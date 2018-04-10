There are a billion excuses you can come up with for why you should skip the gym today. Honestly, there are days when washing dishes seems more appealing. But if you're the type of person who's likely to skip out on a workout, investing in one of the best gym bags might be the insurance policy you need to make sure you actually go. And if you're at the other end of the spectrum and go to the gym daily, then you'll definitely need a good bag to take with you.

Gym bags can be a game-changer when it comes to your workout. The key to finding the right one for you is to keep in mind which features you'll need, whether that be a strap for your yoga mat, a wet bag for your swimsuit, or plenty of space for your boxing gloves. Today, you can find a gym bag with every feature you could ever need — from a separate shoe compartment to an odor-resistant exterior that'll keep your bag stink-free.

Whether you're searching for a small, simple bag to use once a week or a seriously roomy duffel that doubles as carry-on luggage, you'll find what you need below. In fact, these seven highly-rated workout bags are so great, you'll never have to carry your sweaty clothes in your go-to purse ever again.

1 A Stylish Medium-Sized Duffel Bag That's Available In Eight Prints Amazon Vooray Roadie 16-Inch Small Gym Duffel Bag $40 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a bag on the smaller side and you'd rather not lug around a huge carryall, this 16-inch duffel bag has more than enough room. With a comfortable, adjustable shoulder strap, this bag is easy to tote around whether you're headed to a spin class, the gym, or a post-workout brunch. With a nylon interior that won't get ruined if your water bottle spills and an inside pocket, side pocket, and front pocket on the exterior, this duffel has plenty of room to store everything you'd ever need. This gym bag also comes in eight colors and designs that are sure to match your style.

2 A Small (But Durable) Duffel Bag With A Shoe Compartment Amazon Rocoke Travel Duffel Bag $30 AmazonBuy Now Store small towels, a few articles of clothing, and toiletries in the main compartment of this small gym bag and use the separate zip-up compartment to for your shoes. With quality two-way zippers and a water-proof Oxford fabric, this gym bag can hold up to everyday use (or two-a-days, if that's your thing). This classic duffel is so lightweight, you can carry it without the risk of shoulder pain, and with an adjustable cross-body strap that's padded for comfort, you may just want to take it with you everywhere.

3 A Budget-Friendly Duffel With A Compartment For Shoes Amazon Mier Barrel Gym Bag $15 AmazonBuy Now You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a quality gym bag. This medium-sized duffel has a totally separate shoe compartment so you can transport dirty sneakers without having to wrap them in bags or risk them dirtying up your other clothes. It also features a roomy main compartment with an inner pocket, front pocket, and additional side pocket. If you prefer to carry the bag by its velcro closure handle, you can easily remove its shoulder strap. While this duffel is less durable than some of the other options on this list, this bag is a great deal for the price. In fact, fans are quick to call it the "perfect gym bag!"

4 A Large, Professional-Quality Gym Bag Made With Odor-Fighting Materials Amazon Apera Performance Duffel Bag $89 AmazonBuy Now When you need a serious gym bag with all the bells and whistles, this oversized option is the one calling your name. It was designed with odor-busting breathability in mind, from its antimicrobial product protection to a water-resistant base and laser-cut venting for better airflow. There's nothing this bag can't fit, thanks to 43 liters of storage volume, free fit pockets, and a large exterior pocket big enough to hold size 12 men's shoes. Grab one in black, graphite, or pink and use it to hold sports equipment, clothing, towels — everything, really.

5 A Jumbo Duffle Bag That's Perfect For Carrying Equipment Amazon Homdox Foldable Duffel Bag $25 AmazonBuy Now Reap all of the benefits of owning a large gym duffel bag without the stress of having to store it. This bag extends to 27 inches wide and has a huge main compartment, multiple exterior pockets, a shoulder strap, and even a separate shoe compartment that can be used for sneakers or dirty laundry. But when you're home from the gym and finished using it, the bag easily folds up and becomes so compact, you can hide it away in a drawer. The clincher? This bag is designed from a combination of water-resistant nylon and Honeycomb Ribstop fabric that's resistant to tearing. It also comes in five great colors.

6 A Duffel Bag For Yogis With A Carrying Strap For Your Mat Amazon Avia Sport Carryall Duffel $28 AmazonBuy Now Consider this the perfect yoga bag. It stands out thanks to a sturdy front harness that can hold onto yoga mats of all sizes, a detachable cross-body strap that gives you hands-free portability, and a sizable main compartment with an interior mesh pocket that fits clothing, shoes, towels, and toiletries. So whether you're bringing your yoga mat for a bikram class or just for a stretch after your workout, this bag is a must-have. The duffel even has dual side pockets to store water bottles and snacks, so you can easily carry everything you need for your pre- and post-workout routine.