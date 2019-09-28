Jeggings have the ability to offer the best of both worlds. They can give you the classic look of traditional denim while simultaneously providing the soft, stretchy feel of tights. In other words, they're total must-haves for every season and every closet. But to find the best jeggings on Amazon, it's important to know what qualities to look for as you shop. Since they're available in tons of styles, lengths, and colors, the process of buying jeggings is largely dependent on personal preference. However, there are certain materials that you should keep in mind.

To achieve a tight-but-cozy fit (like leggings), you should make sure that your jeggings offer a good amount of stretch. With that being said, it's important to find a pair that's made with spandex and elastane, which will give them enough elasticity. In addition to stretchy materials, your jeggings should be blended with additional fabrics like cotton, polyester, and rayon for softness and durability. (FYI: If you want something that's extra breathable, look for a cotton blend.)

In addition to materials, you'll also have to choose your favorite closure. Some jeggings come with a traditional button-and-zipper closure (like the ones built into most denim jeans). Other options are made to be completely pulled on without snaps or buttons, similar to traditional leggings. Tons of jeggings even come with working pockets and belt loops, making them more jean-like.

With the combinations of lengths, colors, rises, and styles, the jeggings options are seemingly endless. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best jeggings on Amazon.

1. The Best Jeggings With A Zipper & Pockets Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jeggings $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of cotton, rayon, polyester, and spandex, Democracy's Ab Solution Jeggings offer a comfortable wear with a great amount of stretch. Just like many denim jeans, they come with six pockets and a zipper that's covered with a fly. They're even offered in a large array of colors and styles to suit your personal preference, whether you like solid shades or torn-up distresses. Available in sizes: 0 to 18 (with short, regular, and long options) Reviewers say: "I love these jeans/jeggings so much... so much. They look great, are durable and most importantly, they are incredibly comfortable."

2. The Best Pull-On Jeggings With Petite & Long Lengths Amazon Essentials Pull-On Jeggings $21 | Amazon See On Amazon These jeggings by Amazon Essentials have a lot offer in terms of style and fit. Made with cotton, polyester, and elastane, these pants provide both stretch and comfort. Similar to Democracy's jeggings, they come in various short, regular, and long options to accommodate petite and tall wearers. However, these jeggings use a pull-on design, and those have zippered closures. These come in six color choices to suit your needs, such as burgundy, black, plaid, and blue. Like other options on this list, these leggings come with real back pockets that you can use whenever you need to. The front pockets, however, are just for show. Available in sizes: XS to XXL (with short, regular, and long options) Reviewers say: "I love love love these pants. I have them in black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable I want to wear them everyday!"

3. The Best Pull-On Plus-Size Jeggings Jvini High-Waisted Pull-On Jeggings $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of plus-size jeggings by Jvini features a cozy elastic waistband with a pull-on design. It's made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, which leads to its comfortable elasticity. The high-waisted selection is made with various real pockets, making it perfect for shoppers who are looking for a cozy option with a few jean-like features (minus the button and zipper). It even comes in two jean-inspired shades, including dark denim and medium denim. Available in sizes: 1X to 3X Reviewers say: "They're very comfortable and cute jeans."

4. More Plus-Size Jeggings That Come In Different Colors Allegrace Plus-Size Skinny Pants $19 | Amazon See On Amazon It'll be easy to add a little color to your wardrobe with high-waisted, pull-on Allegrace Plus-Size Skinny Pants. These breathable jeggings are offered in eight different bold color selections, which include shades like orange, red, green, and gray. They're made with a blend of cotton, polyester, spandex, and rayon, which gives them their stretchiness. Plus, these jeggings feature four working pockets that you can use while you're wearing them. Available in sizes: 1X to 4X Reviewers say: "These pants fit great and feel great. So comfortable. Dress up with heels or wear with sandals."

5. The Best High-Rise Jeggings With Capri Options Conceited Capri Jeggings $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-rise jeggings from Conceited are available in capri-length options and full-length options, making them one of the most versatile choices on this list. They're made with cotton, polyester, and spandex, which leads to their breathable yet stretchy wear. Each pair is constructed with real back pockets and a high-rise waistband, making them convenient and comfortable. Like many other jeggings on this list, they don't include functioning zippers — but they're still easy to pull on and off. Plus, they're offered in nearly 30 different colors and lengths, which means it'll be easy to find something that fits your personal style. Available in sizes: S to XXL Reviewers say: "These jeggings are perfect! I have the capri and the pant lengths, I wear them both to work."

6. The Best Distressed Jeggings With Frayed Hems HUE Women's Ripped Knee Denim Leggings $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Similar to the aforementioned pants by Democracy, these pull-on jeggings by HUE come with distressed knees. However, each pair also features a torn back pocket and rugged hems on each leg, making them perfect for anyone who's looking for an all-around distressed look. In fact, they only come in three torn-up options including black, white, and ink wash. Plus, each pull-on pair features functional back pockets to store and stash all of your small needs. Like other jeggings mentioned on this list, these are made with cotton — but a very generous amount (98% of it, to be exact). They're also 2% spandex, which adds to their elasticity. Available in sizes: XS to XL Reviewers say: "I love these jeggings!!! Super comfy and so cute! I love the distressed ankle fraying too!"