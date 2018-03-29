Any article of clothing that can free you from a bra is a piece worth exploring. But since honesty is the best policy, let's be upfront about the reality: if you're looking for serious chest support, even the best camisoles with built-in bras probably won't totally replace your bra. But if your expectations are that your camisole will give just enough light to medium support (no matter what your cup size is) to power you through yoga class or while you run errands well, now we're talking. Shop on.

Camisoles featuring built-in shelf bras provide one of the best ways to go braless. You'll recognize a shelf bra by the extra fabric on the inside of your tank that has a built-in elastic underband and supports your breasts via light compression. They're ideal for wearing during low-impact activities or while you're simply living your better-than-ever, bra-free life.

You'll find camis in all sizes on this list and with every need in mind — from those made from moisture-wicking fabric that resists odors to tank tops that are long enough to cover your butt and are fantastic for layering. Bottom line: if you're searching for a supportive camisole that frees you from the burden of bras, you'll find one on this list.

1 The All-Around Best Basic Camisole With A Built-In Bra Amazon Hane's Stretch Cotton Cami With Built-In Shelf Bra $6-14 AmazonBuy Now Offering the a wide range of size and color options at a great price as well as boasting the a four-star rating on Amazon, this camisole with a built-in shelf bra is the all-around best basic tank top for layering or wearing on its own. It's made from 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex and the hemline extends to just below the hip, so you shouldn't have to worry about it riding up. It's completely free of irritating, itchy tags, and comes in six shades, the majority of which are neutral, wear-with-all colors like white, black, and navy. The straps are adjustable and most reviewers agree that it's comfortably soft and slightly roomier than other tanks. You needn't worry about having to order up a size to compensate for a more snug fit. Available Sizes: Small -XX Large

2 The Best Cami That Comes In Extended Sizes Amazon Roaman's Plus Size Bra $18-20 AmazonBuy Now Another amazing basic camisole with a built-in bra, except this one comes even in even more plus sizes. The scooped neckline helps make this camisole a great piece to layer under anything, but it's also a solid stand-alone tank with a supportive built-in shelf bra that has an elastic band. The shoulder straps adjust in the back and it comes in eight colors, including neutrals and shades like coral and olive green. Made with cotton and stretchy spandex, this camisole tank is about 28 inches long and reviewers say it doesn't shrink in the wash. The fabric isn't extremely thick, which could be a pro if you prefer lightweight pieces, and be sure you're comfortable with a more snug-fitting tank. Available Sizes: Medium Plus - 5X Large

3 The Best Extra-Long Camisole That Comes In Dozens Of Colors Amazon Emmalise, Basic Cami Built In Bra $6-20 AmazonBuy Now Whether you have a long torso or you just like your top to have a little extra length, this super-long camisole with a built-in bra not only has tons of rave reviews, but it also boasts dozens of color options (from olive to orange) and comes in a range of both straight and plus sizes. It's made from 95 percent cotton with a hint of spandex and has adjustable spaghetti straps. Plus, whether you want to buy one or sock up on several (and save money in the process), this one comes with the option to buy one-offs or packs of two, three, or four. Available Sizes: Small - 3X Large

4 The Best Camisole In Petite Sizes That's Great For Working Out Or Wearing To Work Amazon Campeak Solid Strap Cami With Built-In Shelf Bra $21 AmazonBuy Now This camisole with a built-in shelf bra is tailor-made for petite frames and features four-way stretch and a moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex that makes it the perfect multi-tasking sports tank. No matter what your cup size, thin double cross-back straps are lined with elastic to provide additional support and the insurance that these straps never dig into your skin. It has a scoop neck and sits low enough on the hips to provide coverage, whether you're in yoga class or just need to bend over and grab something you dropped in aisle three of the grocery store. And although this option doesn't have much in the way of color options, a basic black is a must-have in any wardrobe. Available Sizes: X Small Petite - X Large Petite

5 The Best Moisture-Wicking Camisole That Fights Odor Amazon ExOfficio Give-N-Go Shelf-Bra Camisole $16-39 AmazonBuy Now Searching for the perfect moisture-wicking camisole with a built-in bra that you can sport at the gym? This one makes it possible to go without an additional sports bra, assuming you only require moderate support. It's made from nylon and lycra spandex and has quick-dry fabric that's resistant to odors and sweat. Its spaghetti straps are adjustable, it comes in 14 shades that include bright blues and deep purples, and its fabric is so lightweight many reviewers say they feel like they aren't wearing anything at all — making it an ideal choice for summer activities. Available Sizes: X Small -XX Large

6 The Best Camisole For Eco-Conscious Shoppers Amazon PACT Everyday Organic Cotton Shelf-Bra Camisole $14-18 AmazonBuy Now The only thing better than scoring a a quality camisole with a built-in bra is spending your money on one that benefits people and the environment. This eco-conscious cami is made from organic cotton (and 5 percent elastane to give it stretch), but that cotton also has an impressive backstory. Pact's organic cotton is produced by Chetna Organic, a small community of family farms in India. Your purchase helps support these small villages and ensures you are wearing a tank designed from fabric that is grown in a more eco-friendly way. All of that ethical stuff aside, this is a super comfy camisole with adjustable straps and elastic supporting the under bust that is covered by fabric that provides light to medium support. Available Sizes: X Small -X Large