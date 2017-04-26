Natural Afro-textured hair is absolutely beautiful all on its own, but there's nothing wrong with giving your locks a makeover with a new color if that's something you want to do. Before you go forward with your plans for a hair color change, though, it's worth looking into which hair dyes are the best for natural hair so you can add flair to your 'do without sacrificing its curl pattern or its health. Scroll on for the best products to help you you achieve the hair transformation of your dreams.

After all, going from dark brown to blonde or even a bold hue like bright red or rich plum can have major consequences if you're not careful. Textured African American hair is naturally dry, so it's important to choose the right coloring treatment when dyeing your hair at home so you don't sacrifice any moisture in your hair. Using a product with too many harsh chemicals lead to unwanted breakage and frizziness and may weigh down your strands. The best at-home hair dyes for natural hair are formulated with moisture-rich ingredients that add vibrancy to your tresses while locking in hydration. So, to give your hair the moisture it craves, you'll want a coloring kit chock full of nourishing protectants and natural oils.

Don't let the fear of ruining your texture stop you from giving your mane a bold, new look; that is if you're looking to change things up. These seven hair dyes are safe options that will hydrate and protect your strands throughout the coloring process.

1. Shea Moisture Nourishing, Moisture-Rich Hair Color System Amazon Shea Moisture Nourishing Hair Color Kit, Dark Blonde, $12, Amazon Look for an ammonia- and sulfate-free hair color that gently treats hair? Then, Shea Moisture's coloring system is a great option for curly Qs. It's formulated with nourishing shea butter to deeply moisturize and condition your hair, as well as unusual ingredients like mongongo and hemp seed oils, which both work to revive damaged or color treated hair. One reviewer made the simple statement, "This is a great product - especially for natural hair." Plus, it's no-drip formula means no mess, but all the color in an at-home kit. This hair color comes in a wide range of gorgeous shades all available on Amazon — including the lightest blondes, an auburn, and jet black. What fans just love: "I've been using this product for a while and I love the results. The color is bold and not brassy and it looks great on my naturally curly hair. I will continue to use this."

2. Creme Of Nature Exotic Shine Hair Color Amazon Creme Of Nature Exotic Shine Color, $7-$9, Amazon Available in nine vibrant shades, Creme of Nature's Exotic Shine Hair Color uses strengthening conditioners and vitamins to prevent damage and dryness while coloring. With a healthy dose of nourishing argan oil from Morocco to penetrate the hair shaft with restorative moisture, it adds sheen and long-lasting color to your mane. One reviewer goes so far as to call this pick a game-changer and you might as well. Choose from a number of shades including a range of browns, coppers, blondes, as well as an intense black hue. What fans just love: "I have dyed my hair many different colors in the past in salons and with box dye. This is by far the best results I have ever had. Anyone who has dyed their hair before knows that it will always damage your hair. This dye damages my hair the least! [...]"

3. Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Color Creme Amazon Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color, $6-$8, Amazon Delivering color with a hydrating boost, Garnier's Nutrisse Ultra Color collection boasts some of the best moisture-rich ingredients; get triple nourishment any natural textured diva could surely use from grape-seed, avocado, olive, and shea oils. It's ultra-reflective formula transforms even the darkest of hair colors to the desired color you're working to get with your choice of dye. Plus, the drip-free cream makes for easy at-home hair coloring that actually lasts. This hair color is available in 23 shades, including caramel chocolate, cool denim, and sweet fig; all are designed to create vibrant results on dark hair. What fans just love: "This is a gentle creme hair color. This is a very nice product. It doesn't damage my hair and leaves it looking shiny and full of body. The colors I've used are very nice."

4. Clariol Textures & Tones Amazon Clairol Textures And Tones, $6-$10, Amazon Clariol's formula for naturalistas, the Textures & Tones line of color, features a three-step process for an extra hydrating boost. The ammonia-free color palette includes 16 different shades of red, brunette, and blonde, including a gorgeous plum and ruby rage. This formula is enriched with jojoba oil and five botanical extracts, including jasmine, nutmeg, and aloe, for vibrant shine and moisture. And reviewers say the color even washes well. What fans just love: "I love that this product is ammonia free. It was very gentle on my NATURAL hair without strong smells."

5. Dark & Lovely Go Intense Hair Color Amazon Dark And Lovely Go Intense, $5-$7, Amazon Dark & Lovely's Go Intense color is not only super pigmented, but it's more nourishing than their other hair dyes. Adding visible color to natural tresses, it features an anti-drying creme gel infused with olive oil and lemon peel extract. Say hello to an intense mane with high-impact shine and ultra smoothness. It's drip-free formula is fade resistant for long-lasting color. This hair color is available in nine shades for dark hair, including passion plum, radiant copper, and a spicy red. What fans just love: "Best color I’ve ever used in my natural hair. Everyone at work wants to know the name of my hair color. Even people in the street stop me to ask the brand & color"

6. Creative Image Systems Adore Plus Hair Color Amazon Adore Extra Conditioning Semi Permanent Color, $8, Amazon A gentle, semi-permanent color, the Adore Plus Hair Color is packed with a handful of conditioning agents. Its 13 shades are formulated with aloe vera, vitamin E, argan oil and a blend of nourishing herbs. Ammonia, peroxide, and alcohol free, naturalistas can count on this dye to leave their mane soft and silky. One reviewer says people stop to ask where she got her hair dye. Available in lush colors like velvet black, mocha brown, and copper red, as well as nine other perfect shades. What fans just love: "Happy with the quality of the hair dye as it lasts for a long time and not as drying as the average permanent hair dyes on the market."