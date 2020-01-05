To keep feet warm and dry, look no further than the best duck boots for women. These classic waterproof boots are built for performance, comfort, and to withstand wet and cold weather for walking, hiking, or comfortably exploring the outdoors.

First off, the duck boot's iconic look is marked by a characteristic rubber sole, that extends up to the instep and over the heel. That sole is topped by a leather (or synthetic alternative) shaft with a lace-up front; if tying laces is a hassle for you, go for boots with zippered sides or a pull-on tab.

Your main decisions regard shaft material and lining; leather is more durable and naturally water resistant where synthetic alternatives are lighter weight, cheaper, and require less breaking in. Though duck boots are generally insulated, linings aren't a guarantee; one of my picks is unlined for milder weather and two are lined with faux fur, generally a lightweight plastic-derived material, that isn't the warmest option; for added warmth, try shearling, sherpa, or fleece.

Shearling and fleece are breathable; though fleece is a good budget option, it's the least durable and while shearling is also hypoallergenic and antibacterial, it's the most expensive lining option. Another budget alternative is sherpa, which, like fleece, is moisture-wicking and less bulky than shearling. It's also a closer alternative to shearling than fleece.

Another important consideration is shaft height. While traditional duck boots are ankle height, with about a 6- to 6.5-inch shaft, you can find boots with a lower-than-traditional shaft height, which are generally easier to walk in, but boots with taller shafts tend to be warmer.

To find the best ones for you, scroll on for the best duck boots for women.

1. The Best Overall Duck Boots For Winter Sperry Women's Saltwater Winter Lux Boots $150 | Amazon See on Amazon This boot is your classic duck boot with a leather shaft that's about 6.5-inches high, a rubber sole, and rawhide lacing. Plus, the eyelets are rust-proof to stand up to the wear and tear of wet and snowy weather. The Sperry's Wave-Siping razor-cut traction means extra safety in wet and icy conditions. Thanks to the shearling footbed and the shaft's Thinsulate lining, with 200 grams of insulation ( a measurement unit that ranges from 100 to 300 and indicates fleece warmth) means these boots are especially built for winter weather. To ensure extra insulation, this pick doesn't have a side zipper, so you'll have to tie and untie this boot. What fans love: "I bought these boats for a trip to Alaska. I wore them on rainy days walking around, but also on a fishing boat that unfortunately ended up being very rainy! My feet were warm and dry all day. I wore a pair of wool socks and rain gear (a must if fishing on the seas!) I also add my own inserts because of my high arches. I am a 7.5 shoe size and they fit perfectly!" Available sizes: 5-12

Available colors: black with a quilted shaft, gray and navy, or classic tan and brown

2. The Best Overall Duck Boot For Rainy Days With A Side Zipper Sperry Women's Saltwater Rain Boot $92 | Amazon See on Amazon You can't go wrong with these Sperry duck boots designed for a slightly warmer, rainy day. The leather upper is lined with fleece for warmth, which is a bit less durable than my first pick's Thinsulate lining, but still solid for less severe weather conditions. Like my first pick, these boots also have Sperry's signature Wave-Siping rubber sole provides stable traction on wet or dry floors, which one reviewer called "exemplary." With leather laces and a side zipper, you never have to mess with the laces if you don't want to, and a nearly 6.75-inch-high shaft is great for tucking in pants on particularly cold days. Plus, this pair has a 4.7-star rating after more than 2,000 reviews from shoppers who love this pick's quality, fit, and style. What fans love: “My wife loves these rain boots. They hold up great in the fall/winter as well. She can wear comfy wool socks & be fine if it’s freezing outside & they’re not too warm in the spring/fall rain. These boots have taken a beating in Baltimore with excessive salt & general dirtiness of the city. But they’ve held up great! The grip on the bottom is amazing.” Available Sizes: 5-12, also comes in wide options

Available Colors: navy and dark brown, tan and dark brown, black with a quilted shaft, black and gray, brown and olive, oyster and oatmeal, and black tan and dark brown

3. The Best Mid-Calf Duck Boot Sorel Women's Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Mid Calf $132 | Amazon See on Amazon Sorel's winter mid-calf duck boots is a highly rated pair with a 4.3-star rating after more than 400 reviews, and the quality is sure to last you several seasons. A 7-inch shaft, one of the tallest on this list, keep feet relatively warm. Just know that the fleece lining, has 100-gram-rated insulation, the lowest level on the Polartec scale; so it's not the warmest in this roundup. The 1.25-inch heel, a little higher than most duck boots, is a fresh twist on the classic duck boot silhouette. Specially designed shoelaces along the front of the leather and synthetic upper help prevent a loose fit. And the buckle at the boot's top provides an extra-secure fit. The rubber sole's zig-zag pattern provides much-needed traction in snow or rain; reviewers back up how great the traction is on these boots. Just know that reviewers also say these boots run small, so you might want to size up a half or full size. What fans love: “LOVE THESE. They are so warm, so comfy, and stylish.” Available Sizes: 5-12

Available Colors: a few variations of black and silver, elk and grizzly bear, burro and cattail nubuck, quarry and black, oatmeal and navy, elk and black, and black and kettle

4. A Duck Boot That Comes In Animal Prints CAMEL CROWN Women's Winter Duck Boots $48 | Amazon See on Amazon Animal print is always in style, and these leopard-print duck boots instantly elevate and dress up any outfit. The faux fur lining, that reviewers say are soft and warm enough for their needs, also adds a bit more luxury to the already glam leopard print. The faux fur lining combined with the 6.5-inch shaft these boots are sure to keep feet cozy. Both the boot's upper shaft and outsole are made of PVC, which means this shaft is made of a synthetic leather alternative and durable shoelaces ensure a snug and comfortable fit. Plus, an anti-slip rubber sole keeps you steady on wet surfaces. This is a seriously stylish and functional shoe for under $50. What fans love: “These winter boots are a hit with me. Very stylish for winter kicks but much more than that they are very warm being they’re filled lined with soft fur. I wore them without socks and my feet remained toasty in 32 degree weather. Highly recommend.” Available Sizes: 6-10

Available Colors: two forms of leopard print one with a darker background and one with a coffee background

5. The Best Budget-Friendly Pair Of Duck Boots DKSUKO Women's Duck Boots With Waterproof Zipper $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Want a lightweight but warm boot? These affordable duck boots fit the bill. They're highly rated with a 4.4-star rating after more than 600 reviews by shoppers who love them for those very reasons. The shaft is a blend of cotton and PVC, a semi-synthetic leather alternative, connects to a rubber sole, but most reviewers comment that while the traction is sufficient, but may not be the best for more vigorous activities like hiking or navigating ice. The 7-inch shaft is lined with faux fur; while not the warmest lining, reviewers appear to be happy with the warmth. Plus, the lace-up boots are easy to get on with the help of a zippered side. What fans love: “I am thrilled with these boots! I took a chance on them and went to Seattle in the winter hoping they would keep my feet dry and comfy. They did not disappoint! We hiked, walked on beaches, it rained and it snowed and I wore these boots every day and my feet were always warm and dry and they held up perfect Not to mention they looked great.” Available Sizes: 6-11

Available Colors: a chocolate shaft with either a black, blue, or brown base or a lighter brown shaft with a darker brown base

6. The Best Ankle Duck Boots Skechers Women's Hampshire Ridge-Mid Quilted Lace Up Duck Boot $50 | Amazon See on Amazon These ankle duck boots stand out with a quilted finish on the parka nylon and synthetic upper. You'll love the memory foam insole for added comfort and a rubber sole for stability. The ankle-height shaft makes them easy to get on, but it still has a truncated version of the classic lace-up front. While not billed as a slip-on, one reviewer comments how great they are to slip on for errands. Plus, the upper is treated with Scotchgard for added durability against stains and water. What fans love: “They are so comfortable! I wore them all day the other day [...] Fits perfect. I am glad i decided to buy them.” Available Sizes: 5-11

Available Colors: mostly black, burgundy and black, or navy and tan

7. The Best Pull-On Ankle Duck Boots Sorel Women's N About Leather Rain Snow Boot $81 | Amazon See on Amazon For a no-nonsense ankle duck boot with a convenient pull tab and casual 4.5-inch shaft, go for this pair from Sorel. The lace-up boot has a leather upper and rubber sole with seam-sealed construction for years of waterproof shoe protection. Just know that this is the only pick that isn't lined, so they're not the warmest pick in this roundup, but are great for a waterproof, slip-on rain boot. What fans love: “LOVE these! Easy slip on boot that’s warm waterproof with awesome traction. Being a newish Mama this was all important to me with carrying my babies on sketchy outdoor ground. These are super cute with leggings/skinny jeans with bunched up y’all socks or leg warmers. I also love the elk leather color/black duckbill-they go so easy with any color outfit you end up wearing!” Available Sizes: 5-10

Available Colors: elk, luxe, zest and dove, collegiate navy, penny, nocturnal, nori, black, burnt henna and black, and graphite