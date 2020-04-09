Whether you’re watching TV, reading, working, or napping on the couch, a supportive pillow can make you more comfortable. If you want to relax or work in the living room for an extended period, the best back support pillows for couches will retain their shape over time so you can stay comfy throughout every TV marathon or remote work session.

Poor posture and inadequate support are both causes of lower back pain, and placing a lumbar pillow at the base of your spine can improve alignment and provides support. Most of the picks here are are made from memory foam, which molds to your body and evenly distributes body weight. It also retains its shape well, creating a comfy and supportive pillow you can rest on time after time without having to worry about it going flat after too much use. However, extra-breathable mesh and a throw pillow-like cotton one are also options, but keep in mind that cotton is less durable than memory foam and it may not hold its shape as well over time.

If spending time on the couch is less comfy than it should be, these are the best back support pillows available on Amazon that can provide the support you’ve been missing. And to make cleaning easy, almost all of these picks have removable covers that are machine washable.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Classic Lumbar Support Cushion Covered In Breathable Mesh LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This lumbar support back cushion supports the natural curve of your spine to ease middle and lower back pain while improving spinal alignment and posture. Made from sturdy memory foam, the cushion won't lose its shape over time, and the two adjustable straps on the back keep it securely in place on couch cushions and armchairs, as well as office chairs and car seats. The cover is made from breathable mesh to keep you cool, and it’s removable and machine washable for easy cleaning. Choose from seven colors. According to a reviewer: “Perfect for lower back pain. I used it when sitting on the couch, and sleep on it too. Very helpful.”

2. A Cozy Memory Foam Reading Pillow With Arm Rests Linenspa Shredded Foam Reading Pillow $50 | Amazon See On Amazon The extra-large reading pillow from Linenspa features armrests that help you get into an ideal position for reading, using your laptop, watching TV, or just relaxing on the couch. Filled with shredded memory foam, the pillow molds to your body to provide comfort and support, but won't lose its shape over time. Plus, there’s a convenient carrying handle on the top, which makes it easy to move the pillow around the house as needed. The soft velour cover is available in stone gray and navy blue, but keep in mind — it's spot-clean only. To make shipping easier, the pillow arrives rolled up and compressed in a box — before using, remove the packaging, fluff up the pillow, and give it 48 hours to expand to full size. The pillow is available in standard and extra-large sizes, and there's also an option for additional built-in neck support. According to a reviewer: “I work from home and put in extremely long hours every day so this baby is in use at least 12-14 hours/ day, and often longer. It's held up beautifully and I don't ever want to be without it!”

3. A Lumbar Pillow That Also Supports Your Upper Back Cushion Lab Multi-Region Lumbar Pillow $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from dense memory foam, this multi-region lumbar pillow reaches higher than many other lumbar pillows to offer support to the lower, middle, and upper back. It's shaped to support the natural curve of your spine and features contouring to reduce pressure on the back bone. The polyester/rayon blend cover is removable and machine washable, and the built-in adjustable strap lets you secure it to sofa cushions, office chairs, car seats, and more. Choose from gray, red, or navy blue. According to a reviewer: “Maintains shape and support even after periods of 10+ hours' use on both desk chair and couch. Highly recommended!”

4. A Versatile Bolster Pillow That Supports Your Back, Knees & Legs BeautifulLife Half Moon Memory Foam Pillow $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This memory foam bolster pillow supports the lower back while you're sitting, but can also be placed under your knees or ankles when you're lying down to improve circulation and align your legs and hips. If you're a side sleeper, you can place it between your knees for better alignment. The supportive semi-roll pillow features a machine-washable cover made from organic, breathable cotton. According to a reviewer: “My back pain has eased since I started using this. I used to have to sit in a straight back dining chair in order to watch TV but with this foam pillow I can sit on my couch again.”

5. A Lumbar Support Pillow That Blends In With Your Throw Pillows Z-one Lumbar Support Pillow $70 | Amazon See On Amazon For a supportive pillow that also complements your living room decor, this lumbar support throw pillow is a great choice. The soft velvet pillow comes in two sizes and seven colors, including gray, white, blue, and yellow, and the cover is removable and machine washable. The pillow is filled with flexible pearl cotton and has a tall, wide design to support the back, head, and shoulders with extra cushioning at the bottom for lumbar support. There’s also a convenient side pocket where you can store your phone or remote control, so it doesn't get lost in the couch cushions. Keep in mind, though: Cotton is firm and breathable, but it doesn’t mold to your body as well as memory foam and may be less durable over time. The pillow is available in two sizes: 22x18 inches and 24x22 inches. According to a reviewer: “Supportive, soft, comfortable and goes well with my couch.”

6. A Supportive Wedge Pillow That Also Helps With Snoring & Acid Reflux Brentwood Home Zuma Therapeutic Foam Wedge Pillow $42 | Amazon See On Amazon This foam wedge pillow offers full back support and is extra thick at the bottom, which is super helpful if you have a deep couch or shorter legs. It's also great to use while lying down: You can prop it under the legs to improve circulation, or you can place it under your head and upper back to reduce snoring, congestion, and acid reflux. It's available in three sizes, and the cover is made with machine-washable bamboo fabric which is super soft and stretchy. One thing to note: This pillow is made with therapeutic foam instead of memory foam, so while it's definitely supportive, it won't mold to your body the way memory foam does. According to a reviewer: “Soft, easy to use, supportive. I also flip it around and use it as simple back support when reclining on the couch to watch TV. I'd highly recommend this!”