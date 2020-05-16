A wave iron is one of the simplest ways to get perfectly imperfect tousled beach waves, however, your results can change depending on the style of the hot tool you use. The best hair wavers for beach waves will typically have multiple barrels (or curved, jagged sections) that clamp down onto each other, leaving your tresses looking naturally lived in. They will also have adjustable temperature settings so you can maximize your styling to your hair type.
When shopping for a hair waver, first consider the type of waves you're going for. A triple-barrel iron, which features three equally sized, elongated barrels, will not only let you make your way around your full head of hair faster, but the thicker barrels will give you the most classic, voluminous beachy waves. But if you're a fan of versatility, you can get more bang for your buck with a similar model that has an adjustable plate. That clever feature lets you go as defined or as loose as you want.
For the most laid-back, loosest waves (think old Hollywood style), look for a curvier S-shaped plate. And, of course, if portability matters to you, there are even lightweight, mini versions that work as well as their full-sized counterparts.
The best part about these hot tools? You operate them essentially the same way you do flat iron or an old-school crimper, which means that even the most amateur of at-home stylists can master the technique. Just hold the tool horizontally around a section of your hair and clamp down for about 30 seconds. With each press, your hair will bend in the shape of the plate and then you would simply move down the length of your hair as you go.
Keeping scrolling to shop the best deep wavers to give you the undone look of your dreams.