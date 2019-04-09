Whether you're planning on a relaxing night in alone, need a bit of stress relief, or want to spice things up with a partner, introducing sex toys into the bedroom pretty much guarantees a good time. And there is so much out there right now to suit every kink, fantasy, and desire that the world is literally your sexual oyster. However, all that choice can come as a bit of a disadvantage if you are new to sex toys or aren’t sure what you are looking to treating yourself to next. So, here are the seven best sex toys on the UK high street. While online retailers may have revolutionised the sex toy market — making it easier than ever to have new treats delivered to your house quickly and discretely —sometimes going into shops, seeing what is out there for yourself, and getting the opinion of a shop assistant can make a world of difference.

I love that (on the whole) the stigma and embarrassment that once surrounded sex toys has disappeared. Where it once may have been seen to be a little bit too kinky to buy yourself a bullet vibrator or bejewelled butt plug, you can now buy sex toys all over the high street, and many people won't even bat an eyelid.

Check out the best sex toys sold on the high street for those looking to start out a collection or add to the one they already have.

1. Ann Summers Moregasm+ Contour Rabbit Ears The Moregasm+ Contour Rabbit Ears comes from one of Ann Summers bestselling sex toy ranges, so you know it's going to be good. Sleek looking and hot pink, this clit vibrator packs a punch. If you've been thinking about investing in a rampant rabbit but aren’t that bothered about the internal stimulation, then this is the vibrator for you. Available at Ann Summers for £50

2. So Divine Love Eggs If you are looking for something a little different and a hands-free orgasm sounds right up your street, then the So Divine Love Eggs are for you. Really smooth and with three speeds and seven pulsating patterns, the So Divine Love Eggs are operated through a remote control that can be used up to five meters away. Quiet but super powerful, the So Divine Love Eggs can either be used around the house or, if you want to up the excitement a little more, you can use them out and about too. Available at Boots for £54.99

3. Ann Summers Rampant Rabbit The Aqua One When I think of sex toys the first thing that springs to my mind are rampant rabbits. They are pretty iconic. Ann Summer’s Rampant Rabbit The Aqua One is one of the best-selling sex toys on Ann Summers and it isn’t hard to see why. It's like the Rampant Rabbit you know and love, but better. Completely waterproof, it has an insertable length of 4.25 inches and girth of 1.25 inches. You can use it in the shower or in bed, alone or with a partner. It is also completely gorgeous. Available at Ann Summers for £30

4. Ann Summers Rocks Off Feranti Mini Mates Fantasy Set This set comes with the amazing Rocks Off bullet vibrator which is a great product in itself. The set also includes three textured sleeves which gives the vibrator a different feel and texture. This set is so versatile, and even includes a ridged sleeve and curved cover to stimulate your G Spot. With 10 vibration settings, this collection of toys will suit any mood or occasion. Available at Ann Summers for £35

5. So Divine Flower Vibrator - Ooh La La If you are all about how your sex toys look as well as how they feel, then they don’t come much prettier than the So Divine Flower Vibrator. Water resistant, ultra-quiet, with three speeds and seven pulsating patters, this soft silicone wand is shaped just like a flower. This vibrator is so easy to use alone or with a partner and has a charge time of two hours, so you don’t have to worry about it dying out at crucial moments. Available at Boots for £39.99

6. Ann Summers Small Heart Metal Butt Plug Your first foray into anal play can be a little intimidating, but it doesn’t need to be. Whether you are a beginner or not, butt plugs are a really exciting toy to introduce to the bedroom. The Ann Summers Small Heart Metal Butt Plug isn’t only super stimulating, it is also incredibly cute. Tapered to ensure that it is easy to insert and comfortable, it has an insertable length of 1.5 inches. Available at Ann Summers for £20

7. Durex Intense Vibrations Cock Ring Whether you are looking to make your first sex toy purchase or revamp your current collection, a cock ring is an essential. And picking up the Durex Intense Vibrations cock ring literally couldn’t be easier. Sold at Tesco, this toy can literally be thrown in your trolley while you are doing the weekly shop. Designed to give pleasure to both men and women, it's super easy to use and quiet so you won’t be interrupting the neighbours with your new purchase. Available at Tesco for £5