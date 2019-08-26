In the hierarchy of skin care, moisturizing is arguably the most important step of all, which can put a lot of pressure on choosing the right face cream. But it's actually a relatively straightforward task. The first thing to do is decide upon the the type of moisturizer you're after: do you want a daily moisturizer with SPF, a lightweight hydrating lotion, or a luxuriously rich night cream? After that, it all comes down to skin type. Depending on whether your skin runs oily or dry, or is sensitive or acne-prone, the definition of the best face cream for women will vary. Ahead, a broken-down guide that makes things shopping for your top skin care staple easy.

Before choosing a new moisturizer, there are a few crucial things to remember. Oily and/or acne-prone skin types will always want to choose an oil-free formula so as not to further clog your pores, while those with dry skin should lean towards something that's heavy in hydrating and barrier-strengthening ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Sensitive skin types should stay away from common irritants and allergens, like alcohol and synthetic fragrance (and if you find most skin care products make your face look angry and red, go see a dermatologist to find out if there's a specific ingredient to which you're allergic). As long as you're armed with these key tips, you should have no trouble picking out a face cream that works for your skin.

Scroll on to discover the best daily moisturizers (with and without SPF) and night creams for every woman.

1. Best Moisturizer: Dry/Sensitive Skin Atopalm Intensive Moisturizing Cream $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Created by a doctor to treat the most sensitive skin conditions, like eczema and dermatitis, this Korean moisturizer is loaded with nourishing, strengthening, and anti-inflammatory ingredients that work to soothe skin and restore its natural protective barrier. The Atopalm Intensive Moisturizing Cream locks in moisture for long-lasting hydration, while phytosterols and allantoin help reduce redness and calm irritation in the immediate. Because of its repairing abilities, it's also a great choice for post-procedure skin. Though it does contain a hint of fragrance (albeit at the very end of the ingredients list), sensitive-skinned reviewers have reported no irritation with this product; what's more, it's free of just about every other known irritant, including propylene glycol. That said, if you have a known sensitivity to fragrance, try Atopalm's 130 Plus Concentrated Intensive Facial Moisturizer instead.

2. Best Moisturizer: Oily/Acne-Prone Skin La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Face Moisturizer for Oily Skin $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This French pharmacy face cream is a cult-favorite among oily skin types for its mattifying and skin-refining abilities. In addition to keeping skin hydrated, La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Mat moisturizer uses a blend of innovative beauty technologies and ingredients to regulate oil production, minimize shine, tighten pores, and even out skin tone. The oil-free and non-comedogenic formula doubles as an excellent makeup base, and there's even a touch of salicylic acid in the formula to help keep breakouts at bay. Anyone who hates heavy face creams will love how, as soon as it's absorbed, it disappears into skin, leaving behind no greasy residue whatsoever: instead, expect a smooth, matte complexion all day long.

3. Best Moisturizer With SPF: Dry Skin EltaMD UV Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 30+ $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a face cream that offers serious sun protection, this UV facial sunscreen from derm-favorite brand EltaMD is a top-notch choice. Fragrance-free and formulated with dry, sensitive, and post-procedure skin in mind, this moisturizing sunscreen uses hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated and soft. Zinc oxide provides mineral sun protection with an SPF of 30, while antioxidants help fight off free radical damage. The formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores or aggravate breakouts.

4. Best Moisturizer With SPF: Oily/Acne-Prone Skin Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 | PA++++ $42 | Amazon See On Amazon It's tough to find a moisturizing sunscreen that's not only oil-free, but oil-controlling, too. That's what makes Murad's Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 worth the splurge for oily, acne-prone skin types. The moisturizer works to mattify skin, soak up oil, and reduce the appearance of pores for, according to the brand, up to 10 hours. Pores will become smoother and less noticeable, while skin will stay hydrated and shine-free throughout the day. The nice, high SPF of 45 is a rare feature, too; and, with a PA++++ rating, it also provides an impressive amount of protection against UVA rays.

5. Best Night Cream: Dry/Sensitive Skin Eau Thermale Avene Skin Recovery Cream RICH $35 | Amazon See On Amazon A moisturizer doesn't have to be marketed as a night cream to be used at night; you'll just want to look for something on the richer side. Case in point? The riche version of Avene's Skin Recovery Cream. Formulated without fragrance, alcohol, parabens, or preservatives, this moisturizer works to hydrate and soothe dry, irritated skin. Like all of Avène's products, it contains the brand's signature thermal spring water at the top of the ingredients list, which has naturally restorative properties. Manufactured in a completely sterile environment using only a handful of select skin-safe ingredients, this face cream, along with the regular Skin Recovery Cream, are among the safest moisturizers for sensitive skin on the market; each one is even packaged in an airtight bottle that prevents contamination from allergens and bacteria.

6. Best Night Cream: Oily/Acne-Prone Skin The Body Shop Tea Tree Night Lotion $16 | Amazon See On Amazon The Body Shop Tea Tree Night Lotion uses, you guessed it, tea tree, which has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, to regulate oil production, fight off breakouts, and fade the appearance of current blemishes as you sleep. It has a lightweight, gel-lotion consistency that never feels greasy, and you can even use it to treat breakouts on your back and chest.