Leggings are more than pants, they’re a way of life — a more comfortable way of life, that is. You can even find leggings that are designed to look like pants, so you never need to walk around in anything but a state of pajama-like comfort again. Given their innate ease, versatility, and ability to be dressed up or down depending on the cut and fabric, it’s honestly a wonder that leggings didn’t take over the world sooner. When you’re shopping for the best plus-size leggings on Amazon there are a ton of options to sift through so let when you’ll be wearing them be your guide.

If you’re looking for a simple everyday pair for lounging or layering, opt for leggings that are mostly cotton with a small percentage of spandex for a soft and breathable option that’s comfy all day. Those who are shopping for workout leggings, on the other hand, would be smart to choose synthetic materials for their moisture-wicking properties and stretch for an unimpeded range of motion. For a fashionable pair to wear out at night or just jazz up your days, faux leather or printed leggings give outfits an edge. Likewise, for business casual, look for pants-like features including pockets and belt loops.

From casual weekends at home and mornings spent at the gym to nights out, these are the best plus-sized leggings on Amazon for every occasion imaginable.

1. The Best Overall Everyday Pair Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging $15 | Amazon See On Amazon An everyday essential for lounging around or layering, these best-selling basic leggings are beloved for their softness and simplicity. All-natural cotton woven with 10% spandex yields a breathable, stretchy, and comfortable fabric. The thin elastic waistband layers well under clothes, although the slightly shorter 26-inch inseam may be an issue for some people. These come in black and heather gray for styling versatility and, at such a fantastic price point, you can stock up for every day of the week. "Honesty time - this is the third day I'm wearing these," one Amazon shopper confided. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

Available colors: 2 colors

2. The Best Leggings For Working Out ODODOS High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Pockets $21 | Amazon See On Amazon A durable pair of stretchy workout leggings are another must-have in your arsenal whether you use them for running marathons or streaming marathons. This pair comes in a full-length and a capri cut and has a cult following on Amazon. Shoppers love them for being soft, stretchy, squat-proof, and built with two sizable pockets on each thigh. "Great fit, super comfortable and squat proof. It's very challenging to find plus size activewear and near impossible to find active leggings with pockets but these are a home run," one buyer reported. The fabric is a synthetic blend of either nylon or polyester and spandex (it depends on the color). Both options make for effective moisture-wicking, while four-way stretch provides total range of motion. Another review declared, "My favorite brand of leggings at the moment." Available sizes: XS - XXXL

Available colors: 50 colors

3. Some Cozy Fleece-Lined Leggings For Cold Days Zerdocean Women's Fleece-Lined Thermal Leggings $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of fleece-lined leggings is a winter weather essential. The 100% cotton fleece is soft, and the thick lining means they're nice and opaque. This is another pair with a thin elastic waistband that layers well and a shorter inseam that measures 26.5 inches. The only caveat is that these require a bit of care — hand wash and line dry — but shoppers say the trade-off is worth it. One wrote: "I love my leggings; they fit well and are comfortable & warm." Available sizes: 1X - 4X

Available colors: 3 colors

4. These Faux Leather Leggings 7th Element High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Leather leggings transform any outfit into a look by adding edgy texture to the classic standby. This super-cute pair of faux leather can be worn casually or dressed up for events thanks to a vegan leather polyurethane coating that won't shrink. (And is wrinkle-resistant!) It has a high rise and a wider waistband, and tall people will be relieved to hear that they run longer. That said, even five-star reviews reported that they run one size small, so be sure to review the brand's size chart before adding to your cart. Available sizes: 1X - 4X

Available colors: 1 color

5. These Workout Leggings With Mesh Accents (& Pockets) YOHOYOHA Mesh Yoga Pants $25 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of high-waisted workout leggings with mesh panels are a fun and comfy addition to your wardrobe that transitions seamlessly from the squat rack to the street. These feature two smartphone pockets (which are always a hit) and light compression to support your muscles. The fabric is stretchy without being see-through and won't pill, sag, or fade. However, the material composition isn't noted so they don't win the title of best pair for working out. Amazon shoppers love these stylish and practical leggings for their quality construction, softness, and adaptability. One reviewer (who just bought her third pair) noted, "The sheer details are a cute touch and have held up and not ripped at all," while another added: "All in all these are fantastic leggings and you can’t beat the price!" Available sizes: 1X - 4X

Available colors: 2 styles in black, and marled gray

6. The Best Leggings That Look Like Pants Hue Essential Denim Leggings $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Leggings that look like pants are great for days when you want to look more dressed up but still feel comfortable. (This makes them great for travel, too.) This pair features design details like belt loops and brushed gold hardware to mimic the appearance of tailored pants, but the cotton-polyester-spandex blend feels more like you're wearing pajamas. It has two faux pockets on the front, as well as two standard back pockets that are fully functional. These come in a wide range of colors, including an assortment of denim shades as well as solid shades like khaki, black, and bright purple. "They are so comfy like leggings but look like jeans," one happy camper reported. Available sizes: XS - XXXL

Available colors: 18 colors