consider spending a little more for a shoe with more padding or a molded sole for arch support. While those with flat feet don't necessarily benefit from high arch support, they do benefit from a comfortable sole cup and cushioning.

And no matter the shoe you're looking at, to make it more comfortable, consider adding an insole. Insoles can be customized to your feet's specific needs, and many styles are low-profile so they'll fit in almost all non-sandals without showing. Plus, they can be moved from shoe to shoe and offer as much, if not more, support as specialty "orthotic" shoes without the often $100-plus price tag.

For comfort without losing style points, find the most comfortable ballet flats on Amazon below:

1. A Pair Of Classic Ballet Flats With Extra Sole Padding Circus By Sam Edelman Charlotte Ballet Flat $44 | Amazon See On Amazon With a breathable lining, extra padding in the insole, and a cushioning synthetic outsole, these soft leather ballet flats are easy to wear for hours on end. With more than 10 colors and prints to choose from, you can stick with classic black or try out leopard or sequins on for size at less than $50. The only drawback might be that customers find that these tend to run large so you might want to go down half a size. Fans say: "Love Sam Edelman shoes in general but the ballet flats are a must for classic style and comfort with the extra cushion. The best feeling is getting move than what you asked for in a shoe. Don't hesitate on this great buy."

2. A Flat With A Memory Foam Sole Sketchers Bobs Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat $32 | Amazon See On Amazon For extra cushioning or a long day of walking, consider these fabric-topped flats from Sketchers. And these are an especially big hit with customers with wider feet and flatter arches. Available in four colors, these are finished with a flexible synthetic sole. Fans say: "I have wide feet. This can make finding comfortable shoes that are also decent looking difficult. These shoes are very comfy with the memory foam insoles. They are wide enough that a wide width size is unnecessary."

3. The Most Comfortable Budget Rounded Flats Cior Ballet Flats $26 | Amazon See On Amazon For classic rounded ballet flats for less than $30, consider these leather flats that come in more than 10 prints and colors. From suede finishes to shiny patent, there are a variety of styles to choose from but all come with a padded insole with built-in arch support. With a 4.4 rating after more than 700 reviews, they're customer tested and approved. Fans say: "These are my new favorite shoe! They are fashion forward and incredibly comfortable. I love wearing them for a nine hour work shift on my feet or out on the town - they are classic with and outstandingly well put together sole that gives the entire foot endless comfort!"

4. The Most Comfortable Budget Pointed Flats Meeshine Foldable Point-Toe Ballet Flats $24 | Amazon See On Amazon These point-toe flats are surprisingly comfortable for the price and style, according to more than 100 reviewers who gave this a 4.5-star rating. With variations with buckles and rhinestones, it has a rubber sole and a cushioned insole with a breathable lining. Fans say: "The shoes are very comfortable and cute. I used them after the wedding during the wedding reception. And my feet thanked me for it. The inside are cushioned and has arched support."

5. These Comfy Jelly Flats Are A Fan Favorite Crocs Isabella Jelly Flat $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking for a comfortable flip-flop alternative or just a fun spin on flats, these jelly ones from Crocs feature a cushioned foam footbed and a light outsole. With eight colors including glitter variations, these can add a fun accent to an outfit or be a wardrobe workhorse in classic black. Best yet, even reviewers with bunions and plantar fasciitis found them comfortable enough for all-day wear. Fans say: "These fit perfectly in every way. Very comfortable in general, the foot support feels excellent and the fit doesn't bother my bunion whatsoever.... Wore for a total of 12 hours and my feet felt amazing the whole day!!! They are like no other shoe I've worn before as far as foot/heel comfort!"